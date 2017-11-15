Equity Markets

North American markets looked set to follow their overseas counterparts lower Wednesday. U.S. stock futures were sharply lower early on, with Dow futures down by triple digits as concerns over the timing of corporate tax cuts continue to weigh. In Canada, futures also signalled a weak start for Bay Street, with declining oil prices casting a shadow over sentiment.

Overseas, world stocks were heading for their longest losing streak since March. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in dozens of countries, was lower for the fifth consecutive day. The pan-European STOXX 600 was also lower, with energy shares falling alongside crude prices.

"Global stocks are on the retreat, after the Senate leader alluded to the possible inclusion of an Obamacare repeal within the tax reforms, thus increasing the complexity and reducing the chances of a swift resolution," IG market analyst Josh Mahoney said.

"The deterioration in global stocks clearly has a footing in last week's Senate announcement that we may not see a U.S. corporate tax cut until 2019. However, the worst may not be over yet. With Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell hoping to add a repeal of the 'individual mandate' into the bill as a way to undermine Obamacare, the pathway to tax reform just got more complicated."

Also adding to uncertainty on Wednesday was news of a possible military coup in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe's military seized power early on Wednesday targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe. World leaders described the situation as fluid early Wednesday. The country's military offered assurances that Mr. Mugabe and his family were "safe and sound."

On Bay Street, energy and resource stocks will likely come into the spotlight as crude prices fell as rising U.S. production weighs. In Europe, both basic resource stocks and oil and gas shares were both lower, suggesting a possibly rough ride for those sectors once the opening bell sounds in North America.

In stocks, Home Capital shares could come under pressure. After the close of trading on Tuesday, the company's profit fell by about half in the latest quarter. The lender also said that new loan originations were "well below historical levels and are not adequate to replace loan assets reduced through sales."

Ahead of the opening bell, Loblaw reported net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $886-million, or $2.24 per share, in the third quarter from $422-million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the grocery giant earned $1.39 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $1.30 a share. Revenue rose to $14.19-billion from $14.14-billion.

South of the border, retail earnings continue with results from Target. The U.S. retailer said same-store sales rose by a better-than-expected 0.9 per cent in the latest quarter. Analysts had been looking for an increase of about 0.4 per cent. However, net income fell to $480-million, or 88 cents per share from $608-million, or $1.06 per share the year before. Target shares were down nearly 5 per cent in premarket trading.

Overseas, Britain's FTSE was down 0.59 per cent at 7,370.52. Germany's DAX fell 1.31 per cent to 12,862.70 in early going. France's CAC 40 was off more than half a percentage point.

In Asia, energy stocks also pulled markets lower. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.57 per cent, with most sectors in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Sen fell 1.03 per cent. The Shanghai composite index fell 0.79 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices fell for a fourth day on a weak global demand outlook and rising U.S. crude stocks. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate were both off by more than a percentage point at last check. The day range on Brent so far is $61.31 a barrel to $61.79. Brent lost 1.5 per cent during the previous session. WTI was trading in a day range of $54.97 to $55.26.

"WTI crude fell to $55/barrel as API data (released Tuesday) showed that U.S. oil inventories increased by 6.51 million barrels last week," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. "More official EIA data is due today."

She says analysts are looking for a 2.2-million contraction in last week's stockpile versus a surprise rise of 2.2 million the week before.

"A second consecutive week of positive surprise could encourage a deeper correction in oil, given that all oil-positive news, such as OPEC's plans to extend production cut and tighter market forecasts, have already been priced in," she said. "In addition, the IEA cut its demand estimate for 2018, which could give an extra motivation for the sellers to join the market. Support to October-November positive trend stands at $54.66."

On Tuesday, the IEA cut its demand growth forecast by 100,000 barrels a day for both 2017 and 2018 to an estimated 1.5 million barrels a day and 1.3 million barrels respectively.

At the same time, rising U.S. production is also adding pressure to prices. U.S. oil production has risen by more than 14 per cent since the middle of last year. The IEA says it expects non-OPEC production to add 1.4 million barrels a day of additional production next year.

In other commodities, gold prices moved higher as the U.S. dollar slipped. Spot gold was up after hitting its lowest level since Nov. 6 during Tuesday's session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were also higher. In other metals, silver prices advanced as well.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar remained range bound near the mid 78-cent (U.S.) level in early going, showing little conviction for moves higher or lower overnight. The day range on the loonie so far is 78.42 cents to 78.66 cents. As has been the case through much of the week, little domestic economic news is on tap to offer direction. The next significant report for the loonie comes Thursday with the release of September factory sales. Analysts are forecasting a decline of 1 per cent for the month. Ahead of that, Deputy Bank of Canada Governor Carolyn Wilkins is scheduled to speak in New York on Wednesday evening. The topic is monetary policy under uncertainty.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was lower for the second consecutive session. Inflation figures for October are due before the bell and could offer some direction for the greenback. Analysts are expecting to see a modest rise in price pressures for the month.

The euro, meanwhile, jumped against the U.S. dollar, breaching $1.18 (U.S.) for the first time in three weeks.

"The dollar is getting hit against the euro and the yen and the strong data out of Europe is definitely a factor with some investors bailing out of the long dollar trade," said Alvin Tan, an FX strategist at Societe Generale in London.

In bonds, borrowing costs in Europe fell as the euro rose against the U.S. dollar and stocks fell. German 10-year bond yields fell 4 basis points to 0.36 per cent, their lowest level in almost a week. Thirty-year German bond yields were down 4.5 bps at 1.18 per cent.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasurys were higher ahead of Wednesday economic data. The yield on the 10-year note was lower at 2.336 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was lower at 2.796 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Loblaw Cos Ltd on Wednesday said its quarterly profit more than doubled, partly helped by a post-tax gain of $432-million. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $886-million, or $2.24 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 7, from $422-million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $14.19-billion from $14.14-billion.

Target Corp reported a better-than-expected 0.9 per cent rise in comparable sales, as price cuts on several everyday items helped drive traffic at its stores and website. Analysts on average had expected sales at stores open at least a year to increase 0.4 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net income fell to $480-million, or 88 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $608-million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier, on higher selling and general expenses.

PayPal has been ordered to provide the Canada Revenue Agency with information about its business account holders. The company says a Federal Court order requires it to supply information about business accounts that received or sent a payment between Jan. 1, 2014, and Nov. 10, 2017. It is not required to provide information about customers who have personal PayPal accounts.

Airbus landed a deal for a record 430 of its A320neo-family jets on Wednesday as U.S. investor Bill Franke raised his bet on budget airlines. The preliminary deal, worth up to $50-billion, is designed to supply four airlines in which Franke's Indigo Partners has stakes: Frontier Airlines, Mexico's Volaris, Chilean carrier JetSmart and Hungary's Wizz Air.

Home Capital Group reported net income of $30-million in its most recent quarter, about half of what it earned in the year-ago period before it was hit with allegations it misled investors. The Toronto-based mortgage lender's third-quarter income amounted to 37 cents per share on a fully diluted basis and included the impact of reduced loan balances, increased interest expenses, elevated non-interest expenses and loss on sale of mortgage assets, the company said in a statement late Tuesday. That compares to a net income of $66.2-million and $1.01 diluted earnings per share in the same quarter last year.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for October are announced. Consensus is unchanged from September. Excluding automobiles, the projection is a rise of 0.2 per cent.



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October is unveiled. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from September and a 2.0-per-cent increase year over year.



(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales for October are revealed. Estimate is a decline of 7.0 per cent year over year.



(9 a.m. ET) Canadian average home prices for October are also announced. Estimate is a rise of 5 per cent from the previous year.



(9 a.m. ET) Canada's MLS Home Price Index for October are released. Estimate is an increase of 9.0 per cent year over year.



(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.



(6:45 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks on "Monetary Policy Under Uncertainty" at NYU

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg