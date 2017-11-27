What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed to a mixed open early Monday with retail shares likely again at the forefront as investors watch Cyber Monday unfold. On Bay Street, futures were modestly lower as oil prices slipped and traders wait for the start of bank earnings season.

Overnight, world markets were lower on declines in shares in China. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was in the red in early going. Wall Street finished out last week in record territory with the S&P 500 ending above 2,600 points for the first time. Heading into Monday's session, shares U.S. retail giants Amazon and Wal-Mart were trading higher. However, gains by retailers were offset by declines by semiconductor shares.

"U.S. equity markets are poised to open a little higher again on Monday after having recovered in the latter part of last week to trade back at record highs," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said. "A strong showing for online retailers on Black Friday may have boosted sentiment, with Cyber Monday having the potential to be even better in a sign that the consumer is healthier than other numbers this year have indicated. New home sales from the U.S. will also be in focus today."

Figures compiled by Adobe Analytics show that Black Friday sales topped $5-billion (U.S.) for the first time. Monday is expected to be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history, with sales estimated at $6.6-billion.

On Bay Street, attention will start turning to financial stocks as Canada's biggest banks begin reporting. Bank of Nova Scotia kicks off bank earnings season on Tuesday. Generally, analysts are expecting a fairly tepid fourth-quarter for the banks although the preceding three quarters have been solid for the Big Six.

On Wall Street, a pair of speeches from Federal Reserve officials are also on the radar. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks in Minnesota while New York Fed President William Dudley delivers remarks in New York.

"Kashkari is arguably the most dovish of the current crop of voters on the FOMC and has been open about his objection to further rate hikes which would suggest he's preparing to dissent at the meeting in December, when the central bank is expected to raise interest rates. I would expect him to remain of this opinion when he speaks today," Mr. Erlam said in a morning note.

Overseas, European stocks reversed early losses as financial stocks advanced. The pan-0European Stoxx 600 was higher in morning trading. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.35 per cent and Germany's DAX rose 0.27 per cent. France's CAC 40 was 0.27 per cent higher. European markets got a lift after Germany's Social Democrats on Friday backed off on plans to go into opposition and said they would consider talks to form a coalition government with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats. Talks aren't expected to get under way until next year, according to a Reuters report early Monday.

In Asia, markets finished the first trading day of the week lower, with South Korea's Kospi dropping 1.4 per cent on declines in the tech sector. Japan's Nikkei gave back early gains to finish down 0.24 per cent. The Shanghai composite index fell 0.92 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished down 0.60 per cent.

Outside equity markets, bitcoin jumped nearly 5 per cent to trade near the $10,000 level on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. The digital currency's value has increased tenfold since the start of the year.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower ahead of the North American opening bell with rising U.S. production offsetting the expectation that OPEC and non-OPEC producers will extend current production cuts when they meet later in the week. Brent crude was lower and trading in a day range of $63.48 to $63.88 at last check. West Texas Intermediate was also in the red. The day range on WTI was $58.34 to $58.99.

The OPEC meeting is scheduled for Thursday in Vienna. Markets have already priced in an extension of current cuts beyond March, when they are due to expire. However, rising U.S. production continues to weigh on the market. U.S. figures released Friday showed U.S. firms added oil rigs for the first time since July, with the number of active rigs rising to 747. U.S. crude production has risen about 15 per cent since the middle of last year.

"Crude oil prices have already risen sharply in the past two weeks or so to their highest levels in over two years on expectations of rising demand, as well as the closure of the Keystone pipeline. The rise in oil prices was also helped on reports that OPEC and Russia had arrived at an agreement on the framework for a deal," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets U.K., said. " If these reports turn out to be untrue, and there is talk that Russia is cool on a further extension then prices could correct sharply lower."

Reuters notes that analysts at Barclays expect OPEC to keep output limits for another six or nine months, but said this so widely forecast that there was a risk prices could fall after the OPEC meeting.

"This week, we expect volatile prices as market participants shed length," Barclays said in a note to clients. "Prices might fall in the immediate aftermath of the deal as speculative length 'sells the news'. Still, fundamentals should keep Brent at an average of $60 a barrel this quarter."

In other commodities, gold prices were higher as the U.S. dollar flagged against the euro. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both higher going into the trading day. Silver was also higher.

London copper managed its best level in a month to top $7,000 a tonne as signs suggested China's industrial sector's demand for metals remains healthy.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was higher, holding above the 78.80-cent (U.S.) mark as its U.S. counterpart failed to gather much steam on global markets. The day range on the loonie so far is 78.60 cents to 78.85 cents.

For the Canadian dollar, the bigger events come later in the week with Tuesday's release of the Bank of Canada's Financial System review and the release of Canada's third-quarter GDP on Friday.

"Tuesday's release of the BoC's semi-annual Financial System Review comes as the Bank monitors the economic response to the two 25 basis point interest rate hikes in (the third quarter), Adam Cole, RBC Europe's chief currency strategist, said in a note. "This takes on increased importance given previously-cited vulnerabilities that revolve around elevated consumer debt levels and macroprudential measures taken to deal with imbalances in the housing market."

On GDP, Mr. Cole said RBC expects to see annual growth in the third quarter of 1.7 per cent. He said gains averaged 4.1 per cent in the first half and 3.7 per cent over the past four quarters.

"The moderation should be driven by a significant slowdown in household consumption, with a 1-per-cent gain expected after close to 5-per-cent gains in Q1 and Q2," he said.

November employment figures are also released Friday. Economists expect the Statscan report to show the economy added about 10,000 new jobs for the month, with the unemployment rate seen dipping to 6.2 per cent.

In world currencies, the euro hit a two-month higher in Asian trading against the U.s. dollar before evening out a bit. The euro logged its best weekly showing in two months last week.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was lower early on. Traders are looking ahead to Tuesday's congressional hearing for Fed Chair nominee Jerome Powell.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was modestly higher at 2.345 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was mostly unchanged at 2.76 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Hudson's Bay Co said almost two-thirds of its shareholders supported a $500 million investment by Rhone Capital, which was opposed by activist fund Land and Buildings LLC earlier this month. The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on Friday adjourned a hearing of the fund's appeal against a conditional approval for the investment.

U.S. media company Meredith Corp said on Sunday it will buy Time Inc, the publisher of Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines, in a $1.84-billion all-cash deal backed by conservative billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch. The deal is a coup for Meredith, which held unsuccessful talks to buy Time earlier this year and in 2013. Time shares were up more than 10 per cent in premarket trading.

U.S. shopping center owner Cedar Realty Trust Inc said on Monday it was rejecting an unsolicited offer from Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust to combine the two companies. Cedar said the offer, which is backed by activist hedge fund Snow Park Capital, was "unrealistic" and cited Wheeler's poor returns and performance for rejecting it. Wheeler has a market cap of $88.8 million and Cedar's is $553.4-million, according to Reuters calculations.

The family behind German generic drug maker Dermapharm is preparing to take the company public with the help of Morgan Stanley, trade publication Apotheke Adhoc cited people familiar with the matter as saying. Sources told Reuters in April 2016 that owner Wilhelm Beier had short-listed two financial investors as prospective buyers with one bid reaching about 1.1 billion euros (£0.98 billion) but a deal was never clinched.

Education group Pearson has agreed the sale of its Wall Street English business to Baring Private Equity Asia and CITIC Capital for around $300-million, although its proceeds from the deal will be just a third of that, according to Reuters. Pearson, which has sold several assets to focus on its core education business and cut debt, said that of the $300-million, $50-million would cover tax and net transaction costs while $150-million would be retained in the disposed business.

Economic News

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for October are announced. The consensus on the Street is an annualized rate decline of 6.3 per cent.

With files from Reuters