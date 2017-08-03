Equity Markets

U.S. stocks looked set to take a pause Thursday with futures signalling a mostly lower open after the Dow breached the 22,000 mark in the previous session. On Bay Street, futures were also slightly lower ahead of the week's second last trading session as oil prices struggled overnight.

Earnings are still in the spotlight - Bay Street sees results of heavyweights like BCE and Canadian Natural Resources - but attention is also starting to shift back to the economic sphere with key employment reports due Friday. Early Thursday, the Bank of England also released its latest policy announcement. Britain's central bank kept rates on hold but also hinted that borrowing costs could climb next year.

"While there are still a large number of companies reporting second quarter earnings on Thursday – 43 from the S&P 500 – attention is shifting towards tomorrow’s U.S. jobs report and today’s Bank of England decision, otherwise known as Super Thursday," OANDA market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

Ahead of Thursday's opening bell, Canadian Natural Resources reported posted earnings ahead of analysts' forecasts and said it would cut capital spending for the year by about $180-million. In March, CNR had budgeted for about $3.9-billion in capital expenditure for the year. In the latest quarter, the company said it earned $1.07-billion or 93 cents a share. Excluding one-time items, CNR posted earnings per share of 29 cents. Analysts had been expecting earnings of 26 cents a share.

Home Capital shares will also likely get some attention after the lender lost $111-million in a second quarter but also continues to show signs that its business is recovering. After warning in May that its ability to continue as a going concern was in jeopardy, Home Capital says in new filings that it has enough liquidity and credit “to support ongoing business for the foreseeable future,” the Globe's James Bradshaw reports. Home Capital released its latest results after the close of trading on Wednesday.

Outside corporate earnings, U.S. markets will get the weekly reading on jobless claims as well as a look at activity in the massive U.S. services sector. The U.S. non-manufacturing ISM index for July is expected to slip to 56.8 from 57.4 in the previous reading. U.S. jobless claims for the week are seen coming in at 240,000, a drop of 4,000 claims.

Overseas, world markets were mixed with tech shares seeing declines as investors took profits after Wall Street broke through 22,000 for the first time on Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei stock index finished down 0.3 per cent. The Shanghai composite index fell 0.35 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.28 per cent. In Europe, Britain's FTSE edged up 0.11 per cent in early trading. Germany's DAX, however, was off 0.20 per cent. France's CAC 40 rose 0.22 per cent.

Commodities



Oil prices steadied in the early hours after slipping overnight on worries that high supplies from OPEC nations would outstrip recent declines in U.S. crude stocks. Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate traded lower through much of the night but managed to rally in the predawn hours.

“Both contracts appear to be moving into a range consolidation mode,” Jeffrey Halley of futures brokerage OANDA, told Reuters of the overnight moves.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Agency reported a decline in crude stocks of 1.5 million barrels last week. The report also showed record gasoline demand in the United States. However, traders say the market remains wary of continuing high supply from OPEC countries, despite a pledge to cut production by 1.8 million barrels a day through to March. Thomson Reuters Eikon figures, however, show crude oil shipments by OPEC and Russia, excluding pipeline supplies, hit a 2017 high of around 32 million barrels a day in July.

In other commodities, gold prices were lower as the U.S. dollar edged higher. Signals that the U.S. economy is strengthening - including a solid reading on U.S. private-sector hiring in July - also pushed investors away from safe-haven holdings, like gold.

Spot gold and U.S. gold futures for December delivery were both lower in early going.

Silver prices were also down. Copper prices were lower in Asia after a private survey pointed to slower growth in China's services sector.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was lower, sliding back toward 79 cents (U.S) in early trading. Overnight, the loonie charted a fairly consistent downward course, with the day's range so far sitting at 79.25 cents to 79.58 cents. The declines came as oil struggled overnight and the U.S. dollar found its footing on world currency markets after touching its lowest level in more than a year earlier in the week.

Against a basket of world currencies, the U.S. dollar was slightly higher in early trading. On Wednesday, the U.S. dollar index fell to its lowest level since May last year.

At this point, all eyes are on Friday's July employment figures on both sides of the borders for hints about the course Canadian and U.S. central banks will take to hiker interest rates.

CMC chief market strategist Michael Hewson noted that the U.S. dollar touched a 30-month low on Wednesday after St. Louis Fed Chief James Bullard said he was against futher U.S. rate hikes because they could interfere with the central bank's ability to hit its 2 per cent inflation target.

"While by itself his comments may not seem that important, given his non-voting status they do speak to a wider belief that the Fed is done for this year in terms of rate rises, and the belief that he is unlikely to be alone on the committee in adopting this particular position," Mr. Hewson said in a morning. note.

Reuters noted Thursday that the futures markets now see just a 35-per-cent chance of another U.S. rate hike by year's end, despite strong earnings growth and solid private sector hiring.

In bonds, euro zone government bond yields rose alongside their British counterparts on Thursday as investors waited to find out if the Bank of England would join other global central banks in moving toward tighter monetary policy.

U.S. government debt prices were lower ahead of a weekly reading on U.S. jobless claims. The yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.264 per cent and the yield on the 30-year note was up at 2.852 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that doubled on Wednesday and a loss that was the electric car maker’s largest ever, but its shares rose after revealing more than 1,800 daily reservations for the Model 3 and predicting increased Model S deliveries in the second half of 2017. Despite a warning by Chief Executive Elon Musk last week that the Silicon Valley automaker would face six months of “manufacturing hell” in producing its first Model 3s, investors were enthusiastic over a remaining $3-billion cash on hand at the end of the second quarter, as loss-making Tesla spent just shy of $1-million on capital expenditures, less than expected. Tesla shares were up nearly 7 per cent in premarket trading.

Dish Network Corp reported a 90 percent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by litigation expenses. Net income attributable to Dish fell to $40-million, or 9 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $424-million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier. Dish incurred litigation expenses, net of taxes, of $280-million in the latest quarter.

Siemens said it plans to wait until next year to list its healthcare business, one of the world’s top medical technology providers and a solid performer in a generally disappointing third quarter for the German industrial group. Investors have been wondering about Siemens’ plans for Healthineers, valued at up to 40 billion euros ($47-billion U.S.), since Chief Executive Joe Kaeser announced last November he planned some kind of listing but gave no details. The delay, along with quarterly results that were dragged down by the group’s energy-related businesses, sent Siemens shares down more than 3 percent to the bottom of the blue-chip DAX and an eight-month low on Thursday.

Economic News

The Bank of England kept interest rates at a record low once again on Thursday and trimmed its forecasts for growth in 2017 and 2018 as the impact of Brexit weighed on households’ spending power.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for the week of July 29 is released. The estimate is 240,000, a drop of 4,000 claims.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for June are unveiled. The consensus is an increase of 2.8 per cent from May.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM index of July is announced. The consensus projection is 56.8, down from 57.4 in the previous reading.



With files from Reuters

