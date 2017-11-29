Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures moved higher Wednesday as global gains and an advance on a proposed tax overhaul buoyed sentiment. On Bay Street, banks continue to dominate with Royal Bank of Canada releasing results ahead of the market open. Futures on this side of the border were higher even as oil slipped ahead of this week's OPEC meeting. In currencies, bitcoin continues to surprise, smashing through $10,000.

"Market volatility has taken a turn for the better, with yesterday's news of a potential breakthroughs on both U.S. tax reforms and Brexit negotiations sparking global stocks into a renewed bullish phase," Joshua Mahony, market analyst at IG, said in a note.

"With bitcoin hitting $10,000, and the Dow heading towards 24,000, there is a clear appetite for risk amongst the trading community of late, with December looking primed for another Santa rally. Even North Korea seemingly cannot derail the current bullish sentiment, with claims of an ability to hit any target in the US being greeted with barely a flicker from the likes of gold and the yen."

On Bay Street, RBC said fourth-quarter profit rose 12 per cent from year-earlier levels to $2.84-billion or $1.88 a share. RBC said the quarter saw higher results in personal and commercial banking, capital markets, wealth management, and insurance were partially offset by lower earnings in investor and treasury services. Excluding one-time items, RBC posted earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from $1.65 a year earlier. The latest results top analysts' forecasts, which called for earnings in the most recent period of $1.87.

A day earlier, Bank of Nova Scotia reported a 3-per-cent increase in fourth-quarter profit to more than $2-billion compared with last year.

On Wall Street, markets got a boost from news that Senate Republicans pushed ahead with their tax-overhaul bill in a committee vote. That sets the stage for a full vote by the Senate as soon as this week. However, the effort still isn't in the clear with Republican leaders conceding that they have yet to gather enough votes for it to pass in the Senate. Right now, Republicans hold a slim majority of 52 to 48. On Tuesday, the Dow closed up 255.93 points at a record 23,836.71 on the news.

Positive sentiment comes even as North Korea said it had completed a new missile test. State media said the new missile is capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. President Donald Trump responded by saying the U.S. would "take care of it."

Also on the docket Wednesday will be an appearance by outgoing Fed chair Janet Yellen before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee, where she is expected to testify about the outlook for the U.S. economy. In prepared remarks, Ms. Yellen said a strengthening U.S. economy will justify a continued move toward higher interest rates. "The economic expansion is increasingly broad based across sectors as well as across much of the global economy," she said in her statement released ahead of her appearance before the committee.

Globally, world stocks touched fresh highs, helped by reports that Britain and the EU had reached a tentative agreement to settle Britain's exit from the European Union. Treasury minister Liz Truss said Wednesday British negotiators are still working out a deal with the European Union. The news lifted the pound against the U.S. dollar. That pushed the FTSE into the red. Britain's blue-chip index was trading down about half a percentage point at last check. However, elsewhere in Europe, markets were higher with Germany's DAX advancing 0.97 per cent and France's CAC 40 rising 0.65 per cent.

In Asia, markets shrugged off the North Korean missile test to finish mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei ended up 0.49 per cent at 22,597.20 with tech issues mostly higher. The Shanghai composite index was up 0.13. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended down 0.19 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices slid ahead of tomorrow's OPEC meeting in Vienna as concerns continued about Russia's apparent reluctance to extend a deal to cut production among OPEC and non-OPEC producers. Rising inventory numbers also put pressure on crude prices. Brent crude was lower, trading in a day range of $62.88 (U.S.) a barrel to $63.39. West Texas Intermediate was also down, with a range for the day so far of $57.46 to $57.82.

Oil prices have risen about 40 per cent since the middle of the year but have hit a bump recently as concerns surface over whether Russia will back a substantial extension of current OPEC production cuts, which are set to expire in March.

"Traders are holding their breath before the OPEC and its allies' decision on the extension of the production cuts, but also on how to end this deal," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "(The) Russian decision is important."

Russia is reportedly concerned about the impact of rallying crude prices on its currency and exports and the potential to spark an increase in U.S. production.

Adding pressure to prices was a report from the American Petroleum Institute Tuesday showing that U.S. crude stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels last week. Analysts had been expecting a decline of about 2.3 million barrels.

"The market had been looking forward to a supportive number due to the (Keystone) pipeline disruption from Canada," Ole Hansen, senior manager at Saxo Bank said, according to Reuters.

"But nevertheless the overall level of inventory still managed to climb."

The more closely watched weekly figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration are due Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

In other commodities, gold prices shifted higher as the U.S. dollar slipped. Reuters noted that gold prices are moving within the narrowest monthly range since 2005 as spiking equity markets signal investor appetite for more cyclical assets.

Spot gold were higher. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down a touch. Silver prices were higher.

Copper prices were lower for the third day on concerns over demand from China. Lower oil prices also signalled risk aversion in the market, traders said.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar slipped below 78 cents (U.S.) in early trading with the currency drawing little support from the Bank of Canada's twice yearly review of the country's financial system. The U.S. dollar steadied against world currencies after a weaker start to the session, helped by a more positive outlook for a proposed U.S. tax overhaul.

At last check, the loonie was trading off overnight highs and was moving in a day range of 77.83 cents (U.S.) to 78.08 cents. The Bank of Canada's semi-annual financial system review did little to bolster the currency.

"The bank has emphasized that the economy will be more sensitive to higher interest rates than in the past due to elevated household debt levels," RBC economist Josh Nye said in a note. "(Tuesday's) report provided little new insight on that interaction, so it's tough to draw implications for monetary policy."

However, he also noted, that it's worth remembering that BoC Governor Stephen Poloz said, around the time of the June review, that "with the economic backdrop having improved, monetary policy and financial stability goals are less at odds with one another."

"Higher interest rates will both keep the economy from overheating and help address key vulnerabilities," he said. "So while the bank will likely raise rates more gradually than they otherwise would, household indebtedness isn't necessarily an impediment to tightening monetary policy."

For the greenback, the morning's economic releases include a revision to third-quarter gross domestic product. Most economists expect a modest upward revision to the initial estimate of 3 per cent annual growth. RBC is projecting a revised reading of 3.4 per cent.

The U.S. dollar index started lower but turned positive as the North American open neared. The index is on track for its worst month since July and its worth year since 2003, according to Reuters.

In other currencies, Britain's pound rose against the U.S. dollar on news that a Brexit exit agreement could be close. As well, bitcoin continued its startling run, smashing through the $10,000 level on the Bitstamp exchange. The cryptocurrency has risen more than elevenfold since the beginning of 2017.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.349 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.787 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Royal Bank of Canada is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $2.84-billion, up 12 per cent from $2.54-billion a year ago. Its latest results were driven by strong performances in personal and commercial banking, wealth management and capital markets. The bank's profit for the three-month period ended Oct. 31 amounted to $1.88 per diluted share, compared with $1.65 during the same period in 2016.

Rogers Media Inc. has informed its partner Vice Media Canada Inc. that it no longer plans to financially support the Viceland television channel, leaving the upstart station's future in Canada uncertain, The Globe's Christine Dobby reports. The TV channel aimed at a younger adult audience – which launched early last year, at the same time as a sister station with the same name in the U.S. – is a joint venture between Rogers Media and Vice, which also have a larger partnership that includes the Vice Canada content studio in the Liberty Village area in Toronto. (Rogers Media is owned by Toronto-based cable and wireless company Rogers Communications Inc.)

London Stock Exchange CEO Xavier Rolet is stepping down immediately and its chairman will not seek re-election, as the exchange tries to draw a line under a row with a top shareholder over management succession. Rolet had previously said he would leave at the end of 2018, but activist hedge fund TCI accused Chairman Donald Brydon of pushing him out and called a shareholder meeting to try to reverse the decision and oust Brydon.

Jeweller Tiffany & Co's sales rose 3 per cent in the third quarter, helped by strong demand for its fashion jewelry. The company's net income rose to $100.2-million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $95.1 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose to $976.2-million from $949.3-million.

Chipotle Mexican Grill said Wednesday that Steve Ells, chairman and CEO – and the founder of the company in 1993 – will become executive chairman following the completion of a search to identify a new CEO.





Jean Coutu Group shareholders will vote on Metro Inc.'s friendly $4.5-billion takeover offer.

Daimler AG has turned down an offer from China's Geely to take a stake of up to 5 per cent via a discounted share placement, as the German auto maker has long been reluctant to see existing shareholdings diluted, sources with knowledge of the talks said. A stake of that size would be worth $4.5-billion at current market prices. Although Daimler declined the offer, it told Geely it was welcome to buy shares in the open market, the sources added.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. GDP for Q3 is announced. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 3.2 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify on the economic outlook before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee in Washington.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for October. Consensus is an increase of 1.2 per cent from September.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg