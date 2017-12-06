Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were in the red early Wednesday following overseas shares lower as market sentiment falters around the world. On Bay Street, futures were lower with oil trading down and investors waiting for the Bank of Canada's next policy announcement later in the morning. Weak metal prices could also put pressure on resource stocks once trading begins. Copper prices dropped 3 per cent in Asian trading overnight, marking the biggest single-day decline in a year, but recovered slightly later in London.

Shares started lower in Europe and finished weaker in Asia after a lower finish on Wall Street during the previous session, where the S&P 500 posted its first three-day losing streak since August.

"Sentiment continues to sour this week in equity markets." LCG analyst Jasper Lawler said in a morning note. " European stocks have opened lower following another late sell-off in the U.S. and some big declines in Asia."

He noted the Nasdaq reversed a 1 per cent gain to end Tuesday below break even, marking the second day in a row that sentiment turned course in midstream. However, another Brexit-led decline in the pound is helping temper the losses for Britain's main index.

"It began as a rotation from the outperforming tech sector into the financial sector on tax reform progress," he said of the current market mood. "Sector rotations are morphing into more broad-based profit-taking into year-end."

On Bay Street, one of the day's big events is the Bank of Canada's final interest rate announcement for the year. Markets are fully expecting the central bank to remain on hold, although the accompanying statement will be of keen interest after last week's blowout reading on November employment growth. The central bank, in discussing the future direction of rates, has clearly said moves will be data dependent. That, however, continues to play out against a backdrop of uncertainty linked to ongoing NAFTA talks and efforts to cool the housing market.

"We continue to think that further gradual interest rate hikes will be warranted but our forecast assumes that the bank will wait to see the outcome of trade negotiations and gauge the impact of the two 25 basis point rate hikes over the summer before resuming a gradual pace of monetary policy withdrawal in the second quarter of next year," RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley said.

In the corporate sphere, earnings are due from retailers Hudson's Bay Co. and Dollarama before the start of trading and Lululemon Athletica after the markets close. Dollarama said third-quarter sales rose 9.7 per cent while same-store sales were up 4.6 per cent. Earnings per share rose to $1.15 in the most recent quarter, topping forecasts which called for earnings of $1.11. HBC, meanwhile, said same-store sales were down 3.2 per cent in the latest quarter. The retailer posted a net loss of $243-million or $1.33 a share, up from $125-million or 69 cents a year earlier. The increase was mostly the result of lower gross margin dollars compared with higher finance sots, higher depreciation and amortization expenses and a lower income tax benefit.

Analysts expect Lululemon to post earnings per share of 52 cents (U.S.) in the latest quarter.

South of the border, Home Depot stock was a touch higher in premarket trading after the home improvement retailer announced a $15-billion share repurchase program. Ahead of its investor day, Home Dept also reaffirmed its guidance for sales and diluted earnings per share. Home Depot expects sales to rise by about 6.5 per cent this year. Earnings per share for 2017 are expected to grow by about 14 per cent to $7.36.

In Europe, concerns over tech stocks continued to send tremors through the markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down in early morning trading with all sectors in the red. Autos, tech and resource shares were all struggling. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.11 per cent as markets continue to follow developments in the Brexit divorce talks. Britain's The Sun newspaper, citing sources, said there will be no deal done this week and hopes are fading that British Prime Minister Theresa May will return to Brussels on Thursday.

Germany's DAX was down 0.90 per cent. France's CAC 40 was off 0.49 per cent.

In Asia, markets declined across the board with Japan's Nikkei ending down down 2 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.14 per cent. The Shanghai composite index 0.29 per cent.

Also, bitcoin extended its rally, topping $12,000 to a record high.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower after a spike in U.S. inventories of refined products raised concerns that demand is slipping. Ahead of the North American open, Brent crude was trading down and had a day range so far of $62.33 (U.S.) a barrel to $62.93. West Texas Intermediate was also weaker with a day range of $57.13 to $57.57.

Prices struggled after the American Petroleum Institute reported that gasoline stocks rose 9.2 million last week. Distillate inventories - which include motor diesel and heating oil - increased 4.3 million barrels during the same period. Traders were concerned that the figures suggested weakening demand and offset a decline in crude inventories of 5.5 million barrels.

More official figures from the U.S. Energy Administration are due later Wednesday morning.

"The turn-down in risk sentiment is a nice justification for why you might want to pare down some of the long positions taken going into the OPEC meeting," London Capital Group's head of research Jasper Lawler said.

"Demand remains firm, which is the main reason for us to still see oil at/above $60 per barrel. This is likely to change as we approach 2018," Georgi Slavov, head of research at commodity broker Marex Spectron, said in a note, according to Reuters.

"We are starting to pick up weakness in the macro performance of key oil consuming regions. We are also starting to take note of the forthcoming January–February decline in refinery capacity utilisation," he said.

In other commodities, London copper prices steadied after dropping 3 per cent in Asian trading. Three-month copper was trading up slightly on the London Metal Exchange early Wednesday after dropping 4.2 per cent on Tuesday. That was its biggest decline since 2015.

"We're just bouncing a tad (in copper). The (weaker U.S.) dollar is providing some support (but) from here, a winter slowdown in China, the government's intention to rein back financial risk, that could have a (negative) impact on copper demand," Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, told Reuters.

Gold prices, meanwhile, were trading above two-month lows, supported by a softer U.S. dollar. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both modestly higher. Silver prices were essentially flat.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading around the 79-cent (U.S.) mark as investors await the latest Bank of Canada announcement and the U.S. dollar wavers on concerns about the possibility of a U.S. government shutdown.

The day range on the loonie so far is 78.70 cents to 79 cents.

"It's also a big day for the Canadian dollar with the latest Bank of Canada rate decision due later today," Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets U.K., said in a note. "Last week's Canada jobs data showed an economy that appears to be performing well. Having raised rates twice this year already and seen no real ill effects given last week's economic data, the outlook for the economy looks fairly positive."

Still, he said, " it would be unexpected if the central bank were to move for the third time this year." With the Federal Reserve set to raise rates again next week, it seems likely that the Bank of Canada will probably wait until next year to move again, Mr. Hewson said.

"Inflation still remains fairly benign despite the recent rise in the oil price, and the Bank of Canada will be reluctant to overburden Canadian households too much in the space of a single year, given the level of household debt," he said. "A rate rise now would not be a particularly welcome Christmas present but Governor Steven Poloz may well want to prepare the ground for one sometime early next year."

In world currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was slightly higher at last check. Traders said optimism about progress on tax reform helped offset budget concerns in the market. The next big hurdle for the U.S. dollar will be the release of the November non-farm payroll report on Friday morning. Hiring is seen climbing by about 198,000 jobs for the month, with the unemployment rate expected to hold at 4.3 per cent.

The U.S. dollar, however, hit a five day low against the yen. The euro was steady against the greenback.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.42 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.72 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Hudson's Bay Co. on Wednesday posted a wider-than expected quarterly loss as retail sales fell. The owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer reported net loss that widened to $243-million, or $1.33, in the quarter ended Oct. 28, from $125-million, or 69 cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net loss of $138.2-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WestJet and Delta Air Lines have agreed to deepen their partnership with a preliminary agreement to form a joint venture. Both airlines said in a statement early Wednesday that the agreement will increase travel choices between Canada and the United States along with enhanced frequent flyer benefits. Calgary-based WestJet and Delta said the agreement includes co-ordinated schedules for new non-stop flights to new destinations and expanded codesharing.

Home Depot Inc, the largest U.S. home improvement chain, on Wednesday announced a new $15-billion share buyback plan and set a target to grow annual sales between $114.7-billion and $119.8-billion for the year ending January 2021. Home Depot said it will accelerate investments over the next three years in stores, employees and delivery, while increasing shareholders returns.

Bloomberg reports that Rogers Communications Inc. is considering selling assets such as baseball's Toronto Blue Jays and a stake in media company Cogeco Inc. to free up capital for other investments, according to Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri. The Toronto-based telecommunications giant wants to get more value for the assets, though no deal is imminent, Staffieri said at the UBS Global Media and Communications conference in New York.

Laurentian Bank said an audit had found "documentation issues and client misrepresentations" on some mortgages it had sold to another company, triggering the worst one-day selloff in its shares on Tuesday since 2009. The Montreal-based bank said it would buy back the affected mortgages of about $89-million, or 4.9 per cent of all the mortgages sold to the unnamed buyer, in the first quarter of 2018. It will also repurchase an additional $91-million of mortgages "inadvertently" sold to the firm in the same quarter.

Economic News

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP Employment Report for November is released. Consensus is a rise of 188,000, down from a 235,000 increase in October.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's labour productivity for Q3 is unveiled. Estimate is a decline of 0.5 per cent from previous quarter.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S productivity and unit labour costs for Q3 is announced. Consensus is annualized rate increases of 3.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada rate announcement. The Street is not expecting a change.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press