Equity Markets

Dow Jones futures were about 0.2 per cent lower on Wednesday morning, while S&P/TSX 60 futures were also down about 0.2 per cent.

Asian stocks steadied, taking a breather after the previous day’s surge, lacking the momentum to keep up with a global rally spurred by gains for tech shares on Wall Street and miners in Europe. The dollar initially wobbled against the yen following campaign-rally threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to force a government shutdown over funding a border wall, but it eventually squared the losses.

Spreadbetters expected a mixed start for European stocks, forecasting Britain’s FTSE to open 0.15 per cent lower, Germany’s DAX to start 0.05 per cent higher and France’s CAC to open unchanged.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which initially inched up to a two-week high, pulled back to stand little changed following a 0.7 per cent rally on Tuesday.

Australian stocks were down 0.3 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI gave back earlier modest gains to slip 0.1 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend and rose 0.3 per cent, lifted as the dollar strengthened against the yen.

The Nikkei took its cues from Wall Street, which saw the Dow rise 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 climb 1 per cent and the Nasdaq gain 1.4 per cent on Tuesday as technology shares rallied. European stocks had also risen overnight, supported by upbeat results from miners and a weaker euro.

However, the pan-European STOXX 600 was dragged down by unloved media stocks with WPP shedding more than 10 per cent after the world’s largest advertising group cut its sales forecast.

Financial markets have been buffeted in recent weeks by heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula, turmoil in the White House, and growing doubts about Trump’s ability to fulfil his economic agenda.

Stocks, however, continue to attract buyers in an environment where bond yields remain relatively low and companies have largely notched up strong earnings.

“The return of bargain hunters after a shallow correction in U.S. markets again demonstrates that investors are reluctant to reduce exposure to equity markets given low bond yields, solid profit growth and a lower US$,” said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

“In a situation where earnings yields on stocks remain attractive in relation to bond yields, investors are reluctant to respond too negatively to ‘risk events’ unless they represent a clear and present short-term danger.”

Commodities

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns of oversupply as Libyan output improves and as U.S. gasoline inventories rose despite the peak summer driving season. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 0.4 per cent from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.5 per cent.

Libya’s Sharara oil field, the country’s largest, was gradually restarting on Tuesday after a shutdown, although instability in the country means that output there could be volatile, traders said.

Sharara recently reached output of 280,000 barrels per day (bpd), but closed earlier this week due to a pipeline blockade. Its production is key to Libya’s oil output, which surged above 1-million bpd in late June, about four times its level last summer.

Libya’s rising output is a headache for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which together with non-OPEC producers, including Russia, has pledged to hold back around 1.8-million bpd of supplies between January this year and March 2018 to tighten supplies.

However, OPEC has so far fallen short of its pledge, in part due to Libya’s strong output. The OPEC-member has been exempt from cuts.

“Sentiment towards oil remains bearish amid oversupply fears and the possible threat of OPEC’s supply cut deal falling apart,” said Lukman Otunuga, analyst at futures brokerage FXTM.

The next meeting of a ministerial committee of OPEC and non-OPEC states to discuss their production pact has been proposed for Sept. 22.

In the United States, crude inventories fell by 3.6-million barrels in the week to Aug. 18 to 465.6-million, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said Tuesday. However, gasoline stocks rose by 1.4-million barrels, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 643,000-barrel decline.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage OANDA said that the rising U.S. gasoline inventories were “not a good sign during the U.S. summer driving season” during which fuel demand tends to be high.

Official inventory data by the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due to be released late on Wednesday.

Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, supported by jitters over political uncertainty in the United States ahead of a major central banking conference this week.

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.2 per cent, while platinum slipped 0.3 per cent.

Palladium lost 0.3 per cent after touching an over 16-year high at $940 on Tuesday.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar fell slightly against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday to 0.7954.

The U.S. dollar also edged down against the yen on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the specter of a government shutdown to fulfill a campaign pledge, but overall moves among major currencies were limited ahead of this week’s Jackson Hole global central bankers’ conference. At a rally with his supporters in Phoenix, Trump referred to his vow to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexican border and said, “If we have to close down the government, we are building that wall.”

In wide-ranging comments, he also signaled the possible termination of the NAFTA treaty with Mexico and Canada to jumpstart negotiations, and said the standoff with North Korea over its weapons programs might have taken a positive turn.

Euro zone bond yields rose on Wednesday, with Italian yields hitting 3-1/2-week highs, as data showing manufacturing firms in the bloc clocked up their best month of growth in over six years in August fanned expectations for an unwinding of ECB stimulus. Upbeat business surveys were the latest signs of an economic recovery in the single currency bloc that could encourage the European Central Bank to start scaling back or “tapering” its €2.3 trillion asset-purchase scheme.

Stocks set to see action

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its dividend by 5 per cent but reported lower profit for the fiscal third quarter, hampered by sluggish conditions in capital markets. Net profit for the quarter was $2.8-billion, or $1.85 per share, down 3 per cent from a year earlier and effectively flat compared with the prior quarter. Adjusted to exclude an after-tax gain of $235-million on the sale of the bank's home and auto insurance manufacturing business to Aviva Canada Inc. in the same quarter last year, RBC's profit rose 5 per cent, and earnings per share of $1.89 was slightly ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.87 per share among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg LP.

U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings and slashed its forecast for profit margins, as it spends more on marketing and longer employee shifts to boost sales. Lowe’s shares dipped 5.1 per cent to $71.91 in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Economic News

Euro zone business growth maintained a solid clip in August, driven by the best manufacturing performance in 6-1/2 years despite a strong euro, easily offsetting a mild slowdown in services growth, a key private sector survey showed on Wednesday. Taken together with a mild pickup in price pressures, the data is likely to support expectations that the European Central Bank will proceed later this year with making plans to scale back its multi-billion euro monthly asset purchases.

At 10 a.m. ET, U.S. new home sales for July are announced.

Also at 10 a.m. ET, the EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

Earnings include: HP Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc. and Royal Bank Of Canada.

