Equity Markets

North American stocks are set for a positive open Tuesday following global stocks higher as tensions around North Korea continued to ease and investors focused on economic data. Dow futures are up 0.26 per cent and TSX 60 futures gained 0.12 per cent.

Stocks got a boost from strong U.S. retail sales. Retail sales advanced 0.6 per cent last month, the best showing since a gain of 0.9 per cent last December, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

North Korea’s leader signalled he would delay plans to fire a missile towards Guam, easing tensions and prompting investors to buy riskier assets. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un received a report from his army on its plans to fire missiles towards the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and said he would watch the actions of the United States for a while longer before making a decision, the North’s official news agency said on Tuesday.

“There is a more relaxed attitude being taken towards the Korean situation in markets. With the report North Korea has put its plans on hold, there is a sense of stepping back from the brink,” Rabobank analyst Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

Home Depot stock could see some action Tuesday after its latest earnings beat on the top and bottom lines as its same-store sales rose.

Market may also react to the exodus by top executives from U.S. President Donald Trump's manufacturing council. The CEOs of Intel, Under Armour, and Merck have all stepped down from the council in reaction to Mr. Trump's initially muted response to white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va., on the weekend.

European shares rose, with Britain's FTSE up 0.57 per cent, Germany's DAX up 0.28 per cent and France's CAC up 0.48 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3 percent higher in afternoon trade, with Australia up 0.4 percent. South Korea’s markets were closed for a holiday.

Helped as well by a weaker yen, Japan’s Nikkei stock index closed up 1.1 percent, boosted by the weaker yen, a day after skidding 1 percent to its lowest since early May. The Shanghai index rose 0.45 per cent but the Hang Seng dipped 0.28 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, extending a heavy sell-off after a surge in the dollar and weighed down by signs of weaker demand in China, the world’s second-largest consumer.

Benchmark Brent crude was down 30 cents at $50.43 a barrel by 1050 GMT. U.S. light crude was 20 cents lower at $47.39.

Chinese oil refineries operated in July at their slowest daily rates since September, official data showed. The drop was steeper than expected, raising concerns over the state of Chinese demand and the level of domestic stocks.

Ample supply from big oil exporters, including members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the United States, also encouraged investors to sell long positions bought in July during a period of rising prices, analysts said.

Gold prices fell on Tuesday as easing tensions between the United States and North Korea pushed investors to seek riskier assets such as equities.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,274.31 per ounce as of 0626 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery shed 0.8 percent to $1,280.10 per ounce.

“It is safe to say that the safe-haven demand is badly quelled,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets. “The Asian markets are poised to build on this momentum.”

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading at the 78.5 cents (U.S.) range as oil prices fell and investors focused on the upcoming NAFTA talks with the U.S. and Mexico.

The U.S. dollar rose after comments from New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley, who told the Associated Press he would favour a third increase in Fed interest rates this year if the economy developed as he expected.

In debt markets, yields on low-risk German and U.S. government bonds rose. German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 1.7 basis points to 0.42 per cent, having fallen to as low as 0.38 per cent on Friday.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose 3 bps to 2.47 per cent, up from a six-week low of 2.18 per cent touched on Friday.

The Canada 10-year bond was down 0.24 at 1.90 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Home Depot Inc.’s quarterly profit and comparable sales beat Street estimates as homeowners continued to invest in their homes that are appreciating in value. The No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain also on Tuesday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts. The company on Tuesday said it now expects full-year sales to grow 5.3 per cent, comparable sales to rise 5.5 per cent and earnings of $7.29 per share for the year ending January. Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 6.3 percent, above the 4.9 per cent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. Net income rose to $2.67-billion, or $2.25 per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $2.44-billion, or $1.97 per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 6.2 per cent to $28.11-billion, the highest quarterly sales in company history, Home Depot said. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.22 per share on revenue of $27.84-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gibson Energy Inc.’s largest shareholder says it’s frustrated with the slow pace of the company’s restructuring and is demanding a new round of asset sales to set the remaining oil-storage business up to be an attractive acquisition target. M&G Investment Management Ltd., which owns 19.4 per cent of Calgary-based Gibson, said that the company remains unfocused despite some recent divestitures, leaving investors confused over the long-term strategy. This has hurt the share price and as a result, it should launch a strategic review and consider a sale, U.K.-based M&G said in a letter to Gibson chairman James Estey.

Coach was off about 6 per cent in premarket trading after the company reported a fall in net sales as it cut back on promotions and pulled its products from department store shelves.

A Texas private equity firm is suing Pembina Pipeline Corp. for a half-billion dollars, arguing one of its investments was driven into receivership by the pipeline company. Irving, Tex.-based NGP Energy Capital Management LLC is seeking at least $501-million in damages tied to its investment in defunct Mosaic Energy Ltd., according to a statement of claim filed in the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta in Calgary.

Handbag maker Coach Inc. issued a full-year sales forecast that missed analysts’ estimates and reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, as it pulls back products from department store shelves to maintain its premium brand cachet. The company’s shares were down 6.3 per cent at $44.92 in premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock has gained nearly 37 per cent this year.

Dick's Sporting Goods shares fell 17.3 per cent after the company's earnings missed analyst expectations and it lowered its outlook for the year. In the latest quarter, Dick's said net income rose to $112.4 million, or $1.03 a share, from $91.4 million, or 82 cents a share, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, quarterly profit was 96 cents per share, four cents below estimates from Thomson Reuters.

Snap was up 3.17 per cent as big investors reported their stakes in the social media company.

Advance Auto Parts fell 6.71 percent after the company lowered its 2017 comparable store sales forecast.

Synchrony Financial rose 5.40 percent after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it had added a 17.5-million share stake in the credit card issuer.

Economic News

U.S. consumers went out shopping in a big way in July, pushing up retail sales by the largest amount in seven months. Retail sales advanced 0.6 per cent last month, the best showing since a gain of 0.9 per cent last December, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. For most of this year, retail sales have been lacklustre, including a decline in May of 0.2 per cent and a modest 0.3 per cent June gain. Consensus was for a 0.4-per-cent increase from June. Consumer spending accounts for around 70 per cent of economic activity, so the latest result is a good sign for overall economic growth.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian new motor vehicle sales for June are released.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for July are unveiled. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from June and 1.5 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August is released. The Street projects 10.0, up from 9.8 in July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Index for August is unveiled. Consensus is 64, unchanged from July.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada releases existing home sales for July. Estimate is a decline of 10.5 per cent year over year, while average prices are projected to increase 3.0 per cent from 2016.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian MLS Home Price Index for July is announced. Estimate is an increase of 14.0 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for June (final) are revealed. Consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent from May.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. net TIC flows for June are announced.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

