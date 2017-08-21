Equity Markets

World stocks struggled at a 5-1/2-week low on Monday. Traders were digesting the latest departure from Donald Trump’s White House team, watching tensions around North Korea and waiting to see what the world’s top central bankers would signal at the annual Jackson Hole gathering later in the week.

Dow Jones futures were down nearly 0.1 per cent, while Canadian stock futures were mostly flat.

European stocks were largely unchanged, though M&A activity helped shipping giant Maersk jump and the rally in metals sent Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Anglo American higher.

Britain’s FTSE saw little action, while France’s CAC was down about 0.2 per cent.

The euro rebounded from the day’s lows on Monday but held well below a 2-1/2 year high hit earlier this month as markets bet the single currency’s double-digit gains this year may be too much for a central bank that is still wary of removing stimulus.

Investors are looking to European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi’s comments later this week at a meeting of the world’s central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wy.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s keynote speech will also be a key focus.

Comments last week from Fed officials suggested the stock market’s steady rise, but low long-term bond yields and a sagging dollar are strengthening the Fed’s intent to raise interest rates again this year despite caution about weak inflation.

“People focus on inflation but in the Fed’s minutes policymakers spend a lot of time discussing whether bond yields are too low or asset prices are too high. If Yellen questions market stability, markets will expect a tighter policy,” said Hiroko Iwaki, senior bond strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Asian shares were fragile on Monday as investors remained unconvinced about U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to fulfil his economic agenda, even as the departure of his controversial policy strategist raised hopes of some progress.

Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.3 per cent, hitting a 3-1/2-month low, shrugging off a Reuters poll which showed confidence at Japanese manufacturers rose to its highest in a decade in August.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely in the black thanks to modest gains in China, but many markets, including Australia and South Korea, were in the red.

Tech-heavy Korean shares – one of the best performers globally for much of this year – have lost momentum since last month, partly on worries about escalating tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

Commodities

Oil prices fell on Monday as a rally at the end of last week prompted investors to close positions at a higher price, against a backdrop of signs the global market is starting to rebalance.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 15 cents at $52.57 a barrel at 1214 GMT, after surging more than 3 percent in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures traded at $48.39 a barrel, down 12 cents. The contract had also risen 3 per cent in the previous session.

“We are currently seeing some profit-taking after Friday’s strong rally ahead of this week’s inventory data,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

“Fresh uncertainty about inventories and OPEC compliance (with agreed production cuts) could be enough reason to sell some of the long positions.”

U.S. hedge funds and money managers have already started lowering their bets on rising prices.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday that investors had cut bullish bets on U.S. crude for a second straight week.

The world remains awash with oil despite a deal struck by some of the world’s biggest producers to rein in output. Rising U.S. production has been a major factor keeping supply and demand from balancing.

However, there are indicators that U.S. output may soon slow, as energy firms cut rigs drilling for new oil for a second week in three, energy services firm Baker Hughes reported on Friday. Drillers slashed five rigs in the week to Aug. 18, decreasing the count to 763.

Also, U.S. commercial crude inventories have fallen almost 13 per cent from their March peaks, to 466.5 million barrels.

Analysts said falling crude inventories, despite rising output, indicated the market was tightening.

Gold prices were little changed on Monday as investors sought further direction after a week of geopolitical uncertainty in the United States and Europe and ahead of a meeting of central bankers later this week.

Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent higher at $1,286.01 an ounce by 0640 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were flat at $1,291.70 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.2 per cent to $16.96 an ounce and platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $978.40 an ounce.

Palladium was 0.4 per cent higher at $926.97 per ounce, after climbing to its highest in over 16 years at $934 on Friday.

Currencies and bonds

The dollar steadied on Monday, edging away from four-month lows against the yen as investors turned their focus from political turmoil in Washington to the Federal Reserve’s annual central banking conference in Wyoming.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield skidded to 2.162 per cent on Friday, its lowest since late June, before closing at 2.194 per cent. It last stood at 2.199 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Total SA could see reaction after the French oil major announced that it is buying Maersk Oil in a $7.45-billion deal. Total said the deal would boost its earnings and cash flow, and bolster its dividend prospects. Under the terms of the deal, A.P. Moller Maersk will get $4.95-billion in Total shares and Total will assume $2.5-billion of Maersk Oil's debt. The stock was trading down about one per cent in premarket trading.

Sempra Energy said it will buy Oncor for $9.45-billion in cash after Energy Future Holdings Corp, which indirectly owns Oncor, abandoned a deal to sell the power transmission company to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Sempra expects to own about 60 per cent of a reorganized Energy Future after the transaction that is valued at $18.8-billion, including Dallas-based Oncor's debt, it said late on Sunday.

China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd is interested in bidding for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), a company official said on Monday, confirming earlier reports that it is pursuing all or part of the owner of brands including Jeep and truck maker Ram. FCA was trading up nearly four per cent in pre-market trading.

South Korea's new antitrust chief said he has been in talks with the autos-to-steel conglomerate Hyundai Motor Group about overhauling its complex ownership structure, which critics say gives too much power to its controlling family at the expense of shareholders.

Economic News

Economic news for today includes Japan's all-industry activity index and department store sales, as well as China's foreign direct investment.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Canada releases wholesale trade results for June. The analyst estimate is a decline of 1.5 per cent from May.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July is announced.

Earnings include: BHP Billiton Ltd.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg

