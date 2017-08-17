Equity Markets

North American markets are set for a weak open Thursday as political turbulence in the U.S. weighs on stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump disbanded two corporate advisory councils after a number of CEOs quit after Mr. Trump's comments relating to white supremacist rally in Virginia over the weekend that turned deadly.

“Trump dissolving his major business groups makes the investment community even more pessimistic because this sets the stage for even more failure for him,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets in London, wrote in a note.

In stocks, Wal-Mart will be in focus as it reported strong gains in same-store sales as its online purchases rose 60 per cent.

European stocks and bond yields fell in early trade on Thursday after the Federal Reserve expressed concern over weak U.S. inflation, a trend which has clouded the outlook for the world’s largest economy.

Some policy makers argued against future rate rises until there was more concrete evidence that inflation was moving back toward the Fed’s objective, according to minutes of the U.S. central bank’s last policy meeting.

Money market futures are now pricing in about a 40 per cent chance the Fed will raise rates by December, compared with just under 50 per cent before the Fed’s minutes.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2 per cent, snapping a three-day winning streak and tracking earlier moves from the U.S. S&P 500 that fell after the minutes.

Germany’s DAX was off 0.2 per cent while France’s CAC 40 and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 were down 0.3 to 0.4 per cent.

Most Asian currencies rose overnight, with the Korean won up 0.3 per cent after tensions over North Korea continued to ease.

Trump on Wednesday praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a “wise” decision not to fire missiles towards the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, after North Korean media reported that Kim had delayed to decision while he waited to see what the U.S. did next.

Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.1 per cent, weighed down by a stronger yen as the dollar wilted and shrugging off data showing the country’s exports rose for an eighth straight month in July.

China's Shanghai index gained 0.7 per cent while the Hang Seng slipped 0.25 per cent.

Commodities

In commodities, London copper, aluminium and zinc hit multi-year highs on expectation China’s reform of its metals industry will curb supply against a backdrop of robust demand.

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after U.S. data showed a big fall in crude stockpiles but also an increase in production, taking U.S. crude output to its highest in more than two years.

Brent crude was down 5 cents at $50.22 a barrel. U.S. light crude was 10 cents lower at $46.68.

Both benchmarks fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday.

Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed commercial U.S. crude stocks have fallen by almost 13 per cent from their peaks in March to 466.5 million barrels. Stocks are now lower than in 2016.

But U.S. oil output is rising fast as shale producers take advantage of a recent increase in prices.

U.S. production jumped by 79,000 barrels per day (bpd) to over 9.5 million bpd last week, its highest level since July 2015, and 12.75 per cent above the most recent low in mid-2016.

Gold rose for a second consecutive day on Thursday after Federal Reserve officials hinted that U.S. interest rates could rise more slowly than expected, while palladium hit a new 16-year high, supported by strong industrial metals markets.

The minutes of the Fed’s July 25-26 policy meeting showed some policy makers wished to halt further rate increases until it is clear the trend of soft inflation is transitory. Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $1,286.99 an ounce after rising 0.9 per cent the previous day.

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. dollar was also undermined by worries over U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to implement his economic policies after he disbanded two high-profile business advisory councils.

The dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies slipped to 93.50 from Wednesday’s three-week high of 94.145.

The loonie strengthened as the U.S. greenback weakened, and was trading at the 79-cent (U.S.) level.

Both U.S. and Canada 10-year bonds were lower in trading Thursday after falling Wednesday following the release of the Fed minutes.

Stocks set to see action

Shares of Wal-Mart were down more than 2 per cent in premarket trading, despite reporting 12th consecutive quarterly rise in comparable sales. The decline came as the retailer reported that margins fell as it continued to cut prices and invest in its e-commerce operations.

Alibaba was up more than 5 per cent after it reported quarterly revenue above estimates.

Cisco was off more than 3 per cent following the company’s quarterly revenue miss in its closely-watched security business.

The Canadian arm of U.S. mutual fund giant Fidelity Investments is gearing up to enter the crowded market for exchange-traded funds, with the company on the hunt for an executive to develop ETFs to sell in this country.

Earnings from L Brands, the parent of Victoria's Secret, beat estimates by four cents, and revenue beat forecasts as well. But the company cut its forecast for the current quarter and the full year. Its shares were down 7 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's manufacturing sales and new orders for June are released. The analyst estimate is a decline of 1.0 per cent from May for both.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 12 are released. Estimaye is 240,000, a decline of 4,000 from previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for August is announced.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for July are released. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent and 76.7 per cent, up 0.1 per cent, respectively from June.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for July is unveiled. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from June.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

