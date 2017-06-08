Equity Markets

U.S. stock index futures pared early gains on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, while investors awaited a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey, the ex-FBI chief fired by Donald Trump last month, and the results of the British election.

Former FBI Director James Comey will be grilled by Washington politicians today over his claims that President Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of a probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Although it keeps pressure on Mr. Trump, Wall Street markets largely shrugged it off after Wednesday’s written testimony as not toxic enough to ratchet up the threat of an impeachment.

“To be honest I’m absolutely staggered about the degree to which this geopolitical environment and developments are having absolutely no effect on markets,” said Saxo Bank head of FX strategy John Hardy.

“I’m old enough to remember how nervous the market used to get about this kind of stuff back in the day. I admit I don’t know how to price it, but it’s really staggering.”

European stocks were mixed after the European Central Bank kept its money taps wide open on Thursday but dropped a reference to possible interest rate cuts, an unexpectedly hawkish move as euro zone growth accelerates.

The currency bloc’s economy has been on its best run since the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago but the ECB was expected to take a more cautious stance as the inflation rebound has yet to show a convincing upward trend.

After the ECB news, Britain's FTSE was off 0.16 per cent, Germany's DAX was up 0.31 per cent, and France's CAC was up 0.06 per cent.

Much has been made of the ‘Triple Threat Thursday’ but beyond the commentary on the outside risks from those events it was hard to see any real trepidation in prices.

For all the scenarios of a hung parliament in Britan or Labour-led coalition, the central assumption is for a slightly increased majority for the ruling Conservatives, and averaging the very diverse opinion poll projections points to the same.

China stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the blue-chip CSI300 index settling at a fresh six-month high, buoyed by stronger-than-expected foreign exchange and trade data. Markets were also supported by signs of improved liquidity in the financial system and growing expectations that index publisher MSCI will decide to include Chinese A shares in its benchmark on June 20. The Shanghai and Hang Seng indexes were both up 0.34 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events. The Nikkei ended down 0.4 per cent at 19,909.26, after climbing 0.1 percent

Commodities

Oil edged up on Thursday, having hit one-month lows the previous day after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude to an already oversupplied market.

The oil price has slipped below $50 (U.S.) a barrel despite a pledge by the world’s largest exporters to extend an existing output cut of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) into next year in an effort to reduce bulging global inventories. Adding to concern about supply outstripping demand, Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday lifted force majeure on exports of Nigeria’s Forcados crude, bringing all the country’s oil grades fully online for the first time in 16 months.

Brent crude was up 43 cents by 0900 GMT at $48.49 a barrel, having fallen 4 percent the day before, while U.S. crude futures rose 38 cents to $46.10 a barrel.

Gold drifted on Thursday as investors stayed on the sidelines. Uncertainties are providing good support to gold, which is likely to eventually resume its rally even if it extends its correction lower in the short term, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“We are well and truly stuck in a wait-and-see mode. That’s following a buying spree over the past week, so it’s quite natural that we see markets taper off some of the recent gains,” he said. “The sentiment on the market at the moment is that gold is a buy on dips. The question is whether we’ll see a dip of any size once there’s more clarity following today’s events.”

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,283.76 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for August delivery dipped 0.5 per cent to $1,286.80 an ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar slipped slightly Thursday ahead of the day's big events, while the U.S. dollar was also in a holding pattern. The yen had landed a glancing blow overnight after stimulus withdrawal talk from a Bank of Japan policymaker, but the greenback had all but recovered as focus returned to the day’s main events.

The dollar stayed near its seven-month low against a basket of currencies as doubts over Trump’s ability to push through his stimulus plans have eroded the greenback’s gains made late last year.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield stood at 2.180 per cent after having fallen to a seven-month low of 2.129 per cent on Tuesday. Canada 10-year bonds were down 0.11 at 1.42 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Valeant Pharmaceuticals says it will receive $930-million (U.S.) in cash for its iNova unit, which will be sold to two fund managers under a deal announced Thursday. iNova Pharmaceuticals markets a variety of prescription and over-the-counter products for weight management, pain management, cardiology and the treatment of coughs and colds. Valeant shares rose 3.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Shares of Nordstrom Inc. jumped 20.6 per cent in premarket trading after the company announced it planned to explore a going private transaction by the Nordstrom family, and the formation of a special committee.

J.M. Smucker Co. reported a 42.2 per cent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by weak sales of its Folgers coffee and pet food products such as Meow Mix and 9Lives. However, the company's revenue beat forecasts and it announced it was accelerating its cost reduction program. Its shares rose 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding were up 11.2 per cent in premarket trading after the company said it expects revenue growth of 45 to 49 per cent in the 2018 fiscal year. Yahoo, which owns a 15.5 per cent stake in Alibaba also rose 8.4 per cent.

Pandora Media was up 2 per cent after sources told Reuters that Sirius XM Holdings is seeking to invest in the Internet music provider. Sirius edged up 0.6 per cent.

Moody’s upgraded BP’s credit rating on Thursday, citing a strong performance despite oil price volatility and greater fiscal clarity following a $20 billion settlement of the deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill. The rating agency bumped BP up one notch to A1 and said the London-based company’s outlook was positive. Its shares slipped 0.23 per cent in premarket trading.

More reading: Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

More reading: Ten Canadian consumer stocks with consistently strong performances

Economic News

The annual pace of housing starts in Canada slipped more than expected in May compared with April. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell to 194,663 units in May compared with 213,498 in April. Economists had expected the rate to come in at 205,000, according to Thomson Reuters.

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as most U.S. workers continue to enjoy job security. The Labor Department says claims for jobless aid fell by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 245,000 last week. The less-volatile, four-week average rose by 2,250 to 242,000. The estimate was 240,000 jobs, a decline of 8,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada new housing price index for April. Estimate is a rise of 0.2 per cent from March and 3.3 per cent year over year.(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Quarterly Services Survey for Q1(10 a.m. ET) U.S. former FBI director James Comey testifies in open session to the Senate intelligence committee (closed session to follow in the afternoon).(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Financial System Review is released with press conference to follow at 11:15 a.m.( 12 p.m. ET) U.S. flow of funds for Q1.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error