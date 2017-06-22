Equity Markets

Canadian stock futures pointed to a slightly positive open while U.S. stock futures were in the red as oil prices stayed near seven-month lows.

“As far as the market mentality is concerned, as long as the oil price keeps weakening, this is going to tell us something about the underlying capacity of the global economy to generate inflation on a sustained basis,” said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 was slightly lower. Nasdaq bucked the trend to end up 0.7 per cent, lifted by biotech stocks.

In Toronto, Home Capital will be in traders' sights as the alternative lender sealed a blockbuster deal with Warren Buffett's Bershire Hathaway, which has come to the rescue of the troubled alternative lender. Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has agreed to indirectly acquire $400-million of Home Capital’s common shares — at a steep discount to the current trading price — and provide a new $2-billion line of credit on slightly better terms than the emergency loan it received in April from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP). The deal could lift the sour mood that's hung over financial stocks in the past month.

Financial stocks also contributed to losses on Wall Street, driven lower by a drop in the Treasury yield curve to its flattest in almost a decade, as investors tried to reconcile a hawkish Federal Reserve with deteriorating inflation measures.

European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand. Britain’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 all slipped 0.3-0.4 percent as trading in Europe got under way.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.6 percent. But Japan’s Nikkei ended a touch lower as a stronger yen and a plunge in the shares of auto air bag-maker Takata Corp took a toll on sentiment.

Excitement after MSCI included mainland Chinese shares in its emerging market indexes this week further boosted China’s stock market, driving the blue-chip CSI300 index to the highest level in 1-1/2 years.

Chinese shares added to gains made on Wednesday after MSCI included mainland shares in its emerging market indexes. The blue-chip index rose 1.3 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.5 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices rose on Thursday after U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell, but worries over whether OPEC-led output cuts would be able to rein in a three-year glut continued to drag.

The market largely shrugged off comments overnight from Iran’s oil minister that members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are considering deeper cuts in production.

U.S. crude futures were a touch weaker at $42.50 a barrel. They closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday after touching their lowest level since August.

Global benchmark Brent was also a tad softer at around $44.78 and within striking distance of seven-month lows hit on Wednesday.

Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20 per cent, with only brief rallies, completely erasing gains at the end of the year in the wake of the initial OPEC-led production cut. OPEC and other producers agreed to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day from January for six months, subsequently extended for a further nine months.

Gold prices climbed on Thursday as an easing U.S. dollar flattened U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in nearly a decade. The weaker dollar lifted spot gold 0.6 per cent to $1,253.20 an ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar rose slightly as oil prices rose slightly. Canadian 10-year bond yields also rose to 1.48, up 0.05. The U.S. dollar eased, falling 0.3 percent to 111.02 yen. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was roughly flat at 97.54, having retreated from a one-month high of 97.871 set on Tuesday.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to almost 10-year lows on Wednesday as investors evaluated the impact of hawkish Federal Reserve policy on the economy even as inflation measures are deteriorating. The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to 95 basis points, the narrowest since December, 2007.

Stocks set to see action

Struggling Sears Canada Inc. plans to file for court protection from its creditors soon with the goal of closing about one-third of its 94 department stores and keeping the rest running, industry sources say. Sears’s board of directors was scheduled to meet Wednesday evening to review its crucial debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing efforts in a bid to move ahead with a filing under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act, sources said.

Oracle’s shares were up 10 percent in premarket trading as the business software maker forecast an upbeat current-quarter profit.

Staples was up 7.3 per cent after Reuters reported that private equity firm Sycamore Partners was in advanced talks to acquire the company in a deal that could top $6-billion.

U.S.-listed shares of Novartis were up 2.27 per cent after its drug designed to reduce inflammation showed surprising efficacy in cutting cardiovascular risk for people who had survived a heart attack.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian retail sales for April is announced. The analyst estimate is a rise of 0.3 per cent from March. Excluding automobiles, the expectation is a 0.6-per-cent increase.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 17 are revealed. The estimate is 240,000, up 3,000 from the previous week.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for April is released. Consensus is a rise of 0.4 per cent from March and a 6.3-per-cent jump year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for May is unveiled. Consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent from April.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

