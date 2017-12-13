Equity Markets

U.S. stocks futures were treading water early Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be the third interest rate hike of the year by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In Canada, Bay Street futures were slightly higher as oil prices rose and world stocks advanced.

"The focus is firmly on the [Federal Open Market Committee]," LCG analyst Jasper Lawler said in an early note. "The market is expecting a 25-basis point rate rise from the Fed, and this is pretty much completely priced in. Investors will be paying more attention to how the Fed views the U.S. economy in 2018 and therefore what the path of interest rate rises could look like."

However, he also noted that this is Fed chair Janet Yellen's final news conference, it's likely that forward guidance from the powerful central bank "could come up disappointingly short."

On the political front, the victory by Democrat senate candidate Doug Jones over controversial Republican Roy Moore could also inject some uncertainty into the day's trading. Although polls leading up to the Alabama vote had been neck-and-neck, Mr. Jones' victory could mean a tougher go for passage of U.S. President Donald Trump's tax overhaul before Christmas. The win reduces the Republican majority in the senate to 51-49. Mr. Jones becomes the first Democrat senator from Alabama in quarter of a century. The U.S. dollar fell against the yen, pound and euro as results of the closely watch race came in.

"We think the political will for tax cuts mean they still happen," Mr. Lawler said. "Moore's loss just narrows the odds on a delay in tax reform being signed off by Donald trump until early 2018."

On Bay Street, Empire Co. shares will likely get some attention after the Sobeys and Safeway owner reported a loss per share of 9 cents on restructuring charges in the latest quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 27 cents, up from 12 cents a year earlier. Same-store sales rose 0.4 per cent. The company also said it will move forward with plans to convert 25 per cent of its 255 Safeway and Sobeys full-service format stores in Western Canada to its discount FreshCo banner over the next five years.

TransCanada shares could also see some action after a Reuters report that opponents its proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline argued on Tuesday that regulators in Nebraska had no authority to approve the line's "alternative" path through the state and that the project should be considered dead. The Nebraska Public Service Commission issued an approval for the line to pass through the state in late last month. The decision was seen as removing the last big regulatory hurdle for the project. An attorney for landowners along the Keystone route argued at a commission hearing that Nebraska law says it can only rule on TransCanada's preferred route.

More broadly, energy stocks could get a lift from an early rebound in oil prices. A day earlier, crude prices finished lower after an early rally faded. Heavy Canadian crude fell to a three-year low against benchmark prices on pipeline bottlenecks and slowed exports.

Overseas, global shares neared fresh records as the MSCI's 47-country world index edged higher on strength in Asia ahead of the Fed decision.

In Europe, markets were mostly flat with announcements from the Fed and the European Central Bank due Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was modestly lower with most sectors in negative territory.

In Britain, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.08 per cent in early going. France's CAC 40 was just below break even, down 0.10 per cent. Germany's DAX was off 0.15 per cent.

In Asia, markets were mostly higher with the exception of Japan's Nikkei which closed down 0.47 per cent. Auto makers and financial stocks were mostly higher but a stronger yen was seen holding the index back. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.49 per cent and the Shanghai composite index rose 0.7 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices rebounded in early trading on the combined impact of a surprisingly steep decline in U.S. crude stocks and the ongoing impact of a shutdown of a major North Sea pipeline. Brent crude, which lost about 2 per cent in the previous session on profit taking, was trading higher and had a day range of $63.76 (U.S.) a barrel to $64.32. West Texas Intermediate was also higher although off overnight lows and had a range for the day of $57.40 to $57.72.

The latest gains came after the American Petroleum Institute said late Tuesday that crude stocks fell by 7.4 million barrels last week. Analysts had forecast a decline of 3.8 million barrels. The more official U.S. Energy Information Administration inventory numbers are due later Wednesday morning and could dictate how crude performs through the rest of the trading day.

Also factoring into the upward pressure is the ongoing shutdown of Britain's biggest pipeline from its North Sea oil and gas fields. The pipeline carries about 450,000 barrels a day and was shut earlier in the week after cracks were discovered. Reuters reports that the Forties line is the largest of the five crude streams that underpin dated Brent benchmark.

The news agency reported Wednesday that several producers including BP and Royal Dutch Shell said they had closed oil fields as a result. The pipeline operator said work to repair the problem could take several weeks.

In other commodities, gold prices continued to struggle, steadying near its weakest level in five months on market expectations the Fed will again hike interest rates and signal further increases next year. Spot gold was lower ahead of the North American open trading just above Tuesday's weakest price of $1,235.92 - the lowest level since late July. Gold futures were also lower.

Silver prices were also down in early trading. London copper prices advanced but trading was muted ahead of the Fed's policy announcement.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar traded modestly higher against the U.S. dollar in early trading helped by rebounding oil prices and a wavering greenback after a Democrat victory in Alabama injected some caution into the timing of a planned U.S. tax overhaul. The loonie was trading in a day range so far of 77.64 cents (U.S.) to 77.82 cents.

"Indications from the bookmakers suggest markets attached around a 75-per-cent probability to a Republican victory ahead of the vote," RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said in a note. "Assuming the result stands, the Republicans' senate majority falls to just two when Jones takes his seat (probably Jan. 3)."

Mr. Cole said the win by the Democrats won't stop the passage of tax reform legislation, "but it makes the timing extremely tight and attention is likely to turn quickly to how the Republicans will perform in next November's mid-term elections."

News of the vote's outcome stalled a two-week rally by the U.S. dollar, with the greenback slipping against the yen after hitting a four-week high during the previous session. The euro was flat against the U.S. dollar at last check. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, was modestly lower at last check but off the lows seen as the election's outcome became apparent.

Key for currency markets on Thursday will be the Fed's afternoon policy announcement, which will be followed by chair Janet Yellen's last news conference. Markets have priced in a rate hike and are expecting two or three increases in 2018. The Fed has already raised interest rates twice this year.

"Chair Yellen's press conference should prove to be a nonevent," Mr. Cole said. "She just testified before the Joint Economic Committee (Nov. 29th) and thus her most recent views are well known."

Ms. Yellen will exit once successor Jerome Powell is confirmed.

"The bigger question is whether the Fed will significantly alter their economic and rates projections," Mr. Cole said in his morning note. " We think not and believe it is more likely the committee will seek flexibility on this front and wait until March, when more is known about changes in tax policy, to make significant upgrades."

U.S. inflation figures are also due before the start of trading. (Figuires released before the bell show U.S. inflation advanced 0.4 per cent in November, up from 0.1 per cent in October. On an annual basis, the rate of inflation rose to 2.2 per cent from 2 per cent the month before.)

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were lower ahead of the Fed announcement with the yield on the U.S. 10-year note higher at 2.414 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note also higher at 2.782 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Empire Co. Ltd. is planning to convert up to a quarter of its 255 Safeway and Sobeys stores in Western Canada to its discount FreshCo banner over the next five years. The company made the announcement as it posted a loss in its latest quarter as it was hit by restructuring costs. Empire says it lost $23.6-million or 9 cents per share for the 13-weeks ended Nov. 4 compared with a profit of $33.1-million or 12 cents per share a year ago. Sales in what was the company's second quarter of its 2018 financial year grew to $6.03-billion, up from $5.93-million.

Apple Inc said on Wednesday it would invest $390-million in Finisar Corp, which it will use to build out a plant in Texas to make chips that power popular iPhone features such as face ID, animojis and portrait-mode selfies. The award will be part of Apple's $1-billion "Advanced Manufacturing Fund" to foster innovation and create jobs, Apple said in a statement.

Toyota Motor Corp is considering making batteries for electric vehicles (EV) with Panasonic Corp, as it ramps up battery development to help meet its goal for green cars to comprise half of global sales by 2030. The joint announcement on Wednesday builds on an existing agreement under which Panasonic - a global market leader for automotive lithium-ion batteries - makes batteries for Toyota's petrol-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The Globe's James Bradshaw reports that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is considering listing its Caribbean banking subsidiary on U.S. stock markets, seeking options to redeploy resources away from a region that has been known as a risky place to do business. Canada's fifth-largest bank has a long history in the Caribbean, with interests in Barbados and Jamaica dating back to the 1920s, and now owns nearly 92 per cent of FirstCaribbean International Bank. But CIBC has more recently turned the focus of its international strategy to the United States, where it acquired Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. for $5-billion (U.S.) earlier this year.

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it is opening an artificial intelligence (AI) research centre in China to target the country's local talent, even as the U.S. search firm's products remain blocked in the country. Google said in a statement the research center is the first of its kind in Asia and will comprise a small team operating out of its existing office in Beijing. Chinese policy makers have voiced strong support for AI research and development in the country, but have imposed increasingly strict rules on foreign firms in the past year, including new censorship restrictions.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc., one of the world's largest ATM makers, said on Wednesday that president and chief executive Andreas Mattes is stepping down, effective immediately. Diebold said chief financial officer Christopher Chapman and chief operating officer Juergen Wunram will serve as interim co-presidents and co-CEOs.

Economic News

The Globe's Janet McFarland reports this morning that home prices in Canada are expected to climb by almost 5 per cent next year as buyer demand in the Greater Toronto Area overwhelms the impact of tougher mortgage qualification rules, according to a Royal LePage forecast for Canada's housing market. Royal LePage has kicked off the season for 2018 housing forecasts with a relatively optimistic outlook, predicting fairly modest impacts from new rules taking effect Jan. 1 that will require buyers to meet a higher stress-test hurdle to qualify for mortgages.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national prices in Canada declined 0.5 per cent in November from the month before as four of the 11 cities surveyed weakened. The index was up 9.2 per cent from a year earlier, a fourth straight deceleration from record gains seen earlier in the year, as government measures to rein in the housing market continued to dampen demand.

U.S. consumer prices accelerated in November amid a rebound in gasoline prices, but declining health care and apparel costs curbed underlying inflation pressures, Reuters reports. The Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.4 per cent last month after edging up 0.1 per cent in October. That raised the year-on-year increase in the CPI back to 2.2 per cent from 2.0 per cent in October.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status report is released.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement and forecasts are released. The Street is expected the Fed to raise policy rates 25 basis points.

(2:30 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Janet Yellen's quarterly press briefing.

With files from Reuters, The Canadian Press and Bloomberg