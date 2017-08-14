Equity Markets

North American markets were poised for a positive opening Monday after overseas markets rose as geopolitical tensions eased. In the U.S., Dow futures rose 0.44 per cent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.57 per cent. In Toronto, the S&P/TSX 60 futures were up 0.27 per cent.

World stocks rose on Monday, recovering some of their poise after fears of a U.S.-North Korea nuclear standoff drove them to the biggest weekly losses of 2017, while the dollar too rose off four-month lows it had hit against the yen.

European shares bounced after falling nearly 3 per cent last week, with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.9 percent following a similar jump in MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan.

Those gains were led by bounces in Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea while MSCI’s world index rose 0.2 per cent.

“The sell-off was around the North Korea risk and escalating rhetoric. It seems to have died down a bit now,” said Caroline Simmons, deputy head of the U.K. investment office at UBS Wealth Management.

“This week we’re seeing a return to fundamentals which are quite good,” Simmons said. “(Company) earnings have been in line or slightly above expectations, global growth seems OK.”

Last week’s equity losses - and yen gains - were sparked by a war of words between Pyongyang and Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump warned North Korea it would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States.

That prompted North Korea to say it was considering plans to fire missiles at the U.S.-held Pacific island of Guam.

While North Korea’s Liberation Day celebration on Tuesday to mark the end of Japanese rule could see tensions rise again, markets are relieved that the weekend passed without more rhetoric. U.S. officials also played down the likelihood of a nuclear conflict with North Korea.

Britain's FTSE rose 0.59 per cent, Germany's DAX gained 1.10 per cent and France's CAC rose 0.95 per cent.

Asian markets were largely unfazed by a slew of activity data from China which was softer than forecast, though still largely solid.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8 per cent. It had lost 3 per cent over the previous three sessions as tensions escalated between the United States and North Korea.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.9 per cent and Shanghai added 0.7 per cent. The Nikkei was off 0.98 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices fell on Monday as a slowdown in Chinese refining raised concerns about demand in the world’s second-biggest consumer, while an increase in U.S. drilling capacity could deepen a global supply glut.

Chinese refineries processed 10.71 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed, down around 500,000 bpd from June and the lowest rate since September, 2016.

Analysts said the drop was steeper than expected, exacerbating concerns that a glut of refined fuel products could weaken Chinese demand for oil.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were down 27 cents from Friday’s close at $51.83 a barrel. They touched a low of $51.66 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $48.64 a barrel, down 18 cents.

Oil investors were also cautious after U.S. drilling rig data published by Baker Hughes on Friday showed explorers increased oil drilling capacity for the second time in three weeks, extending a 15-month recovery in drilling.

Gold dropped by half a percentage point on Monday, retreating from two-month highs under pressure from a strengthening dollar and a slight easing of tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Though North Korea’s Liberation Day celebration on Tuesday could raise the temperature again, markets were relieved that the weekend passed without more inflammatory rhetoric.

“A lot of the negative news is priced into the dollar. That, combined with no real escalation in North Korea, should lead to lower gold prices, though it doesn’t mean we expect a very negative trend. We’ll stay within the $1,200 to $1,300 range for the year,” said ABN Amro strategist Georgette Boele.

Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,280.45 an ounce by 1004 GMT, having reached its highest since June 7 at $1,291.86 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.6 per cent to $1,286.90.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was down slightly but still trading far above the 78-cent (U.S) mark as oil prices dipped.

The greenback rose 0.5 per cent to 109.70 yen after slipping to 108.720 on Friday, its weakest since April 20. Against a basket of currencies it firmed 0.2 per cent, rising off last week’s 10-day lows.

“Easing regional geopolitical tensions are taking a toll on the yen, with the currency being the key underperformer (along with safe haven peer Swiss franc) globally,” ING Bank analysts told clients.

“As long as the geopolitics ease, we look for dollar/yen to gradually grind higher along with gently higher U.S. yields.”

U.S. yields dropped on Friday after weak U.S. consumer price data dampened expectations of another U.S. interest rate increase this year, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield falling to its lowest since late June.

Canada's 10-year bond was down 0.27 at 1.88 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Frustration and costs are mounting for natural gas producers over frequent outages on TransCanada Corp.’s Alberta pipeline network that have limited shipments and put heavy pressure on prices for the fuel. TransCanada is conducting work on a northwestern portion of the vein-like system through which gas from the country’s most prolific deposit – the Montney – flows, disrupting operations. Unrelated maintenance in Alberta’s southeastern corner has also backed up volumes.

Tesla rose 1.84 per cent after two brokerages raised their price targets on the stock, citing the potential success of the company’s Model 3 sedan.

JD.com, China’s second-largest e-commerce firm, was off about 5 per cent after reporting a wider net loss due to higher marketing costs.

Alibaba was up about 1.02 per cent after Dan Loeb’s Third Point bought 4.5 million shares in the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Netflix shares were down 0.81 per cent after Barron’s reported on Saturday that the stock could drop by more than half by the end of the decade as Walt Disney plans its own streaming service and Amazon looms.

Economic News

(10 a.m. ET) Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland testifies in Ottawa to the House of Commons Trade Committee on “Priorities of Canadian Stakeholders Having an Interest in Bilateral and Trilateral Trade in North America, Between Canada, United States and Mexico”

