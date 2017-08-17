Equity Markets

Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, hurt by slips among heavyweight financial and energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.2 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 15,061.01 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main sectors were in the red.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting showed growing concerns over weak inflation, while investors worried about President Donald Trump’s ability to pursue his pro-growth policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.31 points, or 0.23 perc ent, to 21,974.56. The S&P 500 lost 7.62 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 2,460.49. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.39 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 6,319.72.

Indexes closed off their highs on Wednesday following mR. Trump’s decision to disband two business councils after several chief executives quit in protest over his remarks on white nationalists.

“I think it creates concern. Now, you will have to question what the administration will be able to do going forward to implement any kind of policy,” said Bob Phillips, managing principal at Spectrum Management Group.

Weak inflation has spurred concerns that the Fed may have to cool its monetary tightening pace even though the economy is growing moderately and the unemployment rate is at a 16-year low.

The central bank is also considering reducing its $4.2- trillion portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

“The Fed beginning to reduce its balance sheet will cause some upward pressure on interest rates and the Fed won’t probably see a need to raise rates once more this year. That’s my gut feeling,” Mr. Phillips said.

Officials have been priming markets for a probable move at their next policy meeting on Sept. 19 and 20. New York Fed President William Dudley said earlier the expectation of such an announcement next month was not unreasonable.

Investors will also be focusing on Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and his Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari, who are speaking at different events later in the day.

In stocks, Wal-Mart will be in focus as it reported strong gains in same-store sales but its shares dropped as margins were squeezed.

European stocks and bond yields fell in early trade on Thursday after the Federal Reserve expressed concern over weak U.S. inflation, a trend which has clouded the outlook for the world’s largest economy.

Germany’s DAX was off 0.2 per cent while France’s CAC 40 and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 were down 0.3 per cent.

Most Asian currencies rose overnight, with the Korean won up 0.3 per cent after tensions over North Korea continued to ease.

Trump on Wednesday praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a “wise” decision not to fire missiles towards the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, after North Korean media reported that Kim had delayed to decision while he waited to see what the U.S. did next.

Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.1 per cent, weighed down by a stronger yen as the dollar wilted and shrugging off data showing the country’s exports rose for an eighth straight month in July.

China's Shanghai index gained 0.7 per cent while the Hang Seng slipped 0.25 per cent.

Commodities

In commodities, London copper, aluminium and zinc hit multi-year highs on expectation China’s reform of its metals industry will curb supply against a backdrop of robust demand.

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after U.S. data showed a big fall in crude stockpiles but also an increase in production, taking U.S. crude output to its highest in more than two years.

Brent crude was down 5 cents at $50.22 a barrel. U.S. light crude was 10 cents lower at $46.68.

Both benchmarks fell more than 1 per cent on Wednesday.

Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed commercial U.S. crude stocks have fallen by almost 13 per cent from their peaks in March to 466.5 million barrels. Stocks are now lower than in 2016.

But U.S. oil output is rising fast as shale producers take advantage of a recent increase in prices.

U.S. production jumped by 79,000 barrels per day (bpd) to over 9.5 million bpd last week, its highest level since July 2015, and 12.75 per cent above the most recent low in mid-2016.

Gold rose for a second consecutive day on Thursday after Federal Reserve officials hinted that U.S. interest rates could rise more slowly than expected, while palladium hit a new 16-year high, supported by strong industrial metals markets.

The minutes of the Fed’s July 25-26 policy meeting showed some policy makers wished to halt further rate increases until it is clear the trend of soft inflation is transitory. Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $1,286.99 an ounce after rising 0.9 per cent the previous day.

Currencies and bonds

The U.S. dollar was also undermined by worries over U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to implement his economic policies after he disbanded two high-profile business advisory councils.

The dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies slipped to 93.50 from Wednesday’s three-week high of 94.145.

The loonie strengthened as the U.S. greenback weakened, and was trading at the 79-cent (U.S.) level.

Both U.S. and Canada 10-year bonds were lower in trading Thursday after falling Wednesday following the release of the Fed minutes.

Stocks set to see action

Shares of Wal-Mart were down more than 2 per cent in premarket trading, despite reporting 12th consecutive quarterly rise in comparable sales. The decline came as the retailer reported that margins fell as it continued to cut prices and invest in its e-commerce operations.

United Rentals Inc., the world’s largest construction equipment rental company, will buy Neff Corp. for about $1.3 billion, the companies said, topping H&E Equipment Services Inc’s about $1.2 billion offer last month. United Rentals will pay $25 per share, representing a 26.9 per cent premium to Neff stock price prior to H&E’s July 14 deal. United Rentals' shares rose 2.7 per cent in premarket trading. Neff shares were up 0.8 per cent at $24.75.

Alibaba was up more than 5 per cent after it reported quarterly revenue above estimates.

Cisco was off more than 3 per cent following the company’s quarterly revenue miss in its closely-watched security business.

The Canadian arm of U.S. mutual fund giant Fidelity Investments is gearing up to enter the crowded market for exchange-traded funds, with the company on the hunt for an executive to develop ETFs to sell in this country.

Earnings from L Brands, the parent of Victoria's Secret, beat estimates by four cents, and revenue beat forecasts as well. But the company cut its forecast for the current quarter and the full year. Its shares were down 7 per cent in premarket trading.

More reading: Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

More reading: Thursday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Economic News

Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week, as the number of people seeking benefits remained close to historic lows. The Labor Department says that weekly unemployment applications fell by 12,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 244,000. It was the largest decline since mid-July. The less volatile four-week average slipped 500 to 240,500. Applications closely reflect layoffs. Jobless claims have come in below 300,000 for 128 weeks in a row. That’s the longest such stretch since 1970, when the U.S. population was much smaller. The unemployment rate has fallen to a 16-year low of 4.3 per cent. The government’s jobs report for July showed that U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs. More Americans have been coming off the sidelines and finding jobs.

U.S. industrial production rose slightly less than expected in July, the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday. Industrial output rose 0.2 per cent after an unrevised 0.4 percent increase in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial production increasing 0.3 per cent in July. The data was released earlier than expected. A Fed spokesman said the central bank inadvertently published the data on its website before its scheduled release.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's manufacturing sales and new orders for June are released. The analyst estimate is a decline of 1.0 per cent from May for both.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Philadelphia Fed Index for August is announced.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization for July are released. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent and 76.7 per cent, up 0.1 per cent, respectively from June.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. leading indicator for July is unveiled. Consensus is an increase of 0.3 per cent from June.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error