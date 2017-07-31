Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures signalled a higher start to the trading week as corporate earnings continue to dominate. On Bay Street, futures were also up ahead of the opening bell.

So far, U.S. results have generally been coming in ahead of expectations in the latest quarter. Earnings season is about half over and S&P 500 companies appear set to post a 10.8-per-cent rise in earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Of the 289 S&P 500 companies that reported results until Friday, nearly three quarters have beat analysts' forecasts.

"It’s been a moderately positive start to trading on Monday, with stocks in Europe squeezing out small gains which is lifting US futures ahead of the open on Wall Street," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

" There’s going to be no shortage of catalysts this week with earnings season being accompanied by major central bank announcements and big economic data. Arguably the two most notable events will be the Bank of England decision and U.S. jobs report, both of which will come later in the week."

The week's big earnings come Tuesday when Apple and Pfizer report. CMC market analyst David Madden noted that, compared with other tech companies, Apple trading at 15 times forward earnings "seems relatively reasonable." The consensus is for earnings per share of $1.57 (U.S.) for the quarter, up 10 per cent from a year ago, and for sales to be $44.95-billion, up 6 per cent from last year, he said.

On Monday, HSBC shares were up about 3 per cent in Europe after the bank announced its third share buyback in a year. For the half-year through June, pretax profit rose to $10.2-billion from $9.7-billion in the same period a year earlier. Analysts had been looking for profit of about $9.5-billion. HSBC’s Canadian subsidiary, HSBC Bank Canada reported profit before tax of $228-million, up 36 per cent from the same quarter a year earlier.

Outside the earnings sphere, Discovery Communications is acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6-billion, including about $2.7-billion in debt. The deal brings together Scripps’ lifestyle channels such as HGTV, Travel Channel and Food Network with Discovery’s Animal Planet and Discovery Channel.

On Bay Street, Precision Drilling Corp posted a narrower quarterly loss compared to a year earlier, helped by higher oil prices and strong demand from the United States and the Middle East. Precision's net loss fell to $36.1-million, or 12 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$57.7-million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Overseas, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2 per cent to 19,925.18. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1.3 per cent to 27,323.99 and the Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.6 per cent to 3,273.03.

In Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 39.41 points at 7,407.46 in early trading. Germany's DAX 0.15 per cent and Paris CAC 40 edged up 0.02 per cent.

Commodities

Crude held onto most of last week's gains heading into Monday's session, with falling U.S. inventories and the possibility of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela pushing oil prices to their highest level in two months. Early in the session, Brent crude hit its highest level since late May, although prices were mostly flat to weaker as the session continued. West Texas Intermediate was slightly lower ahead of the North American open. Still, WTI prices were sitting comfortably above $49 (U.S.) a barrel.

Crude prices got a boost after the U.S. said it is considering sanctions against OPEC-member Venezuela in response to Sunday's election for a constitutional super-body. Washington denounced the vote as "sham". Further supporting the market is continued evidence of a tightening U.S. market. Reuters notes that inventories have now down about 10 per cent from peak levels in March. As well, U.S. production fell last week to 9.41 million barrels a day. Figures released Friday also suggested slowing U.S. production, with 10 new drilling rigs being added in July. That's the smallest increase since spring 2016.

"The price of oil is holding onto last’s week’s huge gains," Jasper Lawler, head of research at LCG, said in a morning note. "The one-two punch of U.S. oil companies reporting low spending plans and a drawdown in U.S. inventories was too much for oil bears who are rapidly covering shorts."

In other commodities, gold prices were off slightly after hitting their best levels in nearly seven months. The metal was drawing support from continued weakness in the U.S. dollar and the growing belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off on pulling the trigger on another rate hike this year.

Spot gold was down slightly although earlier in the session it managed to touch its highest level since mid-June and looked set to end July up 2 per cent. Gold futures were also off a touch.

Silver prices were higher. London copper jumped to its highest level in more than two years on solid Chinese manufacturing figures.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar remained above 80 cents (U.S.) but off overnight highs. The loonie's day range so far is 80.09 cents to 80.43 cents, with the currency sitting at the low end of that spread at last check. The dollar got lift Friday with the release of the May GDP report, which blew past forecasts.

This week, the key numbers aren't due until Friday when the markets get the July jobs numbers alongside June trade figures. Economists are looking for the economy to have added about 19,000 new jobs in July, compared with 45,000 a month earlier. The jobless rate is seen holding at 6.5 per cent. On trade, the consensus is for a narrower deficit of about $900-million, compared with May's $1.4-billion deficit.

"Canadian employment has had the best 11 months since 2010, consistent with the broader pick-up in the economy," BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist Benjamin Reitzes said in a note. "Following back-to-back monster job gains in May and June — totalling 99,800 — we’re looking for a more modest 10,000 increase in July."

Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar continued to struggle, holding near a 13-month low. Reuters notes that, among the reasons for Monday's weakness, are increased short positions, with broad market positioning data for the week of July 25 showed short bets against the dollar swollen to their highest levels since a “taper-tantrum” peak in early 2013.

Against a broad basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar was modestly higher in early going, paring some of Friday's losses. The euro gave up early gains against the U.S. dollar after euro-zone inflation data came in largely in line with estimates.

In bonds, the yield on the 10-year U.S. note was higher at 2.292 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.896 per cent.

Southern European government bond yields slipped on Monday as euro zone inflation for July remained well short of the European Central Bank target.

Stocks set to see action

BlackBerry's dominance with federal employees could soon becoming to an end. The Glob's Shane Dingman reports that, over the next 18 months, the federal government’s sprawling IT department, Shared Services Canada, will begin offering alternative devices in what it calls “a new approach to mobile service to better serve its clients, use new technology and adapt to changes in the marketplace.” Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. will be the first vendor of an Android-based smartphone approved for federal employees, winding down BlackBerry Ltd.’s long-held dominance in providing secure devices in the nation’s capital. It wasn’t national pride that made BlackBerry ubiquitous in Ottawa. The Waterloo, Ont.-based company was always far ahead of competitors in devices and software that were hardened against security breaches. But now, Samsung finally has devices that match the gold standard set BlackBerry’s past hardware efforts.

U.S. cable operator Charter Communications Inc said it was not interested in acquiring U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, leaving the latter’s majority owner, SoftBank Group Corp, pondering how to orchestrate a merger. A merger of Charter and Sprint would create a telecommunications powerhouse, providing a one-stop shop for customers looking for Internet and mobile phone services, and giving the combined company a stronger footing in creating the infrastructure required for so-called 5G wireless technology. SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is considering making an acquisition offer for Charter, which has a market capitalisation of $101 billion and another $60 billion in debt, as early as this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday, in what would be by far the Japanese telecommunications conglomerate’s biggest ever deal.

Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Jim Hackett is reviewing the automaker’s operations in India and other markets, as well as Ford’s future product programs including plans to build a self-driving commercial vehicle in 2021, according to company officials and other sources familiar with that review. Hackett, who took over as CEO in May, has told investors he is working on a 100-day review of Ford’s operations but has so far provided few details of the process, except to indicate that it is looking at the auto makers’ luxury vehicle strategy, the future of its small vehicles and investments in emerging markets.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC plans to cut more than 400 jobs in the Netherlands, mainly at its major projects and energy technology operations, as the oil giant shifts its business model in response to lower oil prices, according to an internal document seen by Reuters. The world’s second-largest oil company by market capitalisation said in a statement responding to questions from Reuters that “approximately 400 (staff) are potentially at risk of redundancy during the last quarter of 2017/first half of 2018”. That represents around a quarter of the roles at the department, according to the staff consultation document seen by Reuters. The group employs 92,000 worldwide.

Facebook Inc. shares could rise 16 per cent to $200 within a year, the newspaper Barron’s said in its July 31 edition, as the social media company’s profits ramp up and it expands its reach in video advertising. Barron’s said Facebook’s spending will rise in order to build more potentially lucrative advertising into its video, Instagram and Messenger platforms. Revenue growth will slow and the company will face anti-trust concerns as well as stiff competition, but its earnings per share are still expected to more than double over the next five years, according to the newspaper.

Economic News

A key measure of euro zone inflation accelerated to a four-year high this month and euro zone unemployment fell to its lowest since 2009 in June, data showed on Monday, in two encouraging signs for the European Central Bank as it considers reducing its monetary stimulus. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, accelerated to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent in June, Eurostat’s flash estimate showed. It was its highest level since August 2013 and confounded market expectations for a slowdown.

Statistics Canada says the Industrial Product Price Index declined 1 per cent in June, mainly due to lower prices for energy and petroleum products. The Raw Materials Price Index declined 3.7 per cent, primarily due to lower prices for crude energy products.



(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. PMI for July is announced.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for June is announced. The consensus projection is an increase of 1.0 per cent from May.

With files from Reuters and The Associated Press

