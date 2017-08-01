Equity Markets

Wall Street futures were higher Tuesday with Dow futures notching triple-digit gains after booking a record close a day earlier. On Bay Street, futures were also in positive territory. Earnings momentum has been buoying U.S. stocks with S&P earnings now expected to have grown 10.8 per cent in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The flood of results continues Tuesday with Apple in the spotlight. The tech giant posts results after the close. The consensus is for earnings per share of $1.57 (U.S.), up 10 per cent from a year ago.

CMC markets analyst Dave Madden noted last quarter Apple reported earnings about 3 per cent above market forecasts. Sales of $52.8-billion in the previous quarter were in line with forecasts. As a result, Apple shares rallied from $145 to $155 in the weeks after the results were announced, although they have since levelled off around $150. As always, iPhone sales in the current quarter will be in focus.

"Apple sold fewer iPhones than anticipated in the most recent quarter, but CEO Tim Cook told shareholders to look beyond ‘greater China’," he said. "Smart phone users switching to iPhones, and upgrades from existing iPhone users are both at record highs. This tells us that iPhones are still extremely popular in the rest of Apple’s market."

Mr. Madden also noted, with the smart phone market reaching saturation in some countries, Apple can rely on upgrades. He notes the company has more than 300 million iPhones that will be eligible for upgrades later this year. Apple shares were slightly higher in premarket trading Tuesday.

On Bay Street, earnings from Air Canada and WestJet will be at the forefront. Ahead of the open, Air Canada said profit jumped 61 per cent on higher passenger traffic. The carrier's profit rose to $300-million or $1.08 a share from $186-million, or 66 cents per share in the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, WestJet reported a profit of $48.4-million or 41 cents in its latest quarter, up from $36.7-million or 30 cents in the same quarter last year.

Overseas, world stocks were higher on further indications that the global economy is holding its own. New figures released Tuesday showed factory activity around the world continued to grow heading into the second half of 2017. Growth in the euro zone remained buoyant, British manufacturing recovered in July from a seven-month low and Chinese factory activity unexpectedly expanded, Reuters reported. A survey due later from the United States is expected to suggest factories chugged along at a slightly more modest, but still solid, pace. Canadian factory activity numbers are also due later Tuesday.

In Britain, the FTSE 100 was up 0.78 per cent. BP shares jumped more than 3 per cent after the energy giant reported better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter. Germany's DAX was 0.52 per cent higher. France's CAC 40 rose 0.55 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.3 per cent to close at 19,985.79. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8 per cent to 27,540.23 and the Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.6 per cent to 3,292.64.

Commodities

Crude prices mostly held onto recent gains amid expectations that new U.S. inventory figures would point to an easing market oversupply and an upbeat assessment of demand by oil giant BP. In early trading, benchmark Brent neared $53 (U.S.) a barrel, coming within just cents of that level at its highest point overnight. West Texas Intermediate was trading above $50 a barrel early on, although it lost some overnight gains as the North American open neared. U.S. inventory reports due Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to show the fifth consecutive week of declines.

Also Tuesday, BP beat profit forecasts with its latest results as BP CEO Bob Dudley said the company positions itself for "the new oil price environment."

BP said global demand recovered in the second quarter and was expected to grow by 1.4 to 1.5 million barrels per day - higher than some 2017 forecasts such as that of OPEC.

“Global demand is looking pretty strong, and prices will firm around the levels seen today,” BP Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary told Reuters.

OPEC has already agreed to cap production by 1.2 million barrels a day through to March in an effort to trim market overhang. However, rising output from exempt nations like Libya and Nigeria has meant rising output, even as the overall level of adherence to the cuts across the cartel has remained high. A Reuters survey found that oil output by OPEC rose last month by 90,000 barrels to a 2017 high, a Reuters survey found, led by a supply recovery from Libya.

In other commodities, gold prices held near their highest level in seven weeks. A slumping U.S. dollar helped gold mange its biggest monthly increase in five months in July. Spot gold was just above break even early Tuesday. Gold futures were also a touch higher.

Silver prices were down slightly. Silver rose 1.3 per cent last month. London copper prices were near two-year highs on expectations of strong demand in China.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was higher early Tuesday as oil prices rose and the U.S. dollar remained mired near its lowest level in 14 months. At last check, the Canadian dollar was holding above 80 cents (U.S.) with a day range of 79.92 cents and 80.29 cents.

Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said in a note that U.S. dollar weakness extended over night, with the euro hitting a two-and-a-half-year high. Although weakness in the greenback could subside with month-end selling out of the way, stumbling blocks remain for the currency.

"While (U.S. dollar) weakness should ease with month-end selling out of the way, we are now less than two months away from a debt ceiling showdown which is getting increasing attention," she said. "Last night’s firing of the (White House) new communications director after just ten days in the job, and the President’s on-going criticism of senators, both do little to reassure markets it will be dealt with smoothly."

The only Canadian release on the economic calendar today is the Canada Markit manufacturing PMI for July, which isn't expected to move the dollar. The June index came in at 54.7. The markets will continue to look ahead to Friday's release of the July employment figures and June trade numbers.

In bonds, U.S. government debt prices were lower. The yield on the 10-year U.S. note was higher at 2.298 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was up at 2.899 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s short-dated bond yields held near recent six-week lows ahead of a two-year paper sale later in the day.

Stocks set to see action

Sony’s fiscal first-quarter profit nearly quadrupled from a year earlier, boosted by its lucrative image sensor and other businesses and highlighting a gradual recovery at the Japanese electronics and entertainment company, The Associated Press reported. Sony Corp. reported Tuesday an 80.9 billion yen ($735 million) April-June profit, up dramatically from 21.2 billion yen the same period a year ago. Quarterly sales gained 15 per cent to 1.86 trillion yen ($16.9 billion). Sony, whose sprawling business spans finance, movies, video games and consumer electronics, is seeing better results at its various units, including games, imaging products, semiconductors and home-entertainment systems.

BP PLC’s second-quarter profits dipped but beat forecasts after an exploration write-off in Angola, while oil and gas production rose sharply with the start-up of new projects. The British company also increased cash flow from operations in a further sign that efforts by top oil companies to cut costs over the past three years in response to low oil prices are paying off. “We continue to position BP for the new oil price environment, with a continued tight focus on costs, efficiency and discipline in capital spending,” Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in a statement. Despite the sharp slowdown in the sector’s activity since the slump in oil prices in 2014, BP is set to launch seven oil and gas projects in 2017 -- the largest number in a single year in its history. BP’s production was up 9.9 percent from a year earlier to 2.431 million barrels of oil equivalent per day helped by some of these new start-ups.

Boeing Co said on Monday it set up an avionics group to make aircraft controls and electronics that compete with its own suppliers such as Rockwell Collins Inc, Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Corp. The world’s largest plane maker said the unit had started work and aims to bring systems for military, civil and space vehicles into service after 2020, capturing more of an avionics market worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year. Boeing’s aim is to “further drive cost down and value up for our customers,” Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said in an internal statement to employees that was seen by Reuters. It also will capture more services revenue after a plane is sold.

The S&P 500 will start excluding companies that issue multiple classes of shares, managers of the index said on Monday, a move that effectively bars Snap Inc after its decision to offer stock with no voting rights. The decision takes effect starting Tuesday, according to a statement by the manager of the widely used benchmark, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Existing components of the S&P index with several share classes - such as Google parent Alphabet Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Inc - will not be affected.

Economic News

Factories across the world powered into July, providing evidence that economic momentum has carried through into the second half despite central banks in the West preparing to start scaling back years of massive stimulus, according to Reuters. Growth in the euro zone remained buoyant, British manufacturing recovered in July from a seven-month low and Chinese factory activity unexpectedly expanded. A survey due later from the United States is expected to suggest factories chugged along at a slightly more modest, but still solid, pace. “The world economy was doing quite well in the second quarter and nothing has changed in July. The overall picture is pretty healthy,” said Andrew Kenningham at Capital Economics.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal income and consumption for June is revealed. The consensus projections are increases of 0.4 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively, month over month.



(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada Markit manufacturing PMI for July is announced.



(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI for July is unveiled.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM index for July is released. The consensus is 56.2, down from 57.8 in June.

With files from Reuters

