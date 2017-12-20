Before the Bell: Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a higher open Wednesday as investors look ahead to the latest moves in overhauling America's tax system.

Thee Republican-led U.S. Senate approved the sweeping $1.5-trillion tax bill in the early hours of Wednesday. A re-vote by the House of Representatives was scheduled for later in the day, with approval expected, and the bill will then go to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

Republicans, who control both lawmaking chambers, said their tax plan would boost consumer spending and business investments, while independent government estimates showed the proposed tax cuts would end up adding at least $1 trillion to the $20 trillion national debt in 10 years.

The Toronto stock market is also poised for a higher open as oil prices edged higher.

In stocks, Loblaw could see a hit to its stock when trading begins after it admitted to a bread price-fixing scheme spanning more than 14 years. The company said it will co-operate with a Competition Bureau investigation into the industry.

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks closed down after tech stocks were hit by a decline in shares of Apple. However, the TSX managed a slight gain.

The positive sentiment in North America spilled over to world stock markets, which wavered just below recent highs.

European stock markets nudged lower, with blue-chip indexes in Germany and France and Britain flat to a touch weaker on the day.

London's FTSE was up 0.02 per cent, Germany's DAX fell 0.26 per cent and France's CAC was off 0.24 per cent.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bobbed lower in a choppy session, while Japan's Nikkei index finished up 0.1 percent.

MSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was little changed and holding just below record highs hit on Monday.

The Nikkei was up 0.1 per cent, the Shanghai index was off 0.27 per cent, and the Hang Seng dipped 0.07 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices inched up on Wednesday, supported by expectations of a fall in U.S. crude inventories and by the ongoing outage of the North Sea Forties pipeline system.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $57.72 a barrel, up 16 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $63.94 a barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent.

"Oil prices inched higher on expectations of another strong drawdown in U.S. inventories," ANZ bank said.

The American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 15 to 438.7 million.

Official U.S. government data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Wednesday.

Oil prices have also been supported by the continuing outage of the Forties pipeline in the North Sea, which delivers crude underpinning Brent futures.

Operator Ineos hopes to be able to fix a crack in the pipeline, which can pump around 450,000 barrels per day of crude, within two to four weeks from Dec. 11.

Gold prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday as expectations that the U.S. government will enact the country's biggest tax reforms in 30 years held the dollar steady.

Gold has risen more than 2 percent from a five-month low of $1,235.92 on Dec. 12, helped by a weakening dollar that makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

However, market players are expected to be wary of taking new positions before the holiday season and prices are on track to register their narrowest trading range of any quarter in a decade in the last three months of 2017.

"Gold is coming up from a cyclical bottom. It's going to get quieter due to the upcoming holiday long-weekends," said Mun Chun Loh, director, Private Wealth at GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd in Singapore.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,264.52 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were 0.3 percent higher at $1,267.70 an ounce.

Amongst other precious metal prices, silver was unchanged at $16.12 an ounce.

Platinum was up 0.3 percent at $916.30 an ounce and palladium was also 0.3 percent higher, at $1,025.22.

Currencies and bonds

U.S. Treasury yields, which notched up their biggest one-day jump in almost three months on Tuesday as the tax bill moved towards passage, steadied at around 2.46 percent -- holding near the previous day's highs.

The yield on Canada's 10-year bond slipped to 1.95 per cent.

"Last week the reaction of bond markets was one of ambivalence about the likelihood of these measures getting passed," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London.

Europe's bond markets were also nursing losses after a heavy selloff on Tuesday that saw Germany's long-dated yields rise to three-week highs after the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer announced plans to issue more longer-dated debt next year.

The euro got a lift from higher euro zone rates, gaining 0.5 percent on Tuesday, when central bank governors of Estonia, Slovakia and Germany all discussed the need to shift the debate from bond purchases to other tools such as interest rates.

"That's re-igniting the debate about ECB tightening, so despite the outlook for the U.S. tax bill passage, euro-dollar is strong right now," Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist for Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

Against a basket of six rival currencies, the dollar was a touch lower on the day at 93.418.

The greenback edged down 0.2 per cent to 113.11 yen, while the euro was a touch firmer at $1.1850.

The loonie edged up to 77.75 cents (U.S.).

Bitcoin was almost 4 percent lower on the Bitstamp exchange at $17,007, after earlier losing almost one-fifth of its value from a peak hit just three days ago.

"However, U.S. yields have jumped sharply higher in the last two days as the prospect of higher inflation and growth prompted some positioning adjustments in anticipation that the measures, if passed, could prompt conditions that might see rates have to rise faster than expected next year."

Stocks set to see action

Grocery giant Loblaw Cos. Ltd. has admitted to participating in a scheme to increase packaged bread prices for more than 14 years, saying it will co-operate with a Competition Bureau investigation into the industry. And Loblaw says it will start offering $25 gift cards on Jan. 8 to some customers a gesture that the company says could cost as much as $150-million.

Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd. posted a 24.9 per cent quarterly revenue decline on Wednesday, but beat expectations as its enterprise software and licensing sales grew. The company, which has sought to reinvent itself after the collapse of its smartphone handset business, reported a net loss of $275-million for the third quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with net income of $9-million a year earlier. Its shares jumped 8 per cent in premarket trading.

The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed Bell Media's appeal of a regulatory edict that bars the company from substituting its own television feed and advertising for the U.S. signal during the Super Bowl. BCE Inc.-owned Bell, which has the Canadian broadcast rights to the National Football League Championship game, has been fighting the ruling from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for almost three years.

Rogers Media and CBC have signed a new seven-year sub-licensing agreement for English-language broadcasts of "Hockey Night in Canada" and the Stanley Cup playoffs. The agreement announced Tuesday begins in 2019-20 after the end of a current deal between the media giant and the public broadcaster. Rogers is in its fourth year of a 12-year, $5.2-billion agreement with the NHL for exclusive media rights.

FedEx Corp., which reported results on Tuesday, gave an upbeat earnings forecast for 2018 as it hopes to benefit from the tax overhaul. Its shares were up 2.6 percent premarket.

Micron Technology jumped 7 percent after the chipmaker provided better-than-expected current-quarter profit forecast, allaying concerns that a boom in chip demand had peaked.

Biogen rose 1.42 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to "outperform," saying Wall Street has underestimated sales potential for key drug Spinraza outside the United States in 2018.

Red Hat fell 2.23 percent after rising about 85 percent so far this year, after the Linux distributor reported results.

General Mills Inc.'s quarterly sales rose 2.1 per cent, helped by strong demand for its cereal and snack brands such as Lucky Charms and Nature Valley products. Net income attributable to the company fell to $430.5 million in the second quarter ended Nov. 26 from $481.8 million a year earlier, due to heavy discounting. On a per-share basis, earnings fell to 74 cents from 80 cents. The company's net sales rose to $4.20 billion from $4.11 billion. Its shares rose 1.5 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Survey of Employment, Payrolls, and Hours for October is released.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's wholesale trade for October is announced. The analyst estimate is a rise of 0.5 per cent from the previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for November are revealed. Consensus is an annualized rate rise of 0.9 per cent.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg