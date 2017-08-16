Equity Markets

North American stock markets are set for a slightly positive open as investors put aside global political turmoil prior to the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Markets will also be keeping an eye on the first round of NAFTA talks, which begin today.

Although tensions betweend North Korea and the United States have eased, U.S. President Donald Trump is facing renewed criticism regarding his remarks about a recent white nationalist rally in Virginia that turned violent.

He's already watched several top CEOs depart from his manufacturing council in response to his comments.

Eyes will be on the Fed minutes of its July policy meeting and they will be pored through for clues to how the debate over the policy outlook is developing.

The U.S. central bank kept interest rates unchanged last month and said it expected to start winding down “relatively soon” its massive holdings of bonds, bought in an effort to boost the economy.

“The North Korea missile fears seems to be abating for now and if the recent bunch of strong U.S. data translates into higher inflation, then markets will start pricing more interest rate increases from the Fed in the coming months,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Apple Inc. stock could see reaction after it tapped the maple bond market for the first time, raising $2.5-billion, the single biggest offering ever for this unique corner of the debt market.

Canadian banks could also see reaction after Canada's banking regulator OSFI is reviewing sales practices at the country's six largest banks, focusing on the risks such tactics could pose to banks' reputations and financial health.

European stocks followed Asian stocks higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 per cent, led by basic resources companies and energy companies as metals and oil prices rose.

Britain's FTSE was up 0.7 per cent, Germany's DAX gained 0.85 per cent and France's CAC was up 1 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.1 per cent, with some investors unnerved by the possible impact on Japanese car makers of talks beginning on Wednesday between the United States, Canada and Mexico intended to modernize the North American free-trade agreement.

China's Shanghai index was off 0.14 per cent while the Hang Seng gained 0.9 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices edged up on Wednesday, lifted by declining U.S. crude inventories, although markets were still restrained by excess supply.

Market focus was turning to the release of official U.S. Energy Information Administration data later on Wednesday for a further update on inventories.

Brent crude futures were at $51.14 per barrel at 1010 GMT, up 34 cents, or 0.66 per cent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $47.82 a barrel, up 27 cents, or 0.56 percent.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 9.2 million barrels in the week to Aug. 11 to 469.2 million, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday.

That compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 3.1 million barrels.

“The market took this as a mildly bullish report,” said William O’Loughlin of Australia’s Rivkin Securities.

Gold fell on Wednesday for the third straight day as the dollar edged higher on the back of robust U.S. economic data and an easing in tensions over North Korea.

Spot gold had slipped 0.1 per cent to $1,270.20 per ounce by 1040 GMT, continuing to move away from a two-month peak of $1,289.73 touched on Monday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.3 per cent at $1,276 an ounce.

Gold had rallied after a war of words between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader about Pyongyang’s development of nuclear missiles.

Currencies and bonds

The loonie rose as oil prices recovered, and it remained in the 78.5 cents (U.S.) range.

The U.S. currency was barely changed on Wednesday against a basket of major peers but held close to three-week highs hit on Tuesday.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were 1.4 basis point higher at 2.28 per cent, having touched a one-week high of 2.28 per cent on Tuesday.

Canada 10-year bond were off 0.04 at 1.91 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Apple Inc. stock could see reaction after it tapped the maple bond market for the first time, raising $2.5-billion, the single biggest offering ever for this unique corner of the debt market. Maple bonds are issued by foreign companies in Canadian dollars into the domestic bond market. Other notable deals this year include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA raising $2-billion in two tranches in May, and AT&T Inc. issuing $750-million the same month.

Canadian banks could also see reaction after Canada's banking regulator OSFI is reviewing sales practices at the country's six largest banks, focusing on the risks such tactics could pose to banks' reputations and financial health.

Grocers could be forced to raise their prices next year as a result of Ontario's plan to boost minimum wages, the head of Metro Inc. warned. Montreal-based Metro will work hard to offset the rise in labour costs, but that may not be enough to prevent supermarkets from raising prices, chief executive officer Eric La Flèche said on Tuesday.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is severing a nearly 20-year relationship with President's Choice Bank and launching a new branchless banking brand called Simplii Financial. Canada's fifth largest bank by assets will move roughly two million accounts from President's Choice Financial, a low-cost banking subsidiary run jointly with grocery giant Loblaw Cos. Ltd., over to Simplii on Nov. 1.

Shares of Target rose 4.05 per cent in premarket trading following its quarterly report showing a 1.3 per cent rise in quarterly same-store sales after a year of declines.

Urban Outfitters rose 17.8 per cent after the apparel retailer reported quarterly profit and sales that beat estimates, leading to multiple price target raises.

Amazon edged lower after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted the retail giant was doing “great damage” to tax paying retailers.

Bristol-Myers Squibb was down about 4 per cent after its combination drug to treat previously untreated patients with a type of kidney cancer failed to meet one of the main goals of a late-stage trial.

More reading: Turns out, clean-energy stocks are also good for your portfolio

More reading: Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

Economic News

Homebuilders pulled back sharply on construction of apartment complexes in July, causing housing starts to tumble to a three-month low.

The Commerce Department says housing starts fell 4.8 per cent in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.16 million. Groundbreakings for multi-family buildings such as apartments slumped 17.1 per cent, while single-family house construction slipped 0.5 per cent.

Home construction has increased 2.4 per cent year-to-date, but the gains have done little to offset the dwindling number of homes listed for sale. The shortage of properties for sale has pushed price growth well above the gains in income, making home ownership less affordable.

Building permits, an indicator of future construction, decreased 4.1 per cent to 1.22 million.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian international securities transactions for June are announced.



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. building permits for July are unveiled. Consensus is a 2.0-per-cent decline from June.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

Also: NAFTA renegotiation talks begin in Washington (through Aug. 20) and U.S. Federal Open Market Committee minutes from July 25-26 meeting are released.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error