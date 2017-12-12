Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were mixed as the U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day meeting which is widely expected to culminate in another interest rate hike. On Bay Street, futures were little changed following the lead of tepid overseas trading even as oil prices jumped overnight in the wake of a shutdown of a North Sea pipeline.

On Wall Street, Dow futures were modestly positive at last check while S&P and Nasdaq futures struggled around break even as investors await the Fed's final policy decision of the year on Wednesday.

"There is precious little debate on the outcome — a 25 basis point hike is all but fully priced in," BMO chief economist Douglas Porter said in a recent note. "There may be the odd voice in the wilderness suggesting that, before she (Chair Janet Yellen) gets to saying goodbye, the Chair ought to think twice on the hikes due to subdued inflation and a flattening yield curve."

However, he said, a robust jobs report, fiscal stimulus in the form of U.S. tax reform and approval of a short-term spending bill by Congress suggest there will be little resistance to further tightening."

On Bay Street, Enbridge is likely to get some attention as the company holds its investor day. Late last month, Enbridge announced plans to divest $3-billion in assets and sell $2-billion in shares - $1.5-billion by the parent company and $500-million by its Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. subsidiary. Enbridge also said its quarterly dividend would rise by 10 per cent next year and by the same rate through 2020. The resource sector could also get a boost once trading kicks off as crude prices climb. Brent crude hit its highest level since 2015 overnight and U.S. light crude advanced by 1 per cent.

In other corporate news, Bombardier Transportation said it signed a deal to supply 333 new rail cars, along with a contract for maintenance work, with a U.K. rail company. Corelink Rail Infrastructure and West Midlands Trains will receive 333 new Bombardier Aventra vehicles for use on the United Kingdom's West Midlands Trains franchise with the contracts valued at about $928-million.

Overseas, markets were mixed with central bank news also on the horizon. Markets are waiting for the final policy decision from the European Central Bank, due Thursday. The MSCI index of world equities, which tracks stocks across 47 countries, was flat after posting three straight days of gains. The pan-European Stoxx index was off slightly with weakness in bank stocks offsetting gains in the energy sector.

In Europe, technology stocks got a boost from news that French technology consulting company Atos had made an unsolicited bid to acquire Gemalto for about $5-billion. In London, Britain's FTSE was up 0.25 per cent. Germany's DAX advanced 0.03 per cent and France's CAC 40 was up 0.19 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.32 per cent with auto and tech shares mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.59 per cent and the Shanghai composite index lost 1.24 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices jumped after an unexpected shutdown of the U.K. biggest North Sea pipeline. Brent crude breached $65 (U.S.) a barrel for the first time since the middle of 2015 on the news. Brent's day range so far is $64.66 to $65.70 a barrel so far. West Texas Intermediate rose as much as 1 per cent at one point and was trading in a range for the day of $57.90 to $58.56.

Reuters reported Tuesday that the North Sea Forties crude pipeline had been safely shut down and its operator Ineos will conduct inspections of a hairline crack that triggered the shutdown. The pipeline, which carries around 450,000 barrels per day of Forties crude oil and natural gas to Britain, underwent a partial shutdown on Dec. 7 after a minor leak, the news agency said. The operator says it's too early to estimate a restart date.

"Brent Crude oil hit its highest level since early June 2015 as the closure of Forties North Sea pipeline curbed supply," David Madden, CMC Markets U.K. analyst, said in a note. "The energy market was already strong as OPEC and Russia agreed to extend the co-ordinated production cut until the end of 2018, and now this maintenance move by Forties has added to the upward pressure."

Last month, OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed to extend current production cuts through to the end of the year, with the opportunity to revisit the decision in June.

Reuters also notes that U.S. crude has lagged the OPEC-fuelled Brent rally, partly because of rising U.S. production. Brent has jumped to a premium of about $7, the highest in two years.

In other commodities, gold moved slightly higher, off from its lowest level in nearly five months during Monday's session. Spot gold edged higher after after touching its weakest level since July 20 at $1,240.10 on Monday

Silver prices were also higher.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was higher in early going to top the 78-cent (U.S.) mark as the U.S. dollar treaded water ahead Wednesday's Fed announcement and press conference. The day range on the loonie so far is 77.75 cents (U.S.) to 78.04 cents. At last check, the loonie was trading near the top of that range.

""Domestic rate expectations are recovering modestly and spreads are steady around the midpoint of their recent range," Scotiabank currency strategist Eric Theoret said in a note. "Domestic risk is limited ahead of Thursday's speech from (Bank of Canada) Gov. (Stephen) Poloz, on the topic of 'Issues keeping the Governor awake at night'. NAFTA negotiations are scheduled to continue through Friday and near-term risk centers on Wednesday's Fed meeting. The balance of risk appears to favor continued consolidation."

The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, was trading most flat after advancing about 1 per cent last week. The index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, is down more than 9 per cent for the year. The dollar index, however, rose after a solid reading on producer prices for November.

Investors will be paying keen attention to the tone of the Fed announcement, looking for clues about the course of rates next year. The markets now expect two or three rate hikes in 2018.

"Although we do not expect (Fed chair) Janet Yellen to overly modify her choice of judicious language, (President (Donald Trump's) ...tax cuts ... could feasibly allow far greater conviction in the speed with which policy normalization should proceed," said Neil Mellor, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon.

In other world currencies, Ms. Lignos noted the New Zealand dollar was at the top of the ranks again. That currency got a boost from the appointment of national pension fund chief Adrian Orr, a former central bank official, to head the Reserve Bank from March. The New Zealand dollar rose more than 1 per cent in Monday's session and extended the gains - albeit at a more modest pace - into Tuesday.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were lower ahead of the Fed meeting. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.389 per cent. The yield on the U.S. 30-year note was higher at 2.776 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Bombardier Transportation has signed a deal to supply 333 new rail cars, along with a contract for maintenance work, with a U.K. rail company. Corelink Rail Infrastructure and West Midlands Trains will receive 333 new Bombardier Aventra vehicles for use on the United Kingdom's West Midlands Trains franchise. The rolling stock and maintenance contracts are worth about $928-million Canadian. Bombardier will produce the electric carriages at its facility in Derby, England, with the new trains expected to be delivered between 2020 and 2022.

France's Unibail-Rodamco has agreed to buy shopping mall owner Westfield Corp for $15.7-billion, in what would be the biggest takeover of an Australian company on record. The deal accelerates consolidation of the global retail property sector as it grapples with challenges from online retailers led by Amazon.com Inc. It comes on the heels of world No. 2 retail real estate investment trust GGP Inc's rejection of a $14.8-billion offer from Brookfield Property for the two-thirds it did not already own.

Comcast Corp says it has abandoned its bid for most of the assets of Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, leaving Walt Disney Co as the sole suitor in pursuit of the $40 billion-plus deal. Sources told Reuters last week that Disney was in the lead to acquire the assets, which include Fox's FX and National Geographic cable channels, its movie studio, the Star network in India and stake in European pay-TV provider Sky PLC. The Murdoch family, which controls Fox, prefers a deal with Disney because it would rather be paid in Disney stock than Comcast stock, and expects a potential deal with Disney to be cleared by U.S. antitrust regulators more easily, one of the sources said. Disney shares were up slightly in premarket trading.

French technology consulting firm Atos offered to buy Gemalto for $5.06-billion on Monday to boost its cybersecurity services as states and big corporations seek to cope with a growing number of attacks on the Internet worldwide. The bid comes as Gemalto, the world's largest maker of chips found in mobile phones and credit cards, is under pressure after posting four profit warnings in a year and having missed a chance to strengthen its security business through a large acquisition. The combination would strengthen Atos in the burgeoning so-called Internet of Things (IoT) sector of internet-connected machinery and household devices able to collect and exchange data using embedded sensors and European payment services on top of digital security, it said.

PepsiCo Inc has reserved 100 of Tesla Inc's new electric Semi trucks, the largest-known order of the big rig, as the maker of Mountain Dew soda and Doritos chips seeks to reduce fuel costs and fleet emissions, a company executive said on Tuesday. Tesla has been trying to convince the trucking community that it can build an affordable electric big rig with the range and cargo capacity to compete with relatively low-cost, time-tested diesel trucks.

Restaurant operator MTY Food Group Inc. has signed a deal to buy Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $248 million. The combination will bring together such banners as MTY's Thai Express, Vanellis and Manchu Wok with Imvescor's Baton Rouge, Pizza Delight and Scores restaurants to create a company with a portfolio of over 5,700 stores under 75 brands. Under the deal, MTY will pay $4.10 per share for Imvescor with the cash portion of the deal totalling about $50 million and the rest in stock.

Canadian Natural Resources announced Tuesday that, at company's 2017 year end Board meeting on Feb. 28, 2018, Steve Laut, currently president, will assume the role of executive vice chairman. Tim McKay, currently Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted to president.The announcement was made along with a number of other management moves.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. producer price index rose 0.4 per cent last month as gas prices rose. The annual increase in the index was 3.1 per cent, the biggest increase since early 2012.



(2 p.m. ET) U.S. treasury budget for November is announced. Analyst estimate is a deficit of $134-billion, down $2.7-billion from October.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press