Equity Markets

Financial stocks will be on investors' minds Tuesday as Canada's biggest banks begin reporting fourth-quarter results. Futures on Bay Street were higher ahead of the opening bell with Bank of Nova Scotia the first out of the gate to report. On Wall Street, futures were up modestly with tax reform and an appearance by Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell at the forefront.

In the U.S., fresh concerns about the future of U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to push through a tax overhaul emerged with news that two Republican lawmakers want changes to the party's tax bill in exchange for their support. Mr. Trump was due to lobby Republicans at their weekly policy luncheon in the U.S. Capitol.

"The controversies on the U.S. tax reform bill weighed on the sentiment," LCG senior market analyst k Ozkardeskaya said in a morning note. "According to Bloomberg news, 'two top members of the Senate's budget panel might not send the bill for debate today. That would mean plans for a full Senate vote this week would fall through'."

"A delayed vote could curb the upside momentum in the US stock markets."

Despite ongoing concerns about the course of the tax plan, markets continue unabated with the S&P 500 finishing above 2,600 for the second day in a row during the previous session while the volatility index remains below 10 per cent.

"Some traders could find opportunity in buying the price pullbacks," Ms. Ozkardeskaya said. "Yet provided that the U.S. stocks trade at historically high levels, we could hardly talk about 'dip-buying'."

On the other hand, she said, buying U.S. stocks at historical levels has been a prosperous strategy over the past year. "Investors keep their expectations high, but even a 'phenomenal' tax reform would not justify a rise in stock valuations endlessly," she said. "Buying at the historical high levels represent a risk and this risk increases along with the stock prices."

On Bay Street, Bank of Nova Scotia reported a higher fourth-quarter profit. Earnings per share in the quarter rose to $1.64, up from $1.57 a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share totalled $1.65 a share. Analysts had been expecting earnings of about $1.66 for the three-month period. Ahead of the North American open, Scotia also announced that it has submitted an offer to buy a majority stake in a Chilean bank for $2.9-billion. Scotiabank seeks to acquire Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.'s (BBVA) shares in its Chilean banking operation, BBVA Chile.

Scotiabank is the first of the country's big banks to report results. Analysts are looking for a fairly tame quarter for the sector capping a strong year.

TransCanada shares may also move after the company said ahead of its investor day that it expects comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to grow at an average rate of about 10 per cent through 2020.

On Wall Street, Fed nominee Jerome Powell fields questions before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. In written testimony released Monday, Mr. Powell - tapped to replace current chair Janet Yellen, said he expects the Fed to continue raising interest rates gradually to support full employment and stable prices.

"Recent comments by departing Fed chief Janet Yellen that Fed officials are puzzled as to why its key measure of assessing prices had remained so weak this year are likely to be a topic for discussion, given her previous confidence that weak inflation was transitory," Michael Hewson, CMC Markets chief markets analyst, said in a note. "It seems likely that he'll be asked if he shares this concern among some on the FOMC that something else might be at work with respect to the weak inflation outlook."

"He may also get asked about banking regulation, given his previous life as an investment banker, particularly since some on the committee would like to see some of it rolled back."

Overseas, European shares got a boost from U.K. bank stress tests, which showed British lenders could deal with a "disorderly" Brexit and non of the institutions would need to raise extra capital if the country suddenly exited the European Union.

Britain's FTSE 100 was up about half a percentage point; German's DAX rose 0.27 per cent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.53 per cent at last check.

In Asia, major markets finished mostly lower. Japan's Nikkei finished down 0.4 per cent at 22,486.24 with auto makers and tech shares showing weakness. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.02 per cent. The Shanghai composite index edged up 0.34 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower Tuesday as a degree of uncertainty appeared to creep into market expectations that OPEC and non-OPEC producers would agree to extend production cuts when they meet later this week in Vienna. Brent crude was lower and moving in a day range of $63.16 (U.S.) a barrel to $63.89. West Texas Intermediate was also lower, with a range for the day so far of $57.52 to $57.92.

The current production cuts expire in March. Recent doubts centre on Russia's apparent concerns about how its economy has been affected. Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Russia's economy was negatively impacted in October by the ongoing curbs, which saw Moscow agree to cut output by 300,000 barrels a day, according to a Reuters report.

"We believe that the outcome of this meeting is much more uncertain than usual," Goldman Sachs analysts said, suggesting that the oil market may have been wrong to assume that OPEC would agree to restrict output until the end of 2018.

"We view risks to oil prices as skewed to the downside this week as we believe that current prices, time spreads and positioning already reflect a high probability of a nine-month extension," the Goldman analysts said.

Crude prices also came under pressure from TransCanada's decision to restart a section of the Keystone pipeline at reduced pressure following a leak earlier in the month after getting clearance from U.S. regulators.

However, comments from International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol that the global crude market could tighten toward the end of next year if demand stays robust and current policies by producers remain in place could help underpin prices during Tuesday's session.

"If we have strong demand growth and if producers continue to stick to their policies we may well see tightening of the markets... I expect this sometime next year, towards the second half of the next year...," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Norway.

In other commodities, gold pulled back from the previous session's six-week high as the U.S. dollar firmed. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures for December delivery were both lower. Silver prices were also down.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was lower as the U.S. dollar firmed ahead of Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell's testimony. The loonie was trading in a day range of 78.08 cents (U.S.) to 78.40 cents. Traders will have an eye on the release of the Bank of Canada's semi-annual Financial System Review on Tuesday morning. Analysts will be watching for hints about how two third-quarter rate hikes affected the economy. Comments on debt and housing will also likely be of keen interest to the markets.

"On the debt front, higher debt servicing costs may result in an erosion in consumer spending and weigh on economic growth going forward, while a ~6.5-per-cent decline in seasonally adjusted resale prices in the Greater Toronto Area from May to October, along with a 27-per-cent fall in unit sales, suggest that the macroprudential measures have had an impact," Elsa Lignos, RBC Europe's global head of FX strategy, said.

The report will be followed by a press conference with BoC Governor Stephen Poloz and deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins at 11:30 a.m. (ET).In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was higher in early going ahead of Mr. Powell's appearance before the Senate Banking Committee. Text of his remarks released earlier suggest Mr. Powell favours the continued gradual increase in interest rates.

In early European trading, the U.S. dollar was a touch higher against the yen, the British pound and the loonie, but slightly lower against the euro.

Ongoing concerns about the future of Mr. Trump's planned U.S. tax overhaul continue to weigh on the U.S. currency.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were lower ahead of Mr. Powell's appearance. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.335 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was higher at 2.772 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Bank of Nova Scotia says it has submitted an offer to buy a majority stake in a Chilean bank for $2.9-billion. Scotiabank seeks to acquire Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.'s (BBVA) shares in its Chilean banking operation, BBVA Chile.

Scotiabank on Tuesday said its earnings increased in the fourth quarter, benefiting from strong performances by each of its businesses. Scotiabank reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the quarter, up from $1.57 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of $1.66 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is offering to purchase shares of Uber Technologies Inc at a valuation of $48-billion, a 30 per cent discount to its most recent valuation of $68.5-billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The investment, which was approved by the Uber board in October, would also trigger a string of governance changes at Uber that would limit some early shareholders' voting power, expand the board from 11 to 17 directors and cut the influence of former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.

TransCanada Corp said it expects comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at an average rate of about 10 per cent through 2020. TransCanada, which is holding an investor day on Tuesday, also said it expects to grow its annual dividend rate at the top end of its previously estimated range of 8-10 per cent through 2020. The Calgary-based company said on Monday it would restart the Keystone crude oil pipeline at reduced pressure on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after closing the line after it leaked 5,000 barrels of crude in rural South Dakota.

Arby's Restaurant Group Inc. has agreed to buy Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. for $157 a share in cash. That values the transaction at about $2.9-billion, including debt. The deal has been approved by the boards of both companies. Buffalo Wild Wings stock was up 6 per cent in premarket trading.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has agreed to buy seven properties from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust for $200-million. Five of the locations are in Ontario, located in Collingwood, Hamilton, Orillia, St. Catharines and Sudbury.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian industrial product price index and raw materials price index for October are released. The analyst estimates are increases of 0.5 per cent and 3.0 per cent, respectively, from September.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. international trade in goods for October are announced. Consensus is a deficit of $65-billion, up $0.9-billion from September.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for September is released. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from August and 6.0 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. consumer confidence for November is unveiled. Consensus is 123.8, down from 125.9 in previous month.

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada releases Financial System Review. Press conference will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Governor Stephen Poloz and Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press