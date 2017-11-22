Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures signalled a higher start early Wednesday after a day of records in the previous session. Traders say the impending U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and related shopping days appear to be pushing investors toward tech and retail sectors. In Canada, futures on Bay Street were also higher on the back of surging crude prices.

"With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching investors appear to be loading up on tech and retail stocks in anticipation of a bonanza this weekend," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets U.K., said in a note.

During the previous session, the S&P 500 finished at a record high with the index's technology index rising 1.2 per cent, helped by Apple.

Also on investors minds will be the 2 p.m. release of the Federal Reserve minutes. The markets have priced in a 90-per-cent chance of a U.S. rate hike next month. Markets will be looking for clues about where interest rates will be going in the longer term, but the shifting composition of the FOMC panel may make that tricky. Tepid inflation has been weighing on the Fed recently, causing some concern about the future course of rates next year.

"In reality it is likely to be difficult to glean too much more than that from these minutes given that of the main permanent board members left next year, only Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard will be left in situ," Mr. Hewson said. "There are still four open vacancies left to fill to bring the quota up to seven, with Randal Quarles already appointed by President Trump as vice chair of supervision."

On Bay Street, a sharp jump in oil prices could put energy shares back into the spotlight. In early going, U.S. light crude hit its highest level since July 2015.

On the corporate side, grocer Metro Inc. released its latest results. Metro reported earnings per share of 66 cents, up from 60 cents a year earlier and in line with analysts' estimates. Sales were up 10.2 per cent in the latest quarter. Same-store sales rose 0.4 per cent. The sector has been a bit of a battleground recently, with Loblaw announcing a fee-based loyalty program, taking aim at the challenge being mounted by online behemoth Amazon.

South of the border, equipment maker Deere & Co. said profit in the latest quarter jumped 79 per cent from year-earlier levels. The gains came as the company sold more farm machinery in international markets. On a per-share basis, Deere reported profit of $1.57, up from 90 cents a year earlier. Total equipment sales rose 25.5 per cent.

Overseas, markets were mixed in Europe. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.27 per cent. Travel and leisure shares were among the worst performers, with Thomas Cook stock dropping 14 per cent on its latest results. The travel company posted higher earnings but also said margins were lower in the latest fiscal year as competition intensified. Germany's DAX slid 0.39 per cent. France's CAC 40 was off 0.09 per cent.

In Asia, stocks were higher, following Wall Street's lead. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.48 per cent. The Shanghai composite index was up 0.59 per cent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng topped the 30,000 mark to finish up 0.62 per cent at 30,003.49. The market's interest in tech stocks helped push the Hang Seng higher. This week, Hong Kong-listed Tencent pushed past Facebook to become the world's fifth-most valuable company.

U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. markets reopen Friday for a shortened trading day.

Commodities

Oil prices jumped overnight with U.S. crude spiking more than 1 per cent as traders on declining inventories and concerns about supply to the U.S. market via TransCanada's Keystone pipeline. In early going, West Texas Intermediate jumped more than 1 per cent and was trading in a day range of $57.03 (U.S.) to $58.05. Through much of the overnight period, WTI was trading near the upper end of that range. Brent crude was also higher. The range on Brent for the day so far is $62.71 to $63.39.

"WTI crude advanced past $57.75 in Asia, after the API data showed 6.36-million-barrel contraction in U.S. crude inventories last week," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said. "The more official EIA data is due today, the consensus is a 1.4-million-barrel contraction versus 1.9-million-barrel rise printed a week earlier."

As with much of the recent trading pattern, markets are awaiting next week's OPEC meeting in Vienna and the expectation that OPEC and non-OPEC producers will agree to extend production cuts beyond March.

"Given that OPEC's production extension plans have already been widely priced in, other factors are perhaps behind the price oscillations at the moment," Ms. Ozkardeskaya said. "Some wonder what would happen if the Mid-East tensions were to ease. Have the OPEC production cuts been more effective due to supply disruptions in Middle East and could the easing tensions impact the price evolution negatively?"

Reuters, meanwhile, also notes that traders are also attributing the jump in U.S. crude prices a reduction in the amount of oil delivered to the the United States via Keystone through to the end of the month. Keystone, which carries 590,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta's oil sands to markets in the United States, was shut last week after a 5,000-barrel spill in South Dakota.

"There is a shortage of crude oil into the United States. Hence the rally in the prices," PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga said.

In other commodities, gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar weakened ahead of the release of the Fed minutes. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both higher early on. The direction of interest rates plays a role in gold's movement because rising rates tend to lift the dollar, making gold more expensive for buyers outside the U.S. Silver prices were also higher.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was higher in early trading as its U.S. counterpart lost altitude on comments by Fed chair Janet Yellen about the future path of inflation. The loonie was trading in a day range of 78.20 cents (U.S.) to 78.49 cents and was near the top of that spread at last check. There were no Canadian economic releases scheduled for Wednesday, meaning most of the currency's fluctuations will likely come from outside factors.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against six major world currencies was lower ahead of the North American open, falling back from a one-week high seen overnight. Traders pinned the U.S. dollar's movement overnight - which was broadly weaker within a tight range - to Ms. Yellen's remarks Tuesday evening.

"Yellen stuck to the view that U.S. inflation will soon rebound but issued the strong caveat that she is 'very uncertain' about this and is open to the possibility that prices could remain low for years to come," Sue Trinh, RBC's head of Asia FX strategy, said.

U.S. reports on jobless claims, durable goods orders and consumer sentiment are all due Wednesday ahead of Thursday's market holiday. The Fed minutes due at 2 p.m. will also be a key event in the day for traders.

In other currencies, the euro moved higher against the U.S. dollar for the second straight session, recovering more than half the losses seen on news that talks aimed at forming a coalition government in Germany had failed. In morning trading, the euro was close to a one-month high against the greenback.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.37 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.78 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co on Wednesday forecast strong earnings for the coming fiscal year, while reporting fourth-quarter results ahead of Wall Street estimates, as it benefits from improving demand for farm machinery. Deere forecast net sales for fiscal 2018 to rise about 19 per cent - translating to sales of $35.39-billion - and earnings to rise to about $2.6-billion. Deere share were up about 5 per cent in premarket trading.

Shaw Communications' Freedom Mobile says it will offer the newest iPhones to customers for no money down with certain service plans, going against a trend among Canadian carriers to subsidize some but not all of the up-front costs of the most advanced – and expensive – smartphones.

Travel group Thomas Cook reported lower profit margins in its British business due to tough competition in Spain, sending its shares down more than 10 per cent and leaving it reliant on a recovery in Egypt and Turkey to ease the pressure, Reuters reports. Tour operators and airlines have expanded capacity in Spain and other western Mediterranean destinations in response to security concerns in markets such as Tunisia, Egypt and Turkey. That has prompted a price war among tour operators serving Spain, while allowing hotels to increase prices that Thomas Cook must pay, squeezing margins from both sides. A weaker pound has made the situation more difficult. The company said that while bookings for next summer were at an early stage, better demand for trips to Egypt and Turkey in 2018 should help alleviate some of the margin pressure.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Executive Officer Meg Whitman, who announced on Tuesday she will step down early next year, said she has no plans to run for public office. "I stay active in politics by contributing to candidates from both sides of the aisle who I agree with on core issues, but aside from that, I have no plans to get involved directly," Whitman told Reuters in a statement.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Nov. 18 are announced. Estimate is 240,000, or a drop of 9,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for October are released. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from September (and up 0.4 per cent excluding transport).

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey for November is unveiled.





(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes from Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting are released.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg