Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures shifted higher Friday even as renewed concerns about the course of a planned U.S. tax overhaul hit global sentiment. On Bay Street, futures hovered around break even with oil prices in the black ahead of the opening bell.

World markets sagged early Friday as uncertainty about the package of U.S. tax cuts again emerged amid worries it hadn't won enough support from some key Senators to clear the final hurdle.

"Florida Senator Marco Rubio said that he would not back the Republican tax reform bill without a credit for poorer working families being included," LCG's Jasper Lawler said in an early note. "His opposition is a problem because of the tight margins of 52-48 in the Senate. Republicans can't afford to lose more than two votes, or the bill won't get the necessary approval."

Adding to the tension, he said, are health problems experienced by several Republican Senators, which could prevent them from voting.

"Investors have been watching the twists and turns of this bill with great focus, because of its expected impact on big firms," he said.

On Bay Street, Guelph, Ont.,-based Linamar could get some attention after the auto-parts maker announced after Thursday's close that it would buy agricultural equipment maker MacDon group for $1.2-billion. The deal signals an expansion of Linamar's existing agricultural business.

Sentiment could be underpinned by gains in oil and gold prices. Gold prices were higher in Asian trading and looked headed for the first weekly gain in four. Oil prices continued to be supported by a North Sea pipeline outage, although gains have been held back by lingering worries over rising U.S. production.

On Wall Street, Costco shares rose more than 2 per cent in premarket trading after the retailer topped quarterly profit and revenue forecasts with its latest results. After the close of trading Thursday, Costco said comparable online sales jumped 42.1 per cent in the first quarter. Net income rose to $640-million or $1.45 a share. Excluding items, per-share profit was $1.36, topping the $1.34 most analysts had been expecting.

Rail company CSX Corp. stock could also be on the radar after chief executive Hunter Harrison announced he was taking a medical leave. The announcement comes as CSX pushes ahead with a turnaround plan that has sparked criticism from customers and drawn scrutiny from regulators. CSX shares were down about 12 per cent in premarket action.

Overseas, world shares were lower on concerns over the course of the U.S. tax overall, following Wall Street's lead on Thursday. Despite the week start to the session, MSCI's global stock index still looked set to carve out a third week of gains, helped by upbeat views from central banks over the course of the week.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished the week's final trading day down 0.62 per cent. Auto makers Toyota and Honda both lost ground during the session as did major exporters. Despite the week finish, the index still closed off the session's lows. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended down 1.09 per cent. The Shanghai composite index was off 0.80 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.4 per cent overnight, but managed a 0.8-per-cent gain for the week.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.36 per cent at last check, with shares of retailer H&M dropping 15 per cent on disappointing fourth-quarter sales. London's FTSE 100 edged up 0.10 per cent. Germany's DAX slipped 0.23 per cent. France's CAC 40 fell 0.32 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were higher early on with the ongoing outage by the Forties pipeline in the North Sea underpinning gains. Advances, however, were capped by continuing concerns about rising U.S. production which as advanced more than 15 per cent since the middle of last year. Brent crude was trading up although off early morning highs and had a day range of $63.19 (U.S.) a barrel to $63.68. West Texas Intermediate was also in positive territory with a range for the day of $57.06 to $57.47.

Offering some positive spin for the day is a report from Goldman Sachs which suggests Big Oil - including companies like Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon and Chevron - is past the worst of its recent slum. In 2018, the bank says, the companies will have excess cash to fund dividends and see double-digit returns.

"It's a very exciting time," Michele Della Vigna, Goldman's head of energy-industry research, told Bloomberg. "We're back to a concentrated market like we had in the 90s," with the largest companies earning higher returns as the balance of power tips in their favour, he said.

Goldman pegged the better outlook to a higher Brent crude oil price forecast of an expected annual average of $62 next year. The forecast sees average Brent prices of $60 a barrel in 2019 and $55 a barrel in 2020.

Friday's gains were capped by continuing concerns about climbing U.S. production. The International Energy Agency said Thursday that increasing U.S. supply will likely push the market into a supply surplus in the first half of next year. U.S. production has surged since the middle of last year and now sits near levels of producers like Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Elsewhere, gold prices were higher in Asia, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar. Spot gold was up and looked set to finish the week less than 1 per cent higher. U.S. gold futures were also positive early on.

Silver prices were mostly flat at last check. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was modestly higher.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading well above 78 cents (U.S.) early Friday after comments from Bank of Canada Stephen Poloz raised expectations that the central bank could move back into tightening mode early next year. The loonie, which hit a one-week high after Mr. Poloz's remarks on Thursday, was trading in a day range Friday of 78.10 cents to 78.50 cents. The loonie's advance came as its U.S. counterpart slipped on renewed concerns about the future of U.S. tax cuts.

"Bank of Canada Governor Poloz' speech took a modestly more hawkish tone relative to the December policy statement," Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal's Canadian rates and macros strategist, said.

"He said the BoC is 'growing increasingly confident that the economy will need less monetary stimulus over time' and reinforced the data dependent nature of policy. In addition, during the press conference he said that use of the word 'cautious' wasn't code for the BoC staying on hold."

He noted that the loonie rallied about 1 per cent immediately after Mr. Poloz's comments but then retreated slightly on more dovish comments from the central bank's governor in a subsequent interview. "Markets are clearly having trouble honing in on Governor Poloz's message," he said.

Ahead of the start of trading, traders got the latest reading on Canadian factory sales. Statistics Canada said sales for the month fell 0.4 per cent. Economists had been expecting an increase. Statscan says the weakness was concentrated in the motor vehicle and transportation equipment industries. Excluding those industries, sales were up 0.5 per cent, the agency said. The Canadian dollar held relatively steady in the immediate wake of the report.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was slightly lower ahead of the North American open. Against the yen, the U.S. dollar touched a nine-month low as doubts about passage of U.S. President Donald Trump's tax overhaul again emerged after a pair of U.S. Republican Senators reportedly sought changes to the existing plan. The euro was modestly higher against the greenback after losing ground during the previous session. The euro suffered after the European Central Bank held to its plan to provide stimulus as long as necessary.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that bitcoin was on track for its smallest weekly move since October, with trading having turned less volatile following the start of trading of Cboe Global Markets' bitcoin futures. Rival CME Group will launch its own version on Sunday. The cryptocurrency was trading close to a record high around $17,000 on the Bitstamp exchange, having climbed around 15 per cent since Monday - the fifth straight week of gains, the news agency said.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were lower. The yield on the 10-year U.S. note was higher at 2.362 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.719.

Stocks set to see action

Airbus confirmed the departure of plane-making chief Fabrice Bregier as part of a series of board moves on Friday to clear the air over succession plans following weeks of speculation surrounding Europe's largest aerospace firm. The move gives rival Chief Executive Tom Enders a free hand for the rest of what will now be his last term as CEO, ending in April 2019, but also casts him as a caretaker as Airbus looks for fresh blood to lead it out of a growing corruption scandal.

BP will buy a 43-per-cent stake in solar energy company Lightsource for $200-million, the British oil producer said on Friday, marking its return to the solar sector. The investment, a fraction of the approximately $17-billion BP has spent in 2017, comes six years after BP wrote down billions on its first foray into solar, when its panel manufacturing business struggled with competition from China.

Ryanair announced on Friday that it would recognize pilot unions for the first time in its 32-year history in a bid to stop its first pilot strike from taking place later in the day. Chief Executive Michael O'Leary's refusal to recognize unions was at the heart of the ultra low-cost model he developed to turn a small Irish regional airline into Europe's largest carrier by passenger numbers.

Fashion chain H&M's sales fell unexpectedly in the past three months as it attracted fewer shoppers to its stores, sending its shares plummeting and underlining its struggle to adapt to a shift to online retail. Shares in the world's second-largest clothing group have been on a downward slope since 2015 amid shrinking comparable sales. They fell another 15 per cent on Friday to the lowest level since 2009, taking the year-to-date fall to a third. Trading volumes soared, with volumes at 2.5 times the 30-day daily average. H&M said it would speed up efforts to adjust to changes in the market, including closing more H&M stores and opening fewer new ones, and start selling its core budget H&M brand through Chinese online platform Tmall, Reuters says.

Shares in Salvatore Ferragamo fell more than 8 per cent on Friday after the Italian luxury goods firm, best known for its shoe designs and leather goods, signalled it would still be mired in a turnaround phase in 2018. Many luxury goods makers, including Louis Vuitton owner LVMH or Gucci parent Kering, have enjoyed an earnings rebound this year as demand from Chinese consumers in particular improved.

Bitcoin hit a new high of $17,751 on Bitstamp exchange in the day, boosting shares of related stocks including Riot Blockchain, Overstock.com, Xunlei, which were between 1.43 per cent and 4.72 percent in early premarket trading.

Shares of Oracle fell 5.4 per cent after the company's forecast for the current-quarter cloud revenue growth missed estimates and the second quarter sales in the business disappointed.

Photoshop maker Adobe Systems Inc. reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, driven by strength in its digital media business, which houses its flagship product Creative Cloud. Shares of the company, which also forecast first-quarter profit above estimates, were up 1.7 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

Statistics Canada says manufacturing shipments fell 0.4 per cent in October after two consecutive months of increases. Economists had been expecting an increase of as much as 1 per cent for the month. The agency said shipments fell in eight of 21 industries, representing about 56 per cent of the sector. Sales of motor vehicles and other transportation equipment accounted for most of the October decline. Excluding those industries, shipments rose 0.5 per cent.



(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for November is unveiled. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from October.



(10 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales for November are released.

