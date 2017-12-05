Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed to a mixed start Tuesday as investors look to the next step in the planned U.S. tax overhaul and kept a wary eye on the tech sector. On Bay Street, futures were little changed as oil prices wavered and investors weighed the last of the earnings from Canada's big banks.

Ahead of the North American trade, Nasdaq futures were in the red, continuing declines seen the day before when the index touched a fresh three-day higher before dropping to finish down more than 1 per cent. LCG's Jasper Lawler notes that the sector is among the best performing this year and suggested that fact has spooked investors as year's end nears, resulting in profit taking.

"In more normal market conditions, the best-performing trade over the last 12-18 months will not be the top performer over the next 12-18 months because eventually smart money moves into a trade with lower valuations," he said. "But these are not normal market conditions. In this ultra-low volatility environment, momentum is a strong force to overcome. Tech has momentum and earnings growth behind it."

He added, after a swoon in tech stocks in June, there were similar calls for a more long-lasting shift out of tech and into energy as oil prices rebounded.

"This time the sector chosen to replace tech is financials because of U.S. tax reform," Mr. Lawler said. "Most economists think the Republican tax plan will have little impact on short-term economic growth, so lending is unlikely to pick up substantially to support the earnings of financials."

On Bay Street, Bank of Montreal is the last of the country's top banks to post earnings. The bank posted a decline in fourth-quarter profit on higher reinsurance claims following devastating hurricanes earlier this year in the United States. The bank said net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.23-billion or $1.81 a share in the quarter, from $1.34-billion or $2.02 a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.1 per cent. BMO also raised its dividend by three cents to 93 cents.

In other bank news, Bank of Nova Scotia said early Tuesday Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) agreed Tuesday to sell its 69.19 per cent stake in BBVA Chile and its interests in certain subsidiaries for $2.9-billion. Scotiabank now plans to merge BBVA Chile with its existing Scotiabank Chile operations, subject to regulatory approvals.

Outside the corporate sphere, markets get trade figures on both sides of the border ahead of the open. Canada's trade balance is expected to narrow to to $2.9-billion in October from $3.2-billion the month before. The U.S. trade deficit is seen coming in at $46-billion, up from $43.5-billion the month before.

South of the border, investors will also be waiting for the next move on the U.S. tax plan as lawmakers work to reconcile competing tax bills from the Senate and the House of Representatives into a single measure that can be signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump before year's end.

"The passage of tax reform through Congress will likely be the key focus for US investors between now and year-end, with a rate hike this month almost entirely priced in," OANDA's Craig Erlam said in an early note. The Federal Reserve makes its next interest rate announcement next week and is widely expected to hike borrowing costs.

Overseas, European markets were mixed as stalled Brexit talks hit the pound but lifted London's FTSE 100. Both the EU and the U.K. failed to strike an agreement Monday on terms for Britain to exit the European Union.

Of the major indexes, only the FTSE was in positive territory at last check, trading up 0.05 per cent. Germany's DAX was off 0.61 per cent and France's CAC 40 was down 0.61 per cent.

In Asia, markets ended lower. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.37 per cent. Semiconductor equipment manufacturers' shares fell following the hit to U.S. tech stocks overnight. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.01 per cent and the Shanghai composite index fell 0.20 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were down slightly as traders await fresh U.S. inventory figures which are expected to show a drop in crude stocks last week. Brent crude was down slightly at last check and trading in a day range of $62.12 to $62.58 (U.S.) a barrel. West Texas Intermediate was off overnight highs, trading in a range of $57.11 to $57.64.

Later Tuesday morning, the American Petroleum Institute releases its latest inventory figures. More official figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration are released on Wednesday. Analysts are expect the figures to show that crude stocks fell by more than 3 million barrels last week.

Last week, OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed to continue production cuts through to the end of next year, with plans to revisit the decision at mid-year if the market overheats. Some traders are concerned that the steadying market could boost U.S. output. Reuters notes that U.S. production rose 9.5 million barrels a day in September.

"U.S. output will play the most significant role on the supply front in 2018," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

"A jump above $60 in WTI could easily push U.S. production over the 10 million bpd mark, increasing the non-OPEC forecast and capping further attempts to push prices higher."

In other commodities, gold prices were steady as the greenback shifted gears while investors await the next stage in the U.S. tax plan. Spot gold was little changed early Tuesday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were slightly higher.

Silver prices were lower early on. London copper edged slightly higher supported by solid manufacturing demand in China.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar popped above $79 cents (U.S.) early Tuesday as the markets await the Bank of Canada's next rate decision, due Wednesday morning. The day range on the loonie so far is 78.84 cents (U.S.) to 79.16 cents, with most of the gains seen in the predawn hours.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep rates unchanged tomorrow following two rate hikes in the third quarter. However, a surprisingly strong reading on Canada's November employment market last week has triggered increased interest in what the central bank may say about the course of future rate moves. Bank of Montreal economist Benjamin Reitzes said the bank's statement will likely strike a cautious tone, similar to that seen in October with uncertainties around NAFTA and efforts to cool the housing market continuing.

"Expect more upbeat language around the labour market, which might make the overall tone of the statement mildly more hawkish," he said. "Indeed, if we get another drop in the jobless rate or wages accelerate further in the next jobs report, the BoC will have much more to think about at the January meeting. Don't forget, the Bank is 'data dependent'."

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar steadied against its world counterparts Tuesday after posting its best gain in a week after the U.S. senate passed its tax bill. That bill, however, must be reconciled with legislation passed by the House of Representatives.

The U.S. dollar index was slightly weaker ahead of the North American open after advancing 0.3 per cent in the previous session. The Monday gain was its biggest since Nov. 28.

The British pound, meanwhile, lost more than half a percentage point in early trading on the failure to reach a Brexit divorce deal for Britain and the European Union.

Reuters notes that Commerzbank strategists said Monday's volatility in sterling showed how difficult the Brexit negotiations remain.

"As soon as the second round of the negotiations starts, which will be dealing with the trade agreement, things are going to heat up further as every single one of the 27 EU countries had the right to veto the agreement and can therefore block any progress," they said.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was unchanged at 2.379 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was higher at 2.775 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Bank of Montreal reported a decline in quarterly earnings due to higher reinsurance claims following Hurricanes Irma, Maria and Harvey. The bank said net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.23-billion, or $1.81 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from $1.34-billion, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier. However, revenue rose 7.1 per cent to $5.66-billion.

Laurentian Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago, The Canadian Press reports. The bank increased its quarterly payment to shareholders by a penny to 63 cents per share. The higher dividend came as Laurentian reported fourth-quarter net income of $58.6-million or $1.42 per diluted share, up from $18.4-million or 45 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Retailer Roots Corp. says sales were up 13 per cent in its latest quarter compared with a year ago as it released its first quarterly report since completing its initial public offering. Sales totalled $89.7-million for what was the company's third quarter, up from $79.4-million in the same quarter last year. The increase was driven by comparable sales growth of 10.1 per cent and the opening of four net new corporate stores compared with a year ago.

The market share of Apple Inc.'s iPhone declined in key regions in the three months ended October, hurt by the unavailability of the iPhone X during that time, research firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech said on Tuesday. In the United States, the share of iOS - the iPhone's operating system - declined to 32.9 per cent from 40.6 per cent a year ago, data from Kantar showed. IOS share also fell in Japan and big European markets, while Google's Android gained share in most markets, Kantar said.

Britain's Cineworld Group Plc has agreed to buy U.S. movie theatre operator Regal Entertainment Group for $3.6-billion in cash, the companies said on Tuesday. A deal would put the combined company in a better position to take on U.S. industry leader AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, and also give it more scale to fight growing competition from Netflix Inc, Apple Inc and other digital outlets. The deal value of $23 per Regal share represents a premium of about 12 per cent to Regal's closing price on Monday and implies an enterprise value – equity plus debt – of $5.8-billion. Regal shares have risen 13.6 per cent since Reuters first reported in November that Cineworld had approached Regal over a potential deal.

Starbucks' executive chairman Howard Schultz, speaking at the launch of Starbucks' first overseas "Reserve Roastery" – an opulent flagship store with gourmet coffees and a bakery – said China was on track to be "bigger, more powerful and more significant" than the firm's U.S. business. "With the rising middle class and the opportunity in China, the market is going to be much larger here," he said, adding Starbucks was looking to hit 10,000 outlets in China within a decade, catching up with the United States in terms of stores.

Canadian cannabis producer Aphria Inc. has inked a deal to supply medical marijuana to Shoppers Drug Mart, the country's biggest chain of pharmacies, The Globe's Christina Pellegrini reports. Aphria and Shoppers have signed a five-year agreement that will see the Leamington, Ont.-based grower become the "first and preferred supplier of medical cannabis" to the pharmacy chain, Vic Neufeld, chief executive at Aphria, said late Monday on a conference call with analysts.

Economic News

Toronto home prices dipped in November as new listings soared, leaving unsold inventory at more than double the level from the same time last year, The Globe's Janet McFarland reports. The Toronto Real Estate Board said the average home sold for $761,757 in the Greater Toronto Area in November, down 2.4 per cent compared to October. The price drop halted a modest price recovery that began in September and continued in October after a downturn through the spring and summer.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's merchandise trade balance for October is released. Analyst estimate is the deficit will narrow to $2.9-billion from $3.2-billion the month before.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. international trade for October is announced. The consensus projection is a deficit of $46-billion, up from $43.5-billion in the previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for November is unveiled. Consensus is 59.0, down from 60.1 in October.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press