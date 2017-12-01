Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures retreated early Friday - but were off morning lows - after a vote for a planned U.S. tax overhaul was delayed while Senate Republicans scrambled to modify the plan in a bid to win enough support. On Bay Street, futures were little changed even as oil prices rose on OPEC's decision to extend production cuts through 2018.

"The U.S. Senate postponed the vote on Republican's tax reform, as three GOP senators asked for modification, worried that the tax overhaul would cost the federal government as much as $1.4-billion," LCG senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note. "The U.S. equity futures retreated on delayed vote, after the stocks traded at fresh historical high levels on Thursday."

The Dow surged more than 300 points in the previous session on optimism over passage of the tax plan, closing above 24,000 for the first time on record. Dow futures started deep in the red early Friday, but slowly recovered lost territory to hover near break-even about an hour before the North American opening bell. On Friday, U.S. Senate Republicans were working to win support of fiscal conservatives who were concerned about the impact of the measures on the federal deficit. Those efforts included weighing the possibility of adding a tax increase to the legislation which has been touted as offering tax relief to businesses and families. Reuters reports early Friday that a final vote on the package could take place late in the day after a procedural vote scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. (ET).

The news agency said Republicans were still wrangling behind the scenes over how to raise $350-billion or more in taxes over 10 years to prevent their tax overhaul from ballooning the federal deficit if the proposed tax cuts fail to generate the expected economic growth.

On Bay Street, economic news was at the forefront with a surprising gain in hiring in November. Statscan said hiring spiked 79,500 new jobs last month, with the jobless rate falling to 5.9 per cent, the lowest level since 2008. Economists had been expecting a far more modest increase of about 10,000 new jobs in the month. On GDP, the third-quarter growth rose at an annual rate of 1.7 per cent, just ahead of forecasts. In the final month of the quarter, GDP rose 0.2 per cent, also ahead of forecasts. The Canadian dollar spiked on the reports.

On the corporate side, National Bank released its latest results, posting earnings per share of $1.39, up from 78 cents a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the bank reported earnings per share of $1.40, ahead of the $1.38 analysts had been forecasting. The bank also raised its quarterly dividend 3 per cent to 60 cents.

Overseas, European shares were lower as the delay on the U.S. tax vote sent ripples through world markets offsetting a strong reading on euro zone factory activity, which showed European factories had their busiest month in more than 17 years in November even as they hiked prices.

Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.45 per cent early on while Germany's DAX fell 1.21 per cent. France's CAC 40 was off 1.17 per cent.

In Asia, markets were mixed on the tax bill delay. Japan's Nikkei finished up 0.41 per cent, giving back early gains which has seen the index rise about 1 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished down 0.35 per cent, retracing early advances. The Shanghai composite index managed to edge higher, ending up 0.02 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher after OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed to a new pact to cap production through to the end of next year with a provision to review the agreement in June in the event that the market surges. That measure came after Russia expressed concern about extending the agreement, citing the potential impact of spiking oil prices on its economy.

Brent crude trended higher through the overnight and was trading in a day range of $62.59 (U.S.) a barrel to $63.34. West Texas Intermediate also moved higher through the overnight. The day range on WTI so far is $57.29 to $57.92.

TD economist Dina Ignjatovic noted that the agreement to extend production cuts had been mostly priced in by the markets, resulting in fairly subdued price action once the pact was finalized.

She noted WTI benchmark has been sitting in the range of $55 to $59 a barrel range in recent weeks. However, given the supply-demand fundamentals, she said, it appears that prices have been bid up too much and aren't likely sustainable in their current range. She said, with prices at current levels, some profit-taking is lkely, taking prices back below $55 a barrel.

"Barring any significant supply disruptions, prices are likely to sit in the $50-55 per barrel range until the market moves into a more balanced position," she said in a note.

"A key risk for 2018 remains the evolution of U.S. shale production, as it is still a challenge for OPEC. Production there is sitting near record levels and hedging activity has been on the rise. U.S. output could continue to surprise on the upside going forward, acting to delay OPEC's goal of bringing inventories down to the 5-year average by the end of next year," she said.

U.S. oil production hit a record of 9.68 million barrels a day last week, according to figures released this week by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Gold prices moved higher as the U.S. dollar slid but still held near the lowest levels in more than three weeks as investors moved back to riskier assets. Spot gold edged slightly higher after touching its lowest level since Nov. 6 during the previous session. U.S. gold futures were also higher ahead of the North American open.

Silver prices advanced modestly after hitting their lowest levels since early October on Thursday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was also up modestly after a flat session the day before.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading slightly higher as its U.S. counterpart slipped on the delayed vote on the U.S. tax plan. The loonie was trading in a day range of 77.51 cents (U.S.) to 77.79 cents. Key events for the Canadian dollar are the jobs and GDP reports due ahead of the opening bell.

Adam Cole, RBC Europe's chief currency strategist, said - of the two - the more important is the reading on third-quarter GDP. RBC's forecast is 1.7 per cent annual growth after averaging 4.1 per cent in the first half and 3.7 per cent over the past four quarters. RBC sees employment growth by 5,000 new jobs in November after October's 35,300 gain.

"While employment gains earlier in 2017 came alongside strong GDP growth, the more recent gain looks outsized as GDP growth has slowed in (the second half of ) 2017," he said. " This inconsistency raises the hurdle for these data having any FX impact."

In other currencies, the euro rose for the third straight day against the U.S. dollar after touching a two-month high on Monday of $1.19610.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a select group of world currencies, was lower on the tax-plan news but still on trade to pose modest gains for the week. Earlier in the week, the index touched its lowest level in two months.

The pound, meanwhile, was slightly higher against the U.S. dollar after surging overnight to hit its best level in two months. Reuters reports that sterling is on track for its best weekly performance since the middle of October.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.376 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.782 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp. said on Friday it expects higher production in 2018, compared to its 2017 forecast. Next year, the company expects to produce 85,000 to 88,000 barrels a day, compared to its 2017 forecast of 80,000 to 82,000 bpd.

The Globe's Christine Dobby reports that BCE Inc. is launching a third wireless brand, dubbed Lucky Mobile, that will target low-income and budget-conscious customers with inexpensive monthly plans focused on voice calling and texting. The company planned to announce the name and plans for the brand on Friday after signalling during recent earnings calls that it intends to get more aggressive in the market for basic prepaid wireless services, which don't require customers to pass a credit check or sign a contract.

German airline Lufthansa has offered concessions to try to allay competition concerns about its plan to buy Air Berlin assets, EU antitrust regulators said on Friday. The European Commission, concerned about Lufthansa's potential dominance in Germany as a result of the plan, extended its deadline for a decision on the deal to Dec. 21 from Dec. 7. It did not provide details of Lufthansa's concessions. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday that the airline was willing to cede slots belonging to Air Berlin businesses Niki and LG Walter.

Chip maker Intel has cut its stake in Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASML to 4.96 per cent, according to a filing published by the Dutch Financial Markets Authority.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. is urging its shareholders to "take no action" in response to a hostile takeover offer from Aurora Cannabis Inc., stating in a release after markets closed on Thursday that Aurora senior management and directors sold more than $17.8-million worth of Aurora shares earlier this week. CanniMed said the sale happened, "while at the same time trying to convince CanniMed shareholders and the market of their stock's long-term value under their opportunistic and coercive hostile bid for CanniMed."

Keyera Corp. is selling $429.4-million in shares to repay debt and fund growth, the latest infrastructure company to tap markets as crude prices edge up, The Globe's Jeff Lewis reports. Calgary-based Keyera Corp., known for processing oil and natural gas, said late Thursday it is selling 12.2 million shares on a bought deal basis at $35.20 each to banks led by RBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc. The share sale is the latest by a major pipeline or infrastructure player, signalling renewed interest in energy deals in a segment of the industry that sustained the least damage through the collapse in oil prices. Still, companies have racked up debt in a series of big acquisitions.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for November is unveiled. Estimate is an increase of 10,000, or 0.1 per cent, from October with the unemployment rate falling 0.1 per cent to 6.2 per cent.



(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian Real GDP for Q3 is released. Consensus is an annualized rare rise of 1.6 per cent.



(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Markit Manufacturing PMI for November is revealed.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing Index for November is announced.



(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for October is released. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from September.

