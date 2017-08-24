Equity Markets

S&P/TSX 60 futures were up 0.25 per cent, while Dow Jones futures showed a gain of 0.15 per cent.

World stocks steadied on Thursday after two turbulent weeks as geopolitical worries eased in Asia and caution prevailed on the day the annual Jackson Hole gathering of central bankers gets underway.

The MSCI World index, which fell to a five-week low on Monday, was down 0.05 per cent.

Gains by cyclical stocks helped Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 index inch up 0.2 per cent. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 to open marginally higher.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also gained, shaking off jitters that gripped markets after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the U.S. government and end the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump said on Tuesday he would be willing to risk a government shutdown to secure funding for a wall along the Mexico border. Those comments came before a late-September deadline to raise the U.S. debt ceiling or risk defaulting on debt payments.

Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday failure to raise the debt ceiling soon would lead it to review the United States’ sovereign rating with “potentially negative implications.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent, dragged down by a stronger yen and by steel makers, after reports that the country’s biggest producer was cutting prices.

Chinese blue chips were down about 0.3 per cent, shrugging off a 23 per cent jump in profits for Chinese state-owned firms in the first seven months of 2017 from a year earlier.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.5 per cent.

South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.4 per cent and Australian stocks gained almost 0.1 per cent.

Enrico Vaccari, a fund manager at Italy’s Consultinvest, said he saw risks of a stock market correction after Jackson Hole that was unlikely to leave Europe stocks unscathed, even though valuations in the regions had become attractive again compared with their U.S. peers.

Commodities

Oil prices steadied on Thursday, holding on to most of their recent gains after another fall in U.S. crude inventories indicated a tighter market, and as a tropical storm headed towards oil producing facilities in the Gulf of Mexico.

Benchmark Brent crude was down, while U.S. light, sweet crude was also lower.

Both contracts rose more than 1 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by potential output disruptions from the Gulf of Mexico storm Tropical Depression Harvey.

“For the next few days, the U.S. market is going to be focused on Texas as Tropical Depression Harvey is expected to strengthen into a Category I hurricane by Friday,” said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

“Operators in the area are already closing down platforms and evacuating workers as a precaution,” he added.

Royal Dutch Shell, Anadarko Petroleum and Exxon Mobil have all taken steps to curb some oil and gas output at platforms in the Gulf.

Beyond the weather, traders said declines in U.S. commercial crude storage levels were a sign of a gradually tightening market, although another rise in output held the market back.

U.S. crude oil production hit 9.53 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, its highest since July 2015 and up over 13 per cent from their most recent low in mid-2016.

Despite this, U.S. crude stocks fell last week and gasoline stocks were down as well, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week ending Aug. 18 to 463.17 million barrels, down 13.5 per cent from record levels last March.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was up 0.15 per cent to 0.7978 U.S. dollars.

The U.S. dollar steadied on Thursday after another politically-driven slide against the euro and yen, helped by nerves over what message Federal Reserve policymakers will send during meetings in Jackson Hole.

The dollar’s 14 per cent decline against the euro this year has come courtesy of a collapse in expectations for tax cuts and other pro-growth moves by the Trump administration that weaken the case for further rises in Fed interest rates.

But the U.S. central bank remains the only of the world’s big monetary authorities to have begun raising rates and it is also seeking to rationalize the huge stores of securities it has built while pumping cash into the economy in the past 8 years.

Gold drifted lower on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar.

Key to the direction of the market were funds holding huge long positions in Comex gold futures, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“The market is pricing in the Federal Reserve’s actions at the Jackson Hole meeting and people are expecting some kind of tightening going on in that space. So that’s why gold is going to be under some kind of pressure,” said Richard Xu, a fund manager at China’s biggest gold exchange-traded fund, HuaAn Gold.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Silver fell 0.7 per cent to $16.90 an ounce, while platinum edged 0.2 per cent lower to $974.40 an ounce.

Palladium shed 0.2 per cent to $931.00 per ounce.

Stocks set to see action

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported third-quarter earnings ahead of market expectations, with a strong performance from its retail business offsetting a weaker showing at its investment banking division. Canada’s fifth-biggest lender said on Thursday that earnings per share, excluding one-off items, increased to $2.77 from $2.67 a year ago, in the quarter to June 30. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of $2.66 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Struggling U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a loss in the second quarter, hurt by fewer customer visits to its stores and as the company offered more discounts amid intense industry competition. The retailer also said it would close 28 Kmart stores later this year. Net loss attributable to Sears narrowed to $251-million, or $2.34 per share in the second quarter ended July 29, from $395-million or $3.70 per share, a year earlier.

A consortium that includes Western Digital is offering 1.9 trillion yen ($17.4-billion U.S.) for Toshiba Corp’s memory chip business, which the Japanese conglomerate is trying to sell to cover losses from its U.S. nuclear business, sources said on Thursday. Western Digital is set to offer 150 billion yen through convertible bonds and will not seek voting rights in the business, the sources who were familiar with the deal said.

Economic News

In the United States, the number of people filing for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week, suggesting a further tightening in labor market conditions.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, U.S. initial jobless claims for the week of August 19 are released. The estimate is 237,000, a rise of 5,000 from the previous week.

At 10 a.m. ET, U.S. existing home sales for July are announced. The consensus is an annualized rate rise of 0.7 per cent.

In the United States, the Kansas City Fed's economic symposium on "Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy" begins in Jackson Hole, WY.

Earnings today include: Autodesk Inc., Broadcom Ltd., Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce, Dollar Tree Inc., Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JM Smucker Co., Tiffany & Co., and VMware Inc.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

