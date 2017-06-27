Equity Markets

U.S. stock markets are pointing to a lower opening Tuesday after the European Union hit Google with a huge $2.7-billion antitrust fine and traders awaited a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Some softer than expected economic news also dampened U.S. stock futures, which were down 0.1 per cent with the Nasdaq off 0.4 per cent. In Canada, markets pointed to a mildly positive open as oil prices edged higher.

The EU slapped a record 2.42 billion euro fine on Alphabet’s Google saying it had abused its dominant market position. Google said it was considering an appeal.

European stocks gave up some of their gains from the previous session, dragged lower by weakness in consumer-related stocks. Autos in particular were hit after a profit-warning from German parts maker Schaeffler. In Britain, the Bank of England raised banks’ capital requirements and warned about levels of credit growth in pockets of the economy.

London's FTSE was off 0.17 per cent, Germany's DAX declined 0.48 per cent and France's CAC fell 0.67 per cent.

Firmer metals and oil prices as well as upbeat data on Chinese industrial profits helped mining shares recover recent losses. The Nikkei was up 0.36 per cent, the Shanghai index gained 0.19 per cent and the Hang Seng index dipped 0.12 per cent.

Commodities

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, gained 1.2 percent to $46.39 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 1 percent to $43.83 per barrel.

Gold prices, which tumbled to their lowest level in nearly six weeks on Monday after large sell order sent ripples through the market, steadied, supported by an easing dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent to $1251.21 per ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar rose with oil prices Tuesday, edging above the 75.6 cents (U.S.) mark. The Canada 10-year bond was lower by 0.28 at 1.49.

The U.S. dollar weakened on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve signals on whether the U.S. central bank will stick to its guns and raise rates this year.

The Fed’s Chair, Janet Yellen, is scheduled to take part in a discussion in London later on Tuesday. Investors expect her to underline her positive view on the U.S. economy, which would support the Fed’s forecast of a rate hike this year.

But softer-than-expected U.S. data overnight gave rise to some caution. New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May and shipments also declined, suggesting a loss of momentum in the manufacturing sector halfway through the second quarter.

“Her words will be scrutinized for any color about the timing of the next rate hike against a backdrop of mounting concerns over the inflation outlook,” strategists at Societe Generale said in a note to clients.

The dollar fell 0.1 percent against a basket of six major currencies, though it hit a five-week high against the Japanese yen.

After the weak data raised concerns about falling inflation and lackluster growth, long-dated U.S. Treasury bond yields dropped to seven-month lows and the yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds narrowed to its flattest level since 2007.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were at 2.138 percent in Asian trading, little changed from a U.S. close on Monday of 2.137 percent.

Stocks set to see action

EU antitrust regulators hit Alphabet Inc. unit Google with a record 2.42-billion-euro ($2.7-billion) fine on Tuesday, indicating they will likely take a tough line with the company in two other ongoing cases.

The European Commission said the world’s most popular Internet search engine has 90 days to stop favouring its own shopping service or face a further penalty of up to 5 per cent of Alphabet’s average daily global turnover. The Commission found that Google had systematically given prominent placement in searches to its own comparison shopping service and demoted those of rivals in search results. Alphabet's shares were down 1.3 per cent in premarket trading.

Licensed marijuana company Canopy Growth Corp. saw its patient base double in its last fiscal year to more than 58,000 as it sold 203 per cent more product, though the company posted a $16.7-million net loss for the year, up from $3.5-million in 2016.

Corus Entertainment Inc. had a $66.7-million profit in its third quarter, as last year’s acquisition of the Global TV network and a host of specialty channels helped boost revenue. The Toronto-based company had $461.6-million of revenue for the three months ending May 31. That’s up from $360.8-million in last year’s fiscal third quarter, when Corus completed the purchase of Shaw Media through a $2.65-billion deal that closed April 1, 2016.

After investing about $40-million on tablet publishing, the Toronto Star announced that it’s abandoning Star Touch, two years after launching the app. Twenty-nine full-time and one part-time staff have received layoff notices.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s late-stage study data on its experimental treatment to prevent episodic migraine fell short of investor expectation, sending its shares about 12.8 per cent in premarket trading.

Darden Restaurants, which owns the Olive Garden banner, reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings of $1.18 per share excluding special items on revenue of $1.9-billion. That beat analyst expectations of $1.15 on revenues of $1.8-billion. Its shares rose 2.4 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for April is announced. Consensus is a rise of 0.6 per cent from March and 5.9 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for June is unveiled. Consensus is 115.8, down from 117.9 in May.

(1 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Janet Yellen discusses global economic issues at the British Academy President's Lecture in London.

