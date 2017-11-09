What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday with across-the-board losses led by energy and material stocks, even as a batch of corporate earnings came out mostly positive.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 59.53 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 16,045.82.

All 10 of the index's main sectors were in negative territory.

The Canadian dollar was little changed on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart, steadying after posting a two-week high on a rise in oil prices and a broad decline for the greenback.

The U.S. dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies, pressured by talk of possible delays to U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans as well as a risk-averse mood.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were supported by major exporter supply cuts, but analysts said the market could be vulnerable to a sell-off after several months of gains.

U.S. crude was up 0.16 per cent at $56.90 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was little changed at $1.2724 to the greenback, or 78.59 U.S. cents.

The currency's weakest level of the session was $1.2740, while it touched its strongest since Oct. 25 at $1.2688.

The loonie had added to gains it made after comments on Tuesday by Bank of Canada Governor Poloz.

Wall Street opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by tech and bank stocks amid rising skepticism over a Republican tax overhaul plan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110.47 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 23,452.89. The S&P 500 lost 13.57 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 2,580.81. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.04 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 6,739.08.

A U.S. Senate tax-cut bill, differing from one already in the House of Representatives, was expected to be unveiled on Thursday, complicating a tax overhaul push.

The S&P 500 has risen about 21 per cent since the election of President Donald Trump a year ago, partly on the back of his promises to cut taxes and other business-friendly measures.

However, Republicans are yet to score a major legislative win since Mr. Trump took office in January, even though the party controls both chambers of Congress as well as the White House.

Investors were also concerned about the potential fallout from Democrat wins in regional U.S. elections this week - a signal for next year's mid-term Congressional elections for Mr. Trump.

"With concerns rising over possible delays in the U.S tax reforms, equity bears could make an unwelcome appearance, consequently exposing global stocks to downside risks," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

"Investors should also keep in mind that geopolitical tensions and political risk in the background, have the ability spark risk aversion."

Market will also keep track of another bunch of earnings, with Walt Disney, News Corp, Nvidia and Nordstrom set to report results after the closing bell.

On Bay Street, the usual refrain of corporate earnings set the tone with results coming in from Telus Corp., Quebecor and TransCanada among others.

"The overnight session was all about the hectic trading in Japanese stock markets," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a morning note. "Nikkei 225 first rallied as much as 2 per cent past 23,000 level for the first time in 25 years, then plunged by 1.8 per cent on rapid profit taking and closed the session 0.20 per cent lower."

She noted weaker-than-expected economic data didn't help trading with Japan's current account balance falling more than forecast as core machine orders fell 8.1 per cent month-over-month. That data, Ms. Ozkardesaya said, boosted Bank of Japan doves and the U.S. dollar to trade higher against the yen before the equity sell-off revived some risk-fuelled movement back to the Japanese currency.

On Bay Street, telecom giant Telus reported a 5.5 per cent increase in third-quarter profit, helped by gains in its wireless unit. Net income rose to $367-million or 62 cents a share, from $348-million or 59 cents a year earlier. Operating revenue was up 4 per cent to $3.37-billion. Also early out of the gate was Quebecor, which reported third-quarter revenue of $1.03-billion up 2.6 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Net income attributable to share holders was $171.9-million or $1.42 a share compared with a loss of $8.3-million or 7 cents last year.

Meanwhile, TransCanada swung to a profit in the third quarter compared with a loss in the year-earlier period, when it took an after-tax goodwill impairment charge of $656-million. TransCanada's net income attributable to shareholders was or 70 cents per share compared with a loss of $135-million, or 17 cents per share a year ago. Revenue fell to $3.25-billion from $3.63-billion.

On Wall Street, traders are watching before-the-bell results from Office Depot, Macy's and Time Inc. After the bell, Walt Disney Co. and Equifax report.

"As far as the U.S. is concerned, the vast majority of the most important economic events took place last week, with earnings season now drawing to a close, a new Federal Reserve Chair having been announced, tax reform details having been released and the Fed meeting having concluded without any changes," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

He added U.S. futures are tracking European equity markets that also lack direction. He said, despite recent records, recent market moves have been small and it looks like that's encouraged investors to to take some profits.

"That's not to say these declines will be sustained - the evidence suggests the buy the dip mentality is alive and well in the markets – but any corrections, however small, will likely be welcomed by investors who crave some more volatility in the markets," he said.

Overseas, European markets shifted in and out of the red in early going. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was modestly lower, with most sectors trading down. Similarly, Britain's FTSE 100 was off 0.6 per cent. Germany's DAX was down 1.44 per cent. France's CAC 40 dropped 1.12 per cent.

In Asia, markets were mixed after the Nikkei relinquished early gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished up 0.79 per cent. The Shanghai composite index rose 0.36 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices shifted higher early on with Brent holding near its highest level since 2015 helped by the expectation that OPEC will extend production cuts when it meets later this month. West Texas Intermediate was trading in a day range of $56.59 (U.S.) a barrel to $57.08, with prices sitting close to the upper end of that spread at last check. Brent crude was trading in a day range of $63.26 to $63.79. On Tuesday, Brent touched an intraday high of $64.65, the highest since July 2015.

"WTI crude is taking a breather below $58/barrel and Brent crude is offered pre-$65/barrel on unexpected rise in U.S. stockpiles by 2.2 million barrels last week," Ms. Ozkardeskaya said. "The U.S. crude production advanced to the highest in more than three decades, which is a good reason for traders to pause and think about their next move."

Figures release Wednesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude production rose 67,000 barrels a day to 9.62 million last week.

Traders have suggested with the recent run up in prices - Brent is up about 40 per cent since this summer - gains may be reaching their peak, with gains on the back of an expected OPEC extension of production cuts likely to be temporary.

"As we get into 2018 and 2019, more oil is coming onto the market, a lot of it from U.S. tight oil," Simon Flowers, chief analyst at Wood Mackenzie energy consultancy, said, according to a Reuters report."So this (rally) will prove quite short-lived and we'll see the price back into $50-$55 a barrel over the next year or two."

In other commodities, gold prices rose on the back of a softer U.S. dollar. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both higher early on. In a report released Thursday, the World Gold Council said gold demand hit its lowest in eight years in the most recent quarter, falling 9 per cent to 915 tonnes. That's its weakest since the third quarter of 2009, the council said. At the same time, gold production hit a record high for the year to date. Traders said those supply-demand dynamics favour cheaper gold in the medium term.

In other metals, silver was also higher. London copper was just above a one-month low on thin trading.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading higher against its U.S. counterpart as concerns about a possible delay in U.S. tax reforms continues to weigh on the greenback. The loonie was trading near the top of its day range of 78.49 cents (U.S.) to 78.79 cents at last check.

With little in the way of big economic news due Thursday, the loonie's moves will likely be dictated by the broader market.

In world currencies, the U.S. dollar was down about a third of a percent against the yen and just above and eight-day low. Reuters notes that the he U.S. 10-year Treasury yield - which is closely correlated with the dollar/yen rate - stood at 2.329 per cent, having retreated from a seven-month high of 2.477 percent set in late October.

"Treasury yields have backed off and I don't think anyone is terribly optimistic about what we're going to get from the Republican tax plan," said Societe Generale macro strategist Kit Juckes.

A U.S. Senate tax-cut bill - which is different from the one in the U.S. House of Representatives - is expected to be release Thursday. The move has raised skepticism on the markets that a tax overhaul will kick in anytime soon.

"Headline risk stems from the potential release of the US Senate tax bill, though there are unsubstantiated reports of delay," Sue Trinh, RBC's head of Asia FX strategy, said in a note. "U.S. Speaker Ryan has opened the door to a delayed corporate tax rate cut."

Against a basket of world currencies, the U.S. dollar was mostly unchanged, holding below a three-month high.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.327 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.797 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc.'s profit topped analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales in North America, and the company raised its full-year sales forecast. The company said it now expects 2017 total sales of $38.3-billion to $39.5-billion, compared with its previous forecast of $37.7-billion to $39.4-billion. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.37 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net income attributable to Magna was flat at $503-million for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Its U.S.-listed shares rose 3.75 per cent in premarket trading.

Canadian Tire hiked its dividend 38 per cent as profit rose. The retailer reported profit attributable to shareholders of $176.6-million or $2.59 a diluted share in its latest quarter. That compares to $176.4-million or $2.44 a r diluted share a year ago. In the year-earlier quarter, Canadian Tire had more outstanding shares.

Time Inc.'s third-quarter revenue slipped 9.5 per cent to $679-million, missing analysts' estimates of $693.5-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net income attributable to Time Inc was $13-million or 14 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $112-million or $1.13 per share a year ago. Excluding one-time items, Time earned 36 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 29 cents. Its shares fell 0.35 per cent in premarket trading.

Manulife Financial Corp. said after the close of trading Thursday that net income was down for the quarter as it took a significant provision related to the impacts of the U.S. hurricanes on its reinsurance business. The company says the provision amounted to $240-million for the damage caused by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, for its first significant loss in the business since 2011. Manulife says it had net income of $1.11-billion, or $0.54 per common share for the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with $1.12-billion or $0.55 per share for the same period last year.

Macy's reported a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter comparable sales. Sales at Macy's stores open more than 12 months, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, were down 3.6 per cent, below the average analyst estimate of a 2.6 per cent decline, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net income attributable to Macy's shareholders rose to $36-million, or 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations of 19 cents per share. Its shares gained 1.9 per cent in premarket trading.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a 34.7-per-cent increase in revenue, helped by growth across all its markets. The company reported comprehensive income of $38.4-million or 33 cents a a share, from $19.6-million, or 20 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose to $172.3-million from $127.9-million.

Department store operator Kohl's Corp. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hit by higher costs and store closures due to hurricanes, sending its shares down 9.4 per cent and dragging the sector down. It reported quarterly profit of 70 cents per share, two cents lower than estimates. Same-store sales rose 0.1 per cent in the third quarter, while analysts had expected a decline of 0.7 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The rebound in sales, however, was clouded by a 20 per cent decline in net income as cost of merchandise sold and selling and general expenses increased.

Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and raised its fiscal 2018 revenue and cash flow forecasts, further evidence that a strong U.S. job market is feeding through to demand for houses. Its net income rose to $313.2 million, or 82 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 81 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/. Its shares rose 0.2 per cent in premarket trading.

Shares of Roku soared 31 per cent in premarket trading after the television streaming device maker's quarterly results and guidance beat expectations.

Perrigo rose 13 per cent as the generic drugmaker raised its adjusted profit forecast.

Coty rose 11.8 per cent after the beauty products maker's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates.

Dish Network Corp. gained subscribers in the mainland United States in the third quarter and reduced the rate at which it lost existing customers, offsetting a hit to offshore business from Hurricane Maria. Net income attributable to Dish fell to $297-million, or 57 cents per share from $318 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.Analysts on average had expected earnings of 59 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue fell to $3.58 billion from $3.77 billion. Its shares were up 0.55 per cent in premarket trading.

More reading: Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

More reading: Thursday's Insider Report: Comanies insiders are buying and selling

Economic News

Initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits increased 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 239,000 for the week ended Nov. 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Claims had fallen to 229,000 in the prior week, near a 44-1/2-year low, and remain well below the 300,000 level generally regarded as signaling a healthy labor market, according to Reuters.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for September are released. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from August.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press