What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures held most of their early gains despite a weaker-than-expected reading on hiring last month as wage growth took the edge off a disappointing headline number. On Bay Street, a huge beat on Canada's employment figures sent the Canadian dollar surging. Stock futures remained little changed, however, as the pull of rising global markets was offset by a bit of a giveback in crude prices.

Canadian traders got a jolt ahead of the North American open when the December labour force survey showed the creation of 78,600 new jobs. Most economists had expected to see a flat month. The jobless rate dropped to 5.7 per cent, the lowest since data became available in 1976. On the U.S. side, the non-farm payroll numbers came in a bit weaker than expected. Last month, 148,000 new jobs were created. Economists had been hoping to see a number closer to the 200,000 mark. However, U.S. average hourly earnings rose 0.3 per cent in December, helping offset concerns about other aspects of the report.

"In our judgement, that should be enough to see the Bank of Canada hike rates later this month, with the employment figures more than enough to offset recent disappointments on GDP," CIBC economists Nick Exarhos said of the Canadian numbers. "The gains in December were partly skewed toward part-time work, but full-time positions still added 24,000."

On the corporate front, Apple shares were a touch higher in premarket trading after the tech giant said it would release a patch for the Safari web browser with days after chip makers scrambled to address a flaw that could leave devices open to hackers. Dialog Semiconductor, which makes chips for Apple, saw its shares drop about 3 per cent in European trading.

In earnings, beer-maker Constellation Brands posted a 21-per-cent profit increase in the third quarter. The U.S. company's net income rose to $491.1-million, or $2.44 a share from $405.9-million, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier. Net sales fell slightly to $1.80-billion from $1.81-billion. Constellation shares were down in premarket trading. Last fall, the company signed a deal to acquire nearly 10 per cent of Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth for $245-million. Marijuana stocks will also likely continue to be under the microscope after taking a hit the previous session on news out of the U.S. that U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions would move to rescind a policy allowing states to let cannabis be growth and sold within their borders.

Overseas, world stocks managed a record early Friday as confidence in global economic growth continued to underpin investor sentiment. MSCI's index of global stocks was at a record high ahead of the North American open after posting modest gains in the early hours.

In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 was trading near a two-month higher. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.37 per cent at last check while Germany's DAX added 1.10 per cent. France's CAC 40 rose 0.83 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei managed its best finish since 1992, ending up 0.89 per cent at 23,714.53. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.25 per cent and the Shanghai composite index rose 0.20 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower in early going as rising U.S. production tempered recent market enthusiasm. Brent crude was trading closer to the lower end of the day range of $67.35 (U.S.) a barrel to $68.11. The 52-week high on Brent is $68.27. West Texas Intermediate was also trading lower and was moving in a day range of $61.33 to $62.04. During the previous session, WTI hit $62.21, the best level since spring of 2015.

Traders said continued tensions in Iran, OPEC's third-biggest producer, were behind much of the recent gains.

"The protests in Iran add more fuel to the already bullish oil market mood," Norbert Ruecker, head of commodity research at Swiss bank Julius Baer, told Reuters.

In November, OPEC and non-OPEC producers pledged to keep production cuts in place through 2018, although they plan to revisit the policy midyear.

However, worries about rising U.S. production appeared to take some of the recent shine off crude's gains. Reuters notes that U.S. production will likely breath through 10 million barrels a day in the near future, matching levels in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

In other commodities, gold prices were down slightly as the U.S. dollar firmed on expectations that the latest employment numbers wouldn't deter the Fed from hiking rates as the year progresses. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures for February delivery were both lower. Silver prices were also down.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar jumped after Statistics Canada said the economy added nearly 80,000 new jobs last month, sending the unemployment rate to its lowest in more than four decades. Shortly after the report was released, the loonie surged to 80.76 cents (U.S.) after spending most of the predawn hours languishing below the 80-cent mark. Economists had been expected a flat reading for the month after a similarly out-sized increase in November. The day range on the loonie is now 79.92 cents to 80.85 cents.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, pulled back a bit to trade flat after that country's employment figures fell short. The index, which had failed to draw much solace from stronger readings on manufacturing and private hiring earlier in the week, had been higher ahead of Friday's non-farm payroll report.

All in all, this report confirms our view that the Bank of Canada understates the current tightness of the labour market and will increase its policy rate in January," National Bank economists Matthieu Arseneau and Kyle Dahms said in a note following the Statscan release.

Overseas, the euro held near a four-month high on Friday as traders continued to expect that the European Central Bank would likely start withdrawing stimulus sooner that most had previously expected.

"Currency markets broadly know what the Fed is going to do this year but the ECB monetary policy may be the surprise package of 2018," said Richard Falkenhall, senior FX strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.464 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was slightly higher at 2.796 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Morgan Stanley said on Friday it would take a $1.25-billion hit in its fourth-quarter earnings due to a cut in corporate tax rate as part of the U.S. tax code overhaul. The net blow of the bill to the bank will include about a $1.4-billion net discrete tax provision, mainly due to the remeasurement of certain net deferred tax assets using the lowered corporate tax rate, the company said in a filing.

Security issues with Intel Corp microchips are only slowing computers slightly, technology companies said, as researchers played down the need for mass hardware replacements to protect millions of devices from hackers, Reuters reports. Google and other security researchers this week disclosed two major chip flaws - one called Meltdown affecting only Intel Corp chips and one called Spectre affecting nearly all computer chips made in the last decade. That raised the prospect of Intel being on the hook for lawsuits claiming that software patches to fix the issue would slow computers and effectively force consumers to buy new hardware, driving the company's shares down. But Intel said in a statement after U.S. stock markets closed on Thursday that the performance impact of the recent security updates should not be significant and would be mitigated over time. It said Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Google and Microsoft Corp had all reported little to no performance impact from security patches.

EasyJet aims to more than double passenger numbers in Germany to 18 million this year after taking over some of failed airline Air Berlin's operations at Berlin's Tegel airport, a manager at the British budget carrier said. Europe managing director Thomas Haagensen was speaking on Friday to mark easyJet's first flight from Tegel, where it will compete with Lufthansa on German domestic routes to cities including Munich and Frankfurt.

Alphabet Inc's Google has joined an investment in Chinese live-stream mobile game platform Chushou that brings the startup's total funding to $120-million, as the U.S. firm eyes new inroads to China where its search engine is blocked. Founded in 2015, Chushou is an online e-sports platform where users can live stream their mobile phone games. The service has roughly 8 million streamers and 250,000 live streams a day, said the companies in a statement on Friday.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday reported mixed results from two late-stage trials testing its drug to provide temporary relief from the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The drug, KPI-121, met the main goals of reducing redness and discomfort in the eye in one trial, but failed to show statistical significance on a scale that tested patients' eyes using a corneal staining technique The second trial met the main goal of reducing a sign of dry eye, but failed another main goal of reducing discomfort in the eye, a symptom of the disorder. The shares dropped nearly 16 per cent in premarket trading on the news.

Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Friday it would buy a 17.6 per cent stake in privately held marijuana grower Green Organic Dutchman Holdings for $55-million, the Canadian company's second investment in as many days. Aurora will get the rights to buy up to 20 per cent, or more than 20,000 kilograms of Green Organic Dutchman's annual production of organic cannabis at full capacity.

Economic News

Canada added 78,600 new jobs in December. The unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent.

The U.S. economy added 148,000 new jobs in December. The unemployment rate held at 4.1 per cent.



Canada's trade deficit grew to $2.54-billion in November from $1.55-billion in October.



The U.S. Commerce Department said that country's trade gap widened 3.2 per cent to $50.5-billion in November. That was the highest level since January 2012 and followed an upwardly revised $48.9-billion shortfall in October, according to Reuters.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for November are released. Consensus is a rise of 1.5 per cent from October.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM for December. Consensus is 57.5, up 0.1 from November.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg