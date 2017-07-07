Equity Markets

Canadian and U.S. stocks are mixed in futures trading ahead of jobs numbers set to come out prior to market open. On Thursday, a tech-led swoon pulled major U.S. benchmarks sharply lower.

Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 179,000 jobs in June, above May’s gain of 138,000.

Investors are focused on wage growth and whether spending by U.S. consumers will be strong enough to back the U.S. Federal Reserve’s intention to further tighten policy.

World stocks are poised to end the week at six-week lows in the face of oil weakness, a spike in bond yields and anticipation of tighter monetary policy, particularly in the United States.

Bets that the world’s major central banks are moving closer to unwinding ultra-loose monetary policies have roiled markets and European Central Bank minutes released on Wednesday indicate its policymakers are open to further steps.

MSCI’s gauge of global stocks was at its lowest since late May’s record highs and down 0.6 percent for the week.

European shares fell 0.3 per cent led lower by financials. London's FTSE was up 0.04 per cent, Germany's DAX was off 0.2 per cent and France's CAC dipped 0.34 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped to a three-week low on Friday after global shares tumbled, although investors quickly took in stride the Bank Of Japan’s decision to raise its purchases of government bonds in its market operations.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 per cent to 19,929.09. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.3 per cent to 25,391.23 while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent to 3,219.28.

Commodities

Oil prices fell by more than 1 per cent on Friday, with U.S. crude futures dipping below $45 per barrel as news of a rise in U.S. production added to earlier reports that OPEC output was also on the rise.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading down 61 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $47.50 per barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $44.94 per barrel, down 58 cents, or 1.3 percent.

News of the production rise outweighed positive sentiment from falling crude and gasoline inventories in the United States.

Oil prices are down more than 16 per cent this year, muddying the outlook for inflation expectations globally.

Gold ticked lower on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar and higher yields weighed on the market ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day that could give more clues about further rate increases.

“Both nominal and real rates have been ticking higher and that’s been putting gold under pressure,” said UBS precious metals strategist Joni Teves. “But we think gold should be supported overall so we do see value around these levels.”

UBS has a three-month price target of $1,300.

Gold has shed about 6 per cent since touching a seven-month peak of $1,295.97 on June 6.

Spot gold edged down 0.3 per cent to $1,221.06 per ounce by 1036 GMT. It has dropped 1.6 per cent this week and is set for its biggest weekly fall since the week of May 5. U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.2 per cent to $1,220.90 per ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was flat at 77.01 cents (U.S.). The Canada 10-year was off 0.20 at 1.85.

The dollar rose against a basket of major currencies and hit a seven-week high against the yen after the Bank of Japan increased its government bond buying, expanding monetary policy when other central banks are moving towards tightening.

The BOJ said it would purchase an unlimited amount of bonds, as it sought to put a lid on domestic interest rates pushed higher by the broad sell-off in developed market bonds.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with benchmark yields touching nearly eight-week highs.

Stocks set to see action

Another international oil company is marking its exit from Canada’s energy sector – this time Houston-based Apache Corp. Apache announced late Thursday that it will complete what has been a staged departure from Canada by selling Alberta and British Columbia assets to Calgary-based Paramount Resources Ltd. Specifically, Paramount will acquire natural gas-focused Apache Canada Ltd. for $459.5-million, deepening the trend towards homegrown ownership in the Canadian energy industry.

At the same time, Paramount announced it will merge with Trilogy Energy Corp., another Canadian company formed through a spinout of assets from Paramount more than a decade ago. Paramount has entered into an agreement with Trilogy that will see Paramount acquire all of the shares of Trilogy on the basis of one Paramount share for every 3.75 Trilogy shares.

Banks will be in focus as Royal Bank of Canada announced late Thursday that it has hiked rates on its fixed-term mortgages amid rising bond yields and widespread anticipation that the country’s central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate next week.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. won a long-running dispute with its founders on Thursday, sending shares in the money management firm soaring. An arbitrator ruled the Toronto-based firm owes co-founders Ira Gluskin and Gerald Sheff a total of $13.8-million to settle claims the pair made in 2016, several years after they cut ties with the company they founded in 1984. Mr. Gluskin was seeking a $75-million payment, while Mr. Sheff claimed $110-million.

Home Capital Group says it has created a new executive role focused on strategic opportunities, as it strives to reverse its fortunes. The Toronto-based alternative lender says Greg Parker will helm the newly established position of executive vice-president of strategy.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada employment for June. Estimate is an increase of 20,000 jobs, or 0.1 per cent, from May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada unemployment rate for June. Estimate is 6.5 per cent, down from 6.6 per cent in May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada average hourly wages for June. Estimate is an increase of 1.3 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for June. Consensus is a rise of 175,000 from May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. unemployment rate for June. Consensus is 4.3 per cent, unchanged from previous month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. average hourly earnings for June. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from May and 2.6 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey PMI for June.

(11 a.m. ET) The Federal Reserve Board publishes July 2017 Monetary Policy Report to Congress.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

