What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were in the red Monday as the U.S. government shutdown moved into its third day. On Bay Street, futures moved lower as oil pulled back and the Canadian dollar advanced against its U.S. counterpart. Overnight world markets mostly shrugged off concern over events in Washington, with the MSCI world index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, largely unchanged.

"Stock markets in Europe are a mixed bag this morning as investors access the political landscape," David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a morning note. "The shutdown of the U.S. government hasn't spooked investors as there was a similar muted reaction the last time it happened in 2013, but nor has it given traders a reason to buy into the market."

The U.S. government shut down on Saturday after a funding bill failed to pass a Senate vote. The last time the U.S. government shut down was in 2013. The Senate is expected to take another run at the resolving the issue with a vote scheduled for noon on Monday.

On Bay Street, Bank of Montreal shares could get some attention after BMO announced a move to expand its relationship with China's biggest state-owned bank. The Globe's James Bradshaw reports that a new memorandum of understanding with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC), signed in November and announced publicly on Monday, sets terms to co-operate on everything from asset management and trade finance to sharing techniques for curbing fraud. The agreement opens a path for BMO to distribute investment products across China through ICBC's banking network.

Empire Co. shares could also see some movement after its Sobeys Inc. chain announced a deal to use Ocado's e-commerce platform to expand its online business. Shares of Britain's Ocado jumped more than 10 per cent overnight on the news.

On Wall Street, earnings continue to roll out. Netflix Inc. reports results. Sixteen analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research are forecasting earnings of 41 cents a share for the quarter. The year-earlier quarter saw earnings total 15 cents a share.

Monday's earnings calendar also includes TD Ameritrade and UBS. In its report, UBS posted a $2.3-billion loss on a hit from the U.S. tax overhaul. Pretax earnings were up 34 per cent. Switzerland's biggest bank also announced plans to raise its dividend and launch a new share buyback.

In total, 82 S&P 500 companies report this week, including nine from the Dow.

In Europe, markets were modestly positive as talks to form a coalition government in Germany continued. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat to slightly positive in early going. Market sentiment was helped by news that Germany's Social Democrats want to negotiate key issues with the conservatives during formal coalition talks.

Germany's DAX was up 0.06 per cent in early trading. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.08 per cent and France's CAC rose 0.04 per cent.

In Asia, markets were mixed. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.03 per cent with tech shares climbing but auto makers putting in a mixed showing. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.43 per cent and the Shanghai composite index rose 0.39 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were steady in early going on hints from Saudi Arabian that efforts by major oil producers to curb output could continue past the end of the year. A drop in the number of U.S. drilling rigs in operation also helped bolster sentiment.

Brent crude was trading slightly lower with day range of $68.46 to $68.95 a barrel. Last week, Brent topped $70 a barrel to hit its highest level since 2014.

West Texas Intermediate was just below break even with a day range of $63.32 to $63.63.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia, the world biggest oil exporter, said major producers agreed that they should continue co-operating after a deal to cut output expires at the end of 2018.

"There is a readiness to continue co-operation beyond 2018 ... The mechanism hasn't been determined yet, but there is a consensus to continue," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said in Oman, according to a Reuters report.

As well, energy services firm Baker Hughes said Friday that U.S. drillers have cut five oil rigs last week. That brings the total number in operation to 747. U.S. production, however, is still about 16 per cent higher than it was in mid 2016.

In other commodities, gold prices were lower in early going as the U.S. dollar regains some ground lost in the wake of the U.S. shutdown. Spot gold was modestly lower. Gold futures were also down. Silver prices were also lower.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading slightly higher early on as its U.S. counterpart rallied somewhat after taking a hit on news of the U.S. government shutdown.

The loonie was trading in positive territory and had a day range of 79.89 cents (U.S.) to 80.27 cents. The currency was near the top end of that range at last check. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies was flat to slightly negative but still above the three-year low seen late last week and off early morning lows.

For the loonie, key events this week include the start of NAFTA talks in Montreal on Tuesday and retail sales and inflation data released Thursday and Friday respectively.

"The latest Reuters poll shows 41 out of 45 expecting NAFTA to be renegotiated successfully with only marginal changes despite Trump's saber-rattling and a Canadian government source saying they were increasingly convinced the U.S. would pull out of the agreement," Sue Trinh , RBC's head of Asia FX strategy, said in a note. "This poll underscores just how underpriced markets are for NAFTA uncertainty and the attendant downside risks to (Canadian dollar)."

For the greenback, Bipan Rai, CIBC's executive director of macro strategy, told The Globe's Michael Babad that the government shutdown "is bearish for the U.S. dollar at the margin, but that's a theme that the market has been running with for some time anyway."

"There's some signs that the situation could be resolved this week, but we would view that as an opportunity to sell the trade-weighted USD on rallies," he said. "So far, the CAD reaction is slightly positive, but expect the loonie to take its cue from broad sentiment on the USD this week."

Later in the week, central bank news will also factor into global currency markets with policy decisions due from both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.

In bonds, U.S. government debt prices were lower on news out of Washington. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.65 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.923 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

American International Group on Monday said it would buy reinsurer Validus Holdings for $5.56-billion in cash to strenghten its general insurance business. The offer of $68 per share is at a 45.5-per-cent premium to Validus' Friday close.

Bank of Montreal is venturing deeper into China by expanding its relationship with the country's largest state-owned bank, The Globe's James Bradshaw reports. A new memorandum of understanding with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC), signed in November and announced publicly on Monday, sets terms to co-operate on everything from asset management and trade finance to sharing techniques for curbing fraud.

Canada's second largest food retailer Sobeys Inc has signed a deal to use the e-commerce platform of Ocado to expand its online business, sending shares in the British group up 10 per cent on its latest international tie-up. Ocado, which has helped drive online shopping in Britain, one of the world's most advanced e-commerce markets, has been to trying to sell its proprietary technology to international supermarkets in recent years, with new deals seen as key to the company's valuation.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in talks with buyout firm Advent International Corp and other funds to sell a major stake in its Brazilian operations, Reuters reports, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter. Wal-Mart is being advised by Goldman Sachs & Co, according to one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. Other private equity firms that are looking into the investment in the Brazilian unit are GP Investments Ltd and Acon Investments LLC, the source added.

Celgene Corp said on Monday it would pay about $9-billion in cash to acquire the rest of Juno Therapeutics Inc and gain access to Juno's experimental gene therapy to treat cancer. The $9-billion represents an offer $87 per share to Juno's shareholders and the deal, agreed by both boards, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018. Shares of Juno rose 26.8 per cent to $86.01 in premarket trading. Shares of Celgene were marginally up.

Halliburton Co reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter, as it set aside $1.05-billion for income tax payments related to recently-passed changes in U.S. corporate taxation. Halliburton, which makes about 55 percent of its revenue from North American operations, said revenue rose to $5.9-billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $4.02-billion last year. Revenue in North America came in at $3.4-billion, up from $1.8-billion last year. Its quarterly loss widened to $824-million, or 94 cents per share. Last year, Halliburton posted a loss of $149 million, or 17 cents per share.

Investor Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, the biggest– and third-largest shareholders of Xerox Corp, jointly plan to push the printer and photocopier maker to explore options, including a sale of the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Icahn and Deason, who together own 15.7 per cent of the photocopier pioneer, have earlier separately called on the company to break off or renegotiate a joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings Corp, saying it was unfavourable to Xerox. Icahn has also called for Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson to be replaced.

Economic News

Statistics Canada said Monday that wholesale trade rose 0.7 per cent to $63.6-billion in November. The increase was the second in a row. Sales were up in six of seven subsectors, representing 99 per cent of wholesale sales.

With files from Reuters