Equity Markets

U.S. and Canadian stocks are poised to open higher Friday even as Britain's election delivered no clear winner on the eve of Brexit talks, which seemed to have a limited impact on investor sentiment.

Canadian investors will also be watching the country's employment figures for May to gauge how well the economy is doing in creating jobs.

European stocks were choppy amid the outcome of Britain's election but managed to rise. Britain's FTSE was up 0.47 per cent, Germany's DAX was up 0.28 per cent, and France's CAC gained 0.16 per cent.

“Whilst a hung parliament was not the specific outcome that many expected, asset prices in the UK and to a certain extent globally, already discounted a period of extended political uncertainty given the complexity of delivering on the outcome of last year’s EU referendum,” said Paras Anand, CIO European Equities at Fidelity International.

“Simply put, that we are facing a period of political uncertainty is nothing new,” he added.

Hong Kong stocks, which recently hit multiple 23-month highs, slipped on Friday, with sentiment hurt by uncertainly stemming from the outcome of the British election and China producer price data suggesting an economic slowdown. But the benchmark index still rose 0.4 per cent for the week, as Chinese money flowed south, fleeing from a market coming under increasing pressure from a slowing economy and policy tightening. The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 per cent, to 26,030.29, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 10,592.17 points.

Japan’s Nikkei soared on Friday as index-heavyweight SoftBank leapt 7 per cent after its unit agreed to buy a robotics firm. The Nikkei share average, built on early gains to rise 0.5 per cent For the week, the index is poised to post a 0.5 per cent drop.

China’s blue-chip index were on track to close at a 17-month high despite producer price data suggesting a broader economic slowdown, as funds switched from small-caps to the “Nifty Fifty” due to tightening liquidity. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4 per cent, and was set for its best weekly performance in six months, with a gain of 2.6 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.27 per cent.

Commodities

Gold fell for a third day on Friday after British elections failed to deliver a clear majority for Prime Minister Theresa May, knocking the pound sharply lower and helping lift the dollar index to its highest since late May.

The snap poll wiped out May’s parliamentary majority, throwing the country into turmoil ahead of complex talks on Britain’s exit from the European Union due to begin in 10 days’ time.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,274.41 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for August delivery were $2.80 an ounce lower at $1,276.70.

Oil prices resumed a downtrend following steep falls earlier in the week, pressured by widespread evidence of a fuel glut despite efforts led by OPEC to tighten the market.

Brent crude oil was down 20 cents at $47.66 a barrel, around 12 per cent below its opening level on May 25, when an OPEC promise to restrict production was extended into 2018. U.S. light crude was 20 cents lower at $45.44.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other big producers have agreed to pump almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) less than they supplied at the end of last year, and hold output there until the first quarter of 2018. But world markets are still awash with oil.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was up slightly Thursday against its U.S. counterpart a day after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz gave a upbeat outlook for the economy.

The Canadian 10-year bond was down 0.01 at 1.42 per cent.

The U.S. dollar index against a basket of major currencies was up half a per cent at 97.392. It had retreated to a seven-month low of 96.511 midweek when caution ahead of Comey’s testimony and the British election drove U.S. yields to lowest levels since November. But yields have since bounced from the lows as risk aversion ebbed.

Stocks set to see action

Shares of Bombardier Inc. will be in focus after the World Bank announced that it was going to conduct an audit to determine whether bribery or collusion played any role in helping a Bombardier-led consortium win a $340-million (U.S.) contract to supply railway equipment to Azerbaijan. The company also says it is freezing its relationship with a shell company whose links to a former Kremlin insider were exposed by a Globe and Mail investigation last year.

Encana Corp. has a deal to sell its Piceance natural gas assets in Colorado for $735-million (U.S.) cash to Caerus Oil and Gas LLC of Denver.

Hudson’s Bay Co. is cutting 2,000 jobs in its core North American retail business, or 4 per cent of its work force in that market, as its losses mount amid falling sales in a fast-changing retail climate.

Britain’s Centrica PLC has struck a deal to sell its entire Canadian oil and gas exploration and production business to Hong Kong-listed MIE Holdings Corp., in the latest example of Asian capital snapping up domestic energy assets.



Mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. is fielding preliminary takeover offers and is in negotiations to settle regulatory allegations as Canada’s largest alternative mortgage lender bounces back from a financial crisis, reports The Globe's Andrew Willis.

Shares of Endo International tumbled 14.2 per cent in premarket trading after the FDA asked the drugmaker to withdraw from the market its long-lasting opioid painkiller for public health reasons.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.1 per cent after brokerages reiterated their bullish view on the stock.

Fellow chipmaker AMD was also up 1.9 per cent after brokerage Longbow began coverage of the stock with a “neutral” rating.

DuPont Fabros Technology jumped 13 percent after Digital Realty Trust said it would buy the fellow data centre operator for an enterprise value of about $7.6-billion.

More reading: Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A stock tied to electric vehicles with 38% upside forecast

More reading: Axis of anxiety: Why markets remain calm even as billionaires sound alarm bells

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for May. Consensus is an increase of 11,300 jobs, or 0.1 per cent, from April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada unemployment rate for May. Consensus is 6.6 per cent, up 0.1 per cent from the previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada average hourly wages for May. Estimate is a rise of 1.4 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada capacity utilization for Q1. Estimate is 83.5 per cent, up from 82.2 per cent in Q4.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for April (final). Consensus is a decline of 0.1 per cent from March.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error