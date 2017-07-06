Equity Markets

North American stocks are poised for a lower opening Thursday. Traders were wary of making any sudden moves before a flurry of U.S. data later, which includes ADP employment, ISM non-manufacturing PMI and the initial jobless claims report, all of which are appetizers ahead of Friday’s payroll numbers.

European stocks and bonds were in the red on Thursday, as markets waited to see if ECB meeting minutes would give clues on the bank’s next moves.

Markets were sandwiched between what had been the largely inconclusive Fed minutes and Friday’s U.S. jobs data and the start of a G20 summit that has risen in importance following this week’s long-range missile test by North Korea.

European yields and southern euro zone ones in particular were up too as investors waited to see whether the ECB would signal it is closer towards unwinding extraordinary stimulus after the Fed’s minutes had shown it was still split.

“They want the process to look like paint drying,” Charles Schwab UK managing director Kully Samra said of the Fed’s stimulus reduction. “The S&P 500 is up 9 per cent this year, so we are discouraging our clients to do anything dramatic.”

In Europe, earnings were back in focus. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2 percent ahead of the ECB’s minutes. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.6 per cent. Germany's DAX was off 0.73 per cent and France's CAC was down 1.04 per cent.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ended down 0.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.5 per cent as a stronger yen depressed the outlook for export earnings.

The Nikkei was off 0.44 per cent, the Shanghai index was up 0.17 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.22 per cent.

Commodities

Oil rose on Thursday, recovering some ground after a surprisingly upbeat picture of U.S. demand halted the previous day’s steep slide, although the prospect of oversupply in 2018 has prompted yet more analysts to cut their price forecasts.

Brent crude futures were up 71 cents on the day at $48.50 a barrel. The price fell as much as 4.6 per cent at one point on Wednesday, before closing down 3.7 per cent, its biggest one-day drop in a month.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also up 71 cents, at $45.84 a barrel.

Gold was off 0.2 per cent at $1,224.24 per ounce though it was up from an eight-week low of $1,217.14 it had hit the previous day.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar rose slightly to 77.26 cents (U.S.) as oil prices steadied. The Canada 10-year bond was down 0.37 at 1.83. The U.S. 10-year was down 0.38 at 2.37 and the 30-year was at 2.88, down 0.69.

The U.S. dollar steadied against its peers early on Thursday after the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting minutes took the wind out of its advance, with the market awaiting comments by central bankers and U.S. data for its next cues.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was flat at 96.275, having slid from a one-week high of 96.512 touched on Wednesday.

The greenback had rallied earlier in the week after upbeat U.S. economic indicators lifted Treasury yields to multi-week highs. The surge helped the dollar index come off a nine-month low of 95.470 reached last week as investors increased expectations for central banks in Europe to begin scaling back monetary stimulus later this year.

Stocks set to see action

Exchange Income Corp. could again be in focus as short-seller Marc Cohodes revealed he is shorting the company and feels the company's dividend payouts are unsustainable. The company has fought back against what it says is a “short and distort” campaign. Its shares fell nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday.

Shares of Tesla were down 2.6 per cent in premarket trading after the luxury electric car maker’s Model S did not get the top score in certain tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

BeiGene jumped 9 per cent after biopharmaceutical company Celgene said it would buy a stake in the company.

Costco rose 3 per cent after the retailer reported a rise in its June sales number.

Economic News

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP national employment report for June. Consensus is a rise of 180,000 jobs from May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada merchandise trade balance for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada building permits for May. Analyst estimate is a rise of 2.0 per cent from April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of week of July 1. The estimate is 244,000, unchanged from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit for May. The Street expects $46.2-billion, down from $47.6-billion in April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM index for June. Consensus is 56.5, down from 56.9 in May.

(11 a.m. ET) EIA petroleum status report is released.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

