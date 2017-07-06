Equity Markets

Canada’s main stock index fell in early trading on Thursday as Tahoe Resources plunged 35 per cent after its license for a Guatemalan silver mine was suspended, while a bullish outlook from Air Canada boosted its shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 71.97 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,081.15. Of the index’s 10 main sectors, only energy was higher as oil prices rose.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose, while domestic data showed a solid gain for the country’s exports. The loonie rose 0.09 of a cent to 77.25 cents (U.S.).

Canada’s trade deficit almost doubled to $1.09-billion in May but in a sign of economic strength, both exports and imports reached record highs, Statistics Canada data indicated.

“The Bank of Canada will probably take some comfort from indications that export growth is holding up,” said Paul Ferley, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

Expectations for an interest rate increase as soon as next week have been rising since Bank of Canada officials said in June that a pair of rate cuts in 2015 had done their job to cushion the economy from collapsing oil prices.

Wall Street opened lower on Thursday amid broad declines after data showed the U.S. private sector added fewer jobs than expected in June.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private employers added 158,000 jobs in June, below the estimated addition of 185,000.

The report by payrolls processor ADP acts as a precursor to monthly nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday, that includes hiring in both the public and private sectors.

Another set of data showed weekly jobless claims rose for the third straight week, with claims climbing to 248,000, above the 243,000 expected.

“The ADP number has some correlation to the U.S. NFP (nonfarm payrolls) and investors always adjust their expectations on the back of this,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK Ltd.

“But overall we think that the number is not that bad because this is the only second time that we have seen a miss.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 52.8 points, or 0.25 percent, at 21,425.37 and the S&P 500 was down 8.65 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,423.89. The Nasdaq Composite was down 35.20 points, or 0.57 percent, at 6,115.66.

All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the tech sector’s 1.08 percent fall topping the list.

European stocks and bonds were in the red on Thursday, as markets waited to see if ECB meeting minutes would give clues on the bank’s next moves.

Markets were sandwiched between what had been the largely inconclusive Fed minutes and Friday’s U.S. jobs data and the start of a G20 summit that has risen in importance following this week’s long-range missile test by North Korea.

European yields and southern euro zone ones in particular were up too as investors waited to see whether the ECB would signal it is closer towards unwinding extraordinary stimulus after the Fed’s minutes had shown it was still split.

In Europe, earnings were back in focus. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2 percent ahead of the ECB’s minutes. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.5 per cent. Germany's DAX was off 0.94 per cent and France's CAC was down 0.96 per cent.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended down 0.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.5 per cent as a stronger yen depressed the outlook for export earnings.

The Nikkei was off 0.44 per cent, the Shanghai index was up 0.17 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.22 per cent.

Commodities

Oil rose on Thursday, recovering some ground after a surprisingly upbeat picture of U.S. demand halted the previous day’s steep slide, although the prospect of oversupply in 2018 has prompted yet more analysts to cut their price forecasts.

Brent crude futures were up 71 cents on the day at $48.50 a barrel. The price fell as much as 4.6 per cent at one point on Wednesday, before closing down 3.7 per cent, its biggest one-day drop in a month.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also up 71 cents, at $45.84 a barrel.

Gold was off 0.2 per cent at $1,224.24 per ounce though it was up from an eight-week low of $1,217.14 it had hit the previous day.

Aluminum prices climbed to more than five-week highs on Thursday as worries about supply from top producer China escalated on market talk that local smelters would be forced to shut capacity.

Benchmark aluminum on the London Metal Exchange traded up 0.1 per cent at $1,935 a tonne in official rings from an earlier $1,948, its highest since May 30.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar rose slightly to 77.26 cents (U.S.) as oil prices steadied. The Canada 10-year bond was down 0.37 at 1.83. The U.S. 10-year was down 0.38 at 2.37 and the 30-year was at 2.88, down 0.69.

The U.S. dollar steadied against its peers early on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting minutes took the wind out of its advance, with the market awaiting comments by central bankers and U.S. data for its next cues.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was flat at 96.275, having slid from a one-week high of 96.512 touched on Wednesday.

The greenback had rallied earlier in the week after upbeat U.S. economic indicators lifted Treasury yields to multi-week highs. The surge helped the dollar index come off a nine-month low of 95.470 reached last week as investors increased expectations for central banks in Europe to begin scaling back monetary stimulus later this year.

Stocks set to see action

Exchange Income Corp. could again be in focus as short-seller Marc Cohodes revealed he is shorting the company and feels the company's dividend payouts are unsustainable. The company has fought back against what it says is a “short and distort” campaign. Its shares fell nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday.

Shares of Tesla were down 2.6 per cent in premarket trading after the luxury electric car maker’s Model S did not get the top score in certain tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

BeiGene jumped 9 per cent after biopharmaceutical company Celgene said it would buy a stake in the company.

Costco rose 3 per cent after the retailer reported a rise in its June sales number.

More reading: Thursday's small-cap stocks to watch

More reading: Why Home Capital’s short-seller is targeting another Canadian dividend darling

Economic News

Slightly more Americans applied for jobless aid last week, but the number of people seeking benefits has stayed near historic lows that point to a robust job market.

The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly applications rose by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000. The less volatile four-week average rose 750 to 243,000. This was higher than the consensus, which was for a rise of 180,000 jobs from May.

Canadian exports and imports both hit record highs in May, Statistics Canada said on Thursday, reflecting continued economic strength ahead of a highly anticipated interest rate decision next week.

Although the trade deficit almost doubled to $1.09-billion, that was partly due to one-time imports of five new airliners. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a shortfall of $530-million.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of week of July 1. The estimate is 244,000, unchanged from previous week.(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for May. The Street expects $46.2-billion, down from $47.6-billion in April.(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM index for June. Consensus is 56.5, down from 56.9 in May.(11 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report is released.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error