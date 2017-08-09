Equity Markets

Escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea rattled world markets and sent North American futures lower as investors head for safe haven assets like gold, the Japanese yen and government bonds. On Wall Street, futures were sharply lower in early going. In this country, futures also signalled a lower start to the day. Shares in Europe and Asia were down overnight.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned North Korea that it faced "fire and fury like the world has never seen before" if it continued to threaten the U.S. Pyongyang responded by saying it was "carefully examining" plans for a missile attack on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. The U.S. has a large military base in Guam.

"Rising tensions on the Korean peninsula are nothing new, they have been a staple for investors for several years now, but this flare-up has the potential for a policy misstep, more so because of the inexperience of the person occupying the White House, and a tendency to conduct policy by way of tweet and press conference," CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said. "This may explain why financial markets have adopted a safety first approach to events over the last 12 hours."

He added that the current situation is marked by "the prospect of two leaders with big egos pushing the boundaries of rhetoric to the point where one of them will probably have to back down."

In the wake of Mr. Trump's tweet on Tuesday the VIX gauge of expected volatility on the S&P 500 to its highest in nearly a month. By early Wednesday, the VIX had risen to 12.03, breaching Tuesday's high of 11.52.

Adding further pressure on European markets was news out of France that a car had slammed into a group of soldiers, injuring six. The incident took place in a Parisian suburb when a parked car accelerated and drove into a group of soldiers as they left their barracks to go on patrol. The motive remains under investigation.

On the corporate front, earnings continue to play out, with the end now in sight for investors. On Bay Street, most of the action takes place after the bell when Manulife Financial, Sun Life, TMX and Aimia all report results. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expect Manulife to post earnings per share of 41 cents, up from 31 cents in the same quarter a year earlier. Sun Life is expected to report earnings per share of 74 cents based on five analysts polled by Zacks. That compares to 69 cents in the same quarter last year.

Also, the Ontario Securities Commission is scheduled to hold a hearing today on whether to approve a settlement with Home Capital Group Inc. In June, Home Capital struck an $11-million agreement to settle a case with the regulator over allegations of misleading disclosure.

Overseas, key markets in Europe were all lower. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was off 0.9 per cent early on, with most sectors in the red. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.81 per cent while Germany's DAX fell 1.15 per cent. France's CAC 40 dropped 1.71 per cent.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.3 per cent to 19,738.71. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 per cent to 3,275.57 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off 0.3 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices moved higher with Brent crude topping $52 (U.S.) a barrel ahead of a U.S. inventory report expected to show a drop in crude stocks for the sixth straight week.

Analysts expect the U.S. Energy Information Administration report to show a drop in crude inventories of 2.7 million barrels last week. Gasoline stocks are seen falling by 1.5 million barrels.

"Oil is trading a little higher again on the day, possibly spurred on a little by the latest verbal sparring between Donald Trump and North Korea," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note. "Still, it continues to trade a little off the highs of the last week or so, with $53 still proving a strong barrier to the upside in Brent and $50 doing likewise in WTI. EIA may provide the necessary catalyst for a test of this later on in the day, especially if we see a number in line with last night’s API report. "

On Tuesday, a separate report from the American Petroleum Institute showed a drop in inventories of 7.8 million barrels, more than analysts had expected. However, the report also showed gasoline inventories rising.

Meanwhile, OPEC officials met on Monday and Tuesday in Abu Dhabi in a bid to increase producers’ compliance with supply cuts. Over all, the cartel has seen high compliance with the plan but producers like Irag and United Arab Emirates have fallen short of the mark, Reuters reports.

In a statement after the meeting, OPEC said the conclusions reached would help boost compliance. Still, it gave little detail and some analysts remained skeptical.

“The statement on the OPEC website following the Abu Dhabi meeting was short on substance,” Vienna-based JBC Energy told Reuters.

Elsewhere, gold prices were higher in the wake of heightened tensions between North Korea and the United States. Spot gold and gold futures for December delivery were both higher in early trading. However, some analysts suggested, given the history of the situation, gold's gains may be limited.

“I think (the North Korea situation) is going to continue to provide a little bit of support, but not enough to push prices significantly higher from here,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes told Reuters.

Silver prices were also higher. London copper prices hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of output cuts in China this winter.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading lower early on after moving within a narrow range overnight. At last check, the loonie was still below 79 cents (U.S.). The day's range so far is 78.75 cents to 78.96 cents. Meanwhile, risk aversion over the North Korea situation sent the Swiss franc to its highest level against the euro since 2015. The franc, considered a safe haven currency, was also higher against the dollar. The yen hit an eight-week high against the U.S. dollar and saw broad gains against other currencies on the news.

"Financial markets are already taking precautions against an escalation with haven buying happening in the Swiss franc, gold and the Japanese yen, though why anyone would want to buy a currency which is on the front line of a possible conflict is beyond me," CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

"Maybe that’s why bitcoin is finding its own lease of life as well as a haven of its own in these troubled times. A currency that has no central bank and no issuing authority and can only be accessed digitally is as likely a candidate for a haven as anywhere else. "

Risk sentiment also saw German bond yields fall to their lowest level in six weeks. Bund yields fell 4 basis points to 0.43 percent, its lowest since June 30.

In the U.S. Treasury prices were higher with the yield on the 10-year note down at 2.248 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.831 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

U.S. credit card processing company Vantiv moved closer to creating a $29-billion global payments powerhouse on Wednesday with a formal offer to buy Britain’s Worldpay for $10-billion. Vantiv’s move is part of a wave of payments company mergers around the world as consumers are moving away from cash transactions to smartphone or mobile payments and the industry, once a backwater of banking, faces growing competition from newcomers trying to disrupt the way merchants are paid.

Wendy’s Co reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by higher franchise revenue and rental income. The fast-food chain swung to a net loss of $1.85-million or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with a profit of $26.48-million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier. The latest quarter included $41.1-million in losses related to acquiring and selling some restaurants. The company’s revenue fell 16.3 per cent to $320.34-million. Analysts on average had expected $301.7-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday that U.S. buyout firm KKR has put on hold a planned tender offer for its chip-making equipment and video solution unit, Hitachi Kokusai Electric, that had been scheduled for early August. KKR had announced on April 26 plans to buy 48.33 per cent of Hitachi Kokusai at 2,503 yen per share through the tender offer as the first step in a $2.3-billion acquisition of the firm. But the stock has since risen above that level and closed at 2,894 yen on Wednesday. A third-party committee reported to Hitachi Kokusai’s board of directors that it no longer supported the terms of the planned transaction which could be disadvantageous to minority shareholders of Hitachi Kokusai.

McDonald’s Holdings Co Japan Ltd upgraded its full-year profit outlook on Wednesday as the fast-food chain extended a recovery from a series of food scandals that hit consumer appetites. The company, an affiliate of U.S. fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp, forecast full year operating profit to be 16.5 billion yen ($150.05-million) for the year ending December, compared to an earlier forecast of 15 billion yen and up 138 percent on the previous year.

U.S. broadcaster Tribune Media Co , which agreed to be bought by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc in May, reported a 2.1 per cent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slower growth in its television and entertainment business. The company’s net loss narrowed to $30.4-million, or 35 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, from $161.6-million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier. Operating revenue fell to $469.5-million from $479.8-million.

Economic News

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for July are announced. Consensus is a decline of 3.8 per cent from June.



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for June are unveiled. Estimate is a decline of 2.0 per cent month over month.



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for Q2 (preliminary) are revealed. The consensus projections are annualized rate increases of 0.6 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for June (final) are released. Consensus is a rise of 0.6 per cent from May.



(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

With files from Reuters

