Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures pointed to a weaker start for an abbreviated trading week as questions about tax reform continue. On Bay Street, futures were mostly flat as oil prices turned lower. Overseas, European markets were rattled by the collapse of coalition talks in Germany.

"U.S. markets are likely to be dominated by all the speculation about potential tax reform in a holiday shortened week as Thanksgiving and Black Friday looms at the end of the week, while the Fed minutes are likely to be scrutinized for any potential clues as to the Fed's thinking about additional rate rises next year," Michael Hewson, CMC Markets U.K.'s chief market analyst, said in a note.

On Bay Street, TransCanada Corp. shares will be in the spotlight as it learns whether it will receive the final state permit needed to construct the Keystone XL pipeline. The Nebraska Public Service Commission votes Monday on whether to approve the permit. The vote comes after the original Keystone line leaked more than 700,000 litres of oil in South Dakota last week. Officials can't factor safety into their decision making, but the leak has given further ammunition to opponents of the controversial project.

On Wall Street, the last trickle of corporate earnings continue with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. reporting after the close of trading. Analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of 28 cents.

South of the border, tax reform remains a key issue for markets. On Sunday, a senior White House aide told CNN's State of the Union that U.S. President Donald Trump is open to removing a repeal of an Obama-era health insurance mandate if it was necessary to get the broader tax bill passed. The version of tax legislation put forward by Senate Republican leaders would remove an Obamacare requirement that taxes Americans who decline to buy health insurance.

For U.S. investors, a shorter Thanksgiving week may not be a bad thing. In a report, Bespoke Investment notes that, historically, markets have fared well during shorter holiday week. Bespoke noted that the S&P 500 has averaged a gain of 0.65 per cent during the holiday trading week. In years when the S&P is up 10 per cent year-to-date, as it is this year, returns are even stronger during the week, Bespoke noted.

Overseas, European shares started out lower - led by Germany - on news that efforts to form a three-way coalition government failed. The failure throws Germany into its worst political crisis in decades and leaves Chancellor Angela Merkel facing the prospect of new elections. However, markets found their footing as trading progressed. The euro was trading lower against the U.S. dollar in Asian trading but went flat in Europe.

"The DAX is in focus this morning after possible coalition talks in Germany breakdown as the Free Democratic Party walked out of the discussions," CMC's David Madden said. "This leaves Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union is a tricky position, as Ms. Merkel may have to from a minority government or hold another federal election."

That uncertainty, he said, also threatens to spread through the European Union, noting that "Germany has been the engine that has kept the euro zone running for the past few years, and while it stalls, so could the region."

At last check, Britain's FTSE was up 0.05 per cent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.26 per cent. Germany's DAX edged up 0.21 per cent.

In Asia, markets were mixed with U.S. tax reform still in focus. Japan's Nikkei ended down 0.60 per cent, following U.S. stocks which finished in the red on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.21 per cent and the Shanghai composite index rose 0.30 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower early on as traders look ahead of next week's OPEC meeting in Vienna, where members and non-member nations are expected to decide whether to extend production cuts beyond March. West Texas Intermediate was trading lower within a day range of of $56.35 (U.S.) a barrel to $56.76 a barrel. Brent crude also trended lower overnight and was in a day range of $62.16 to $62.70.

The OPEC meeting is scheduled for Nov. 30 and the cartel is widely expected to push production cuts beyond March, when the current pact expires.

"Such a rollover (in the deal) would be bullish if you believe OPEC's numbers but will not reduce global or OECD stocks if the IEA estimate is closer to reality. Judging by the weekly losses more credit was given to the IEA prediction," PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga told Reuters.

Last week, OPEC said it expected crude demand to rise by 460,000 barrels a day to 33.42 million barrels a day next year. That forecast covers demand for OPEC's own production. A separate forecast issued by the International Energy Agency predicted a drop of 320,000 barrels to 32.38 million barrels a day.

In other commodities, gold slipped as the U.S. dollar found its footing but prices were still near their best level in a month. Spot gold was lower after touching its strongest level since Oct. 16 on Friday. U.S. gold futures were also lower.

Silver prices also slid in early going. London copper was steady helped by declines in inventories and a rise in China's property prices. A stronger greenback put a lid on gains.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading lower, held back by weaker oil prices and a higher U.S. dollar. So far, the loonie has a day range of 78.12 cents (U.S.) to 78.40 cents. For the loonie, the key economic report of the week comes Thursday with the release of September retail sales. In its FX note, RBC says it expects to see sales for that month rise by 1 per cent. Core sales, which strip out gas and autos, are seen climbing by a more modest 0.5 per cent. RBC expects retail volumes to grow by 0.4 per cent.

In other currencies, the euro bounced back after trading lower against the yen in Asia as investors appeared to move past Germany's political issues. The euro fell sharply against the yen initially on the news, hitting its weakest level since mid-September. But the currency later rebounded 1 per cent to trade flat against the yen. Similarly, the U.S. dollar fell against the yen initially - the yen is viewed as a safe haven currency - but later turned higher in European trading.

Sue Trinh, RBC's head of Asia strategy, noted that, for the week ahead the U.S. Senate is now in recess until Nov. 28, so there won't be further debate on tax reforms. Senate Republicans can't lose more than two votes to get the measure passed.

"There is headline risk around the negotiations to update NAFTA, though sources indicate very little progress has been made," she said in a note.

Bitcoin traded just above $8,000, after hitting a record high of $8,087 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange on Sunday, Reuters reports.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys moved higher with the yield on the 10-year note down at 2.347 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.785 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Chip maker Marvell Technology Group Ltd said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Cavium Inc in a deal valued at about $6-billion as it seeks to expand its networking equipment business Under the deal, Marvell will offer $40.00 per share in cash and 2.1757 of its shares for each Cavium share.

Telus Corp. has joined Rogers Communications Inc. in saying it can't meet a Dec. 1 deadline for completing changes to the way customers are billed for extra data usage and international roaming charges. Vancouver-based Telus is asking the CRTC for permission to extend the deadline for updating its billing system to March 31, 2018 — although it anticipates some changes will be complete before that time. Canada's wireless carriers were told last June that they had until Dec. 1 to comply with a number of regulations including how they set caps on wireless data usage and who is authorized to accept extra charges for accounts with more than one device user.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it would stop developing its Parkinson's disease drug, less than a week after the company reported deaths in key studies testing the treatment. The company's shares fell 8.7 per cent in premarket trading. The drug maker last week reported five deaths in trials for the drug, tozadenant, and said it would stop enrolling patients in two long-term safety trials after it found seven cases of sepsis in mid- and late-stage trials.

Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would invest HK$22.4-billion ($2.87-billion U.S.) for a major stake in China's top hypermart operator, Sun Art Retail Group Ltd, part of a wider push into offline retail. As part of an alliance with Auchan Retail S.A. and Ruentex Group, Alibaba would buy the stake from Ruentex while Auchan Retail would boost its stake, the three companies said in a joint statement.

Volkswagen has increased its group sales guidance for 2020 on growing demand for its new sport-utility vehicles in emerging markets such as Brazil and Russia. The world's largest auto maker now expects group revenue to exceed last year's record of 217 billion euros (£193 billion) by more than a quarter by 2020, compared with a rise by more than a fifth published in March, the car maker said on Monday. VW also said 2020 group operating profit could rise by more than a quarter from the 7.1 billion euros reached in 2016 after guiding in March for that measure to exceed year-ago levels by 25 per cent.

Economic News

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for October is released. The consensus on the Street is an increase of 0.6 per cent from the previous month.

