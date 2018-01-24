What every Canadian investor needs to know today

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were higher early Wednesday but investors were keeping a close eye on the U.S. dollar as it flagged against its world counterparts. On Bay Street, futures were slightly weaker with oil prices wavering and investors weighing a big deal in Canada's marijuana sector.

Overnight, MSCI's world equity index again touched record highs but the picture was a mixed bag with Wall Street mostly on the up but MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan pulling back after touching a record in the previous session. The U.S. dollar index, meanwhile, was struggling and fell below the 90.00 point for the first time since late 2014 on protectionist fears and comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggesting the U.S. welcomed a weaker greenback.

"Government shutdowns, Brexit negotiations, euro zone PMI figures, U.K. unemployment. All these are as nothing compared to what the U.S. dollar does." IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said. "At present it is not so much the 'almighty dollar' as the 'powerless dollar', with the weakness in the currency coming as a reminder that, just as equity markets can keep going up, a currency can keep falling."

On Bay Street, the big story is a report in The Globe and Mail that Aurora Cannabis Inc. is closing in on a deal to buy CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. for $1.2-billion. The Globe's Christina Pellegrini and Jeffrey Jones report that under the deal, CanniMed shareholders are expected to get a combination of Aurora shares and cash. The deal would be the biggest in the country's marijuana industry to date. Aurora shares finished Tuesday up 2 per cent at $14.79 on the TSX. CannMed shares ended the day at $37.51, down 0.74 per cent. The companies confirmed the deal about an hour before the start of trading on Wednesday.

At the open, investors will also be watching Canadian National Railway shares. After the close on Tuesday, the railway posted a lower-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter. The company's net income surged to $2.61-billion in the fourth quarter, from $1.02-billion a year earlier, due to an income tax gain of $1.76-billion. Excluding items, CN earned $1.20 per share, missing analysts' estimate of $1.22, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In terms of its guidance, CNR, which also raised its dividend by 10 per cent, said it expects adjusted earnings per share to rise to between $5.25 and $5.40 this year, from $4.99 in 2017.

Valeant shares could also weigh on the TSX once trading starts. The company's U.S.-listed shares were trading down about 5 per cent in the premarket after Goldman Sachs began coverage with a "sell" rating.

On Wall Street, General Electric shares were slightly higher in premarket trading. Ahead of the open, GE reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents a share, just below the 28 cents most analysts had been expecting. GE shares have fallen more than 40 per cent over the last year. Earnings are also due from Abbott Labs and Baker Hughes. Ford Motor Co. releases its earnings after the close of trading.

Qualcomm shares were down 1.5 per cent ahead of the start of trading after EU regulators hit the U.S. chip maker with a $1.23-billion fine for paying Apple to only use Qualcomm chips. The European Commission said its investigation covered the period from 2011 to 2016.

Overseas, markets in Europe were under pressure on mixed corporate earnings. Britain's FTSE 100 was down by 0.26 per cent. Germany's DAX was up 0.04 per cent while France's CAC 40 was flat. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.07 per cent. French utilities group Suez was down 16 per cent after the company issued a profit warning. U.K. retailer WH Smith shares were down more than 2 per cent after it said sales for the 20-week period covering Christmas were flat year-over-year.

In Asia, markets finished mostly higher. The Nikkei was off 0.76 per cent after hitting a new high during the previous session. Auto makers and financials were mostly lower.

The Hang Seng was finished up 0.08 per cent and the Shanghai composite index rose 0.40 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were mixed early on as a rise in U.S. crude stocks put a cap on recent gains. Brent crude was down slightly and had a day range so far of $69.65 to $70 (U.S.) a barrel. Despite the day's declines, Brent remains near its highest level in three years. West Texas Intermediate was higher with a day range of $64.34 to $64.73.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said crude inventories increased by 4.8 million barrels in the latest week. Traders had expected a decline of about 1.6 million barrels. Gasoline stocks also increase for the week.

More official U.S. government figures are due later Wednesday from the Energy Information Administration. Markets will be watching closely to see if those numbers confirm the API's rise.

"The market has rallied by 50 per cent and a lot of investors have been involved for a long time," Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen told Reuters.

"At what level would we start to attract some nervousness on the downside?" he said. "We probably need to break below $60 on WTI to put the cat among the pigeons ... It's going to take more than just a stock-build today to change that equation."

In other commodities, gold prices were at four-month highs on the weaker U.S. dollar. Spot gold and gold futures for February delivery were both higher, with futures rising more than 1 per cent at one point.

Silver prices were also up more than 1 per cent early on. A weaker U.S. dollar also helped copper prices rebound from their lowest level in a month. London copper was up 1 per cent overnight after dropping roughly 2 per cent during the previous session.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar surged overnight on weakness in its U.S. counterpart and news that Canada had reached a deal on a new Pacific Rim trade accord. At last check, the loonie had topped 81 cents (U.S.) and had a day range of 80.47 cents (U.S.) to 81.12 cents. Much of the increase came in the early morning hours on Tuesday alongside a decline in the U.S. dollar against a basket of world currencies. The U.S. dollar index fell below 90 for the first time since December 2014 as protectionist concerns increased ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump later this week in Davos.

"Canada's International Trade Minister announced that Canada would sign the revised TPP deal without the U.S.," Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX Strategy, said in a morning currency note. "This represents a change of heart after Canada was a no show for the signing of the deal two months ago due to worries its part in the new TPP would undermine its position in NAFTA negotiations with the US."

She also said that Canada's decision to sign onto the pact could suggest Ottawa doesn't expect a successful renegotiation of NAFTA any time soon.

"We still think risks to CAD on NAFTA talks are asymmetric to the downside." she said.

She also noted that the Western Canada Select discount to West Texas Intermediate crude has hit a new four-year high amid Canadian production and pipeline shortages "that keep Canadian producers from reaping the full benefits of the global oil rally and suggests the gravitational pull for USD/CAD is higher."

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar saw further weakness on comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Mr. Mnuchin said that "obviously a weaker dollar is good for us as it relates to trade and opportunities." He also said that the U.S. dollar's short-term value was "not a concern."

On the world stage, the greenback was broadly weaker against the euro. Against the yen, the U.S. dollar fell below the 110 threshold for the first time in four months, Reuters reports.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.647 per cent. The yield on the U.S. 30-year note was also higher at 2.933 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. reported a 5 per cent fall in revenue and a $10-billion loss for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, driven by an already revealed $11-billion charge for insurance losses and taxation. Loss from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders was $10.01-billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $3.48-billion a year earlier. On a per-share basis, GE reported a loss from continuing operations of $1.15, compared with a profit of 39 cents per share. GE said last week it would book a $11-billion charge in the fourth quarter, including $6.2-billion for reevaluation of insurance assets. The insurance charge was double what GE warned last year. Total revenue fell to $31.40-billion from $33.09-billion. But its shares rose 3.2 per cent in premarket trading after it gave an earnings forecast for 2018 that was mainly above Street forecasts.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals' U.S.-listed shares fell nearly 5 per cent in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs started with a 'sell' rating on the stock, citing a levered balance sheet, onling litigation risks and a muted growth outlook in the hear term on competitive pressures for key products.

Starbucks Corp. will use some of the savings from the new U.S. corporate tax cuts to give domestic employees pay raises, company stock and expanded benefits with a combined worth of more than $250 million, the company said on Wednesday. Companies like Wal-Mart, Apple Inc, Comcast Corp and American Airlines Group Inc have made similar announcements recently. "Investing in our partners has long been our strategy, and due to the recent changes in U.S. tax law, we are able to accelerate some significant partner investments," Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said in a letter to employees.

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes posted a fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday as expenses surged. The GE unit reported a net loss of $82-million in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $147-million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, Baker Hughes posted a loss of 7 cents in the reported quarter. Total expenses rose 81 per cent to $5.86-billion. Revenue was up 64 per cent to $5.76-billion. Its shares were up 0.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Canadian National Railway Co. on Tuesday reported a lower-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, hurt by the heavy expenses its has incurred to grow its business, and sending shares of Canada's biggest freight railroad lower. The company's net income surged to $2.61-billion in the fourth quarter, from $1.02-billion a year earlier, due to an income tax gain of $1.76-billion Excluding items, CN earned $1.20 per share, missing analysts' estimate of $1.22, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

United Technology slid 0.8 per cent despite upbeat results and higher full-year profit forecast.

Ford, scheduled to report after market closes, was up 0.5 per cent.

United Continental tumbled nearly 8 per cent after the airline said it plans to increase capacity, likely threatening its profit margin. American Airlines fell 5.7 per cent while Delta Air Lines dropped 5.3 per cent.

Top U.S. cable provider Comcast Corp.'s adjusted quarterly profit exceeded analyst estimates on Wednesday, helped by more high-speed internet customers and greater theme-park revenue. Excluding the impact of a $12.7 billion one-time benefit following a U.S. tax overhaul signed into law in December, earnings per share were 49 cents, beating analyst estimates of 47 cents a share. The Philadelphia company also raised its quarterly dividend by 21 percent to 19 cents a share, and said it expects to buy back at least $5 billion of its stock this year. Comcast lost 33,000 video customers in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to an addition of 80,000 last year. The company's video business has been pressured by consumers canceling cable packages in favour of cheaper streaming options from companies like Netflix Inc. As a result, its shares were down 1.4 per cent in premarket trading.

More reading: Wednesday's small-cap stocks to watch

More reading: Surge in trading amid bitcoin, pot stock crazes tests limits of online brokers

Economic News

The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that U.S. existing home sales declined 3.6 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.57 million units last month amid decreases in all four regions. November's sales pace was revised down to 5.78 million units, still the highest level since February 2007. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home sales falling 2.2 per cent to a 5.70 million-unit rate in December from a previously reported 5.81 million-unit pace in November.



(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

With files from Reuters