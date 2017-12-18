What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

Dow futures were up by triple digits early Monday as optimism that a massive U.S. tax overhaul could pass within days helped buoy global sentiment. On Bay Street, futures were higher as oil prices advanced.

Overseas, global markets touched a fresh record. On Wall Street, S&P and Nasdaq futures were also in the black, signalling a positive start for U.S. stocks in the final trading week before the Christmas holiday.

"Some last minute tweaks to the bill last week won over a few Senators, and now there is a greater chance the U.S. will cut the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent," David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in an early note. "Whether the cuts will actually encourage American businesses to relocate back to the U.S. remains to be seen, but it makes the prospect of companies moving their headquarters overseas less likely."

Key Republicans said over the weekend that they expect U.S. Congress to pass the new tax legislation - the biggest revamp of the U.S. tax code since 1986 - later this week. John Cornyn, the No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican, told ABC's This Week that he was confident the Senate would pass the legislation "probably on Tuesday." U.S. President Donald Trump would then likely sign the legislation by week's end.

On Bay Street, investors will have an eye on Bombardier as the aerospace giant's trade spat with Boeing comes back into the forefront. The two are to appear before the U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday, with Boeing making its case about why it believes it was hurt unfairly by Bombardier's deal to sell C Series passenger jets to Delta.

Elsewhere, a joint venture between Bombardier Inc and China's CRRC Corp Ltd. has won a $271-million (U.S.) contract to build a monorail line for a Chinese city. Bombardier said in a release that CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited won the contract to supply Wuhu city in eastern China with its automated Innovia monorail system and 240 cars, the unit's first monorail contract in China.

Overseas, global stocks were in record territory again. The benchmark MSCI World Index was trading higher early on, hitting a fresh record. That index now appears set to put in its best year since 2009.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was also higher with all sectors and major indexes in positive territory. That index is just below the two-year high seen early last month. Britain's FTSE 100 was trading up 0.39 per cent at last check. France's CAC 40 rose 1.17 per cent and Germany's DAX was 1.51 per cent higher.

In Asia, most major indexes finished the first trading day of the week up. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.55 per cent with bank, tech and auto shares all trading higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.70 per cent. The Shanghai composite index eged up 0.07 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were higher early on with the continued outage of a key North Sea pipeline supporting sentiment. Brent crude was positive but off early highs with a day range of $63.22 (U.S.) a barrel to $63.91. West Texas Intermediate followed a similar pattern with a day range so far of $57.31 to $57.78 a barrel. The North Sea Forties pipeline has been offline since last week when operator Ineos declared force majeure on all oil and gas shipments through the system last week after it discovered a crack on the line. Repairs are expected to take between two and four weeks.

Reuters reports that a strike by Nigerian oil workers has also helped bolster prices on concerns over exports from Africa's largest crude producer. The news agency reported that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, whose members mainly work in the upstream oil industry, started industrial action on Monday after talks with government agencies ended in deadlock.

In a recent report, Goldman Sachs analyst said, among sectors, they believe consensus remains "overly optimistic on energy."

"Consensus price targets imply 18 per cent upside to energy stocks during the next 12 months, but we are neutral rated on the sector," Goldman said in a Friday report. "Our commodity strategists expect oil prices will remain roughly unchanged through 2018 and expect the backwardated oil curve to persist, limiting sector upside."

U.S. rig count figures also factored into Monday's moves. Figures released Friday showed a decline in rigs drilling for new production for the first time in six weeks. The number of rigs in service stood at 747 last week, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in a report released late Friday. Despite the decline, U.S. production has risen about 16 per cent since the middle of last year.

In other commodities, gold prices were little changed as markets shifted to equities on enthusiasm over the expected passage of the U.S. tax plan. Spot gold was marginally higher at last check as were U.S. gold futures. Silver prices were also up slightly.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was little changed early on while the U.S. dollar pulled back slightly despite general market optimism over the course of a planned U.S. tax overhaul. The loonie was trading in a tight range for the day of 77.63 cents (U.S.) to 77.86 cents. There were no major economic reports due in Canada to offer direction for the currency, leaving likely to follow moves in the broader market.

"Given the coming holidays, Statscan is jamming all the important releases into the back half of the week," BMO economist Benjamin Reitzes said. "Wednesday brings October wholesale trade which likely saw a decent gain and the SEPH for October. On Thursday, we'll get November CPI and October retail sales. CPI is expected to accelerate sharply as energy prices jumped. The core measures could perk up a bit as well, as all three slowed in November 2017. And, retail sales are expected to rise modestly.

On Friday, he said, markets get October GDP, which is expected to edge up 0.1 per cent.

"Not a great start to the quarter, and our call suggests there's some downside risk to our Q4 forecast for 2.5 per cent GDP growth," he said.

On global markets, the U.S. dollar was trading lower against a basket of global currencies early on. Traders suggested that, despite the lift currently seen in equity markets on the back of the U.S. tax overhaul, currencies markets were slightly more cautious, particularly on the potential effect of the tax cuts to trigger growth.

"A pullback in the U.S. dollar has propped up the [euro versus the U.S. dollar] and the [British pound versus the U.S. dollar]," Mr. Madden said. "Dealers took their profits on the greenback after a positive run recently. The U.S. dollar could be in demand again later in the week when the US government is tipped to vote on the tax proposals, and it is looking more likely they will be passed."

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys were lower. The yield on the 10-year U.S. note was higher at 2.378 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.706 per cent.

Reuters points out that the long-term Treasury yield has been confined to a narrow 2.34-2.42-per-cent range over the past week.

"As long as U.S. yields don't climb higher, the dollar cannot mount a sustained rise. The market only sees the Federal Reserve raising rates about twice next year, rather than the three hikes the Fed projected," Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo, told the news agency.

Stocks set to see action

A joint venture between Bombardier Inc and China's CRRC Corp Ltd has won a 1.79 billion yuan ($271-million) contract to build a monorail line for a Chinese city, the Canadian transport giant said on Monday. Bombardier said in a press release that CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited won the contract to supply Wuhu city in eastern China with its automated Innovia monorail system and 240 cars, the unit's first monorail contract in China. "We are confident that the monorail will become an icon for Wuhu city and we will see more Bombardier monorail systems in other Chinese cities in the future," said Bombardier China President Zhang Jianwei in the statement.

Shares of CSX Corp. fell 2.4 per cent in premarket trading after CEO Hunter Harrison died on the weekend following complications from a recent illness. The railway announced on Friday that Mr. Harrison was taking a medical leave and appointed chief operating officer Jim Foote as acting CEO.

Northern Dynasty Minerals, owner of the Pebble copper-gold project in Alaska, said rival First Quantum Minerals acquired the option to buy half of the project for $1.50-billion. Under the agreement, First Quantum can make an option payment of $150-million over four years to buy the right to earn a 50 per cent interest in the Pebble Limited Partnership for $1.35-billion.

Aerospace and defence group Thales on Monday forecast the revenues of acquisition target Gemalto would grow 5 per cent annually and said it would hold on to all the chip maker's assets. "Our intention is to keep all of the assets in Gemalto's portfolio," CEO Patrice Caine said in a call with analysts, suggesting that SIM card operations remained core alongside Gemalto's growing focus on cybersecurity. Thales shares surged 8 per cent in early trading in Europe.

Hershey Co said on Monday it would buy SkinnyPop popcorn maker Amplify Snack Brands in a deal valued at $1.6-billion, including debt, to bolster its healthy snacks unit. Hershey, the maker of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey's Kisses, said it would pay $12 per Amplify share, a 71.4-per-cent premium to the stock's close on Friday.

French economy minister Bruno Le Maire has launched a lawsuit against American e-commerce giant Amazon for imposing unfair commercial relationships to suppliers in the country. The legal action follows an investigation from the DGCCRF, the French body in charge of fraud control. The DGCCRF said in a statement on Monday that Le Maire is seeking a fine of $11.8-million.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has signed a deal to sell 97 non-core properties to Slate Acquisitions Inc. for $1.14-billion. Cominar said the properties are located in the Toronto area, the Atlantic provinces and Western Canada. Cominar announced a plan earlier this year to reduce its debt and focus on its core markets in Quebec and the Ottawa region.

U.S. casino operator Penn National Gaming Inc. said on Monday it would buy Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. in a cash and stock deal valued at about $2.8-billion to create a larger-scale gaming platform. Shares in Pinnacle rose 4.4 per cent in premarket trading while Penn National rose 4.4 per cent as well.

Synder's-Lance was up about 7 percent at $49.40 after Campbell Soup said it would buy the Pretzels and Cape Cod chips maker for $4.87-billion. Campbell shares slid 1.7 per cent.

Oracle was up 0.5 per cent after announcing a $1.2-billion deal to buy Australia's Aconex.

Twitter rose 5 per cent after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to "overweight" on expectations of a rise in daily average users in 2018.

More reading: Monday's Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

More reading: Monday's TSX breakouts:This dividend stock's pullback may create a buying opportunity

Economic News

Statistics Canada said Monday that foreign investment in Canadian securities totalled $20.8-billion in October, led by record acquisitions of Canadian bonds. The government agency said, at the same time, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities by $16.5-billion, mainly purchases of U.S. shares. Since the beginning of the year, foreign acquisitions of Canadian securities have totalled $171-billion. Nearly three-quarters of this was in instruments issued by Canadian private corporations; mainly bonds denominated in foreign currencies, according to Statscan.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press