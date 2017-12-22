Before the Bell: Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

Equity Markets

Wall Street is set for an upbeat open as the U.S. House of Representatives voted to advance a short-term spending bill that will keep the government running smoothly through mid-January. Trading could be quiet as investors take a breather as the Christmas holiday approaches.

Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors weighed the latest gross domestic product data.

Figures released by Statistics Canada showed Canadian economic growth was essentially unchanged in October following September's 0.2-per-cent increase. Economists had been expecting growth of 0.2 per cent in the most recent report.

Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday, boosted by energy companies as well as gains among big banks and some miners, while BlackBerry Ltd. pulled back after a sharp jump.

And bitcoin took a hit, falling below $13,000 and headed for its worst week since 2013. It was closing in on $20,000 on Sunday.

Overseas, the euro dipped on Friday after Catalan separatists wanting to break away from Spain won a regional election, while Asian stocks edged up on new data pointing to steady growth in the U.S. economy.

"The overall impact of the Catalan vote on the euro and the wider global markets is likely to be limited, however. Catalonia cannot become a sovereign state if no other country recognises its independence. It won't even be able to have its own currency under such conditions."

With nearly all votes counted, separatist parties won a slim majority in Catalan parliament, a result that promises to prolong political tensions in Spain.

"The bid for independence looks set to continue with the two main separatist parties gaining more seats after the vote," wrote Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

"But the one-sided declaration of independence in October ended in failure and this will likely result in a strategic change."

Britain's FTSE edged up 0.04 per cent, Germany's DAX was off 0.22 per cent and France's CAC fell 0.32 per cent.

The Asia-Pacific region's equities took cues from Wall Street, after all three of its indexes posted gains overnight on strength in bank and energy stocks and news the U.S. economy grew in the third quarter at its fastest pace in more than two years.

Supporting U.S. stocks this week, and by extension global equities, was the passage through Congress of a $1.5 trillion tax-cutting bill.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.5 percent higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3 percent and Shanghai dipped 0.1 percent.

Commodities

Oil prices on Friday dipped away from some of their highest levels since 2015, weighed down by rising U.S. output and the expected January re-opening of the Forties pipeline in the North Sea.

Despite this, markets remained well supported by ongoing supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia.

Market liquidity was drying up on Friday as traders closed positions ahead of the upcoming Christmas and New Year breaks.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.16 a barrel at 0755 GMT, down 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $64.81 a barrel, down 19 cents, or 0.1 percent.

Gold prices held steady below a two-week high in thin pre-holiday trade on Friday amid firmer equities and a sturdy dollar, remaining on track to log a second consecutive week of gains.

Spot gold was steady at $1,267.08 an ounce, after hitting its highest since Dec. 6 at $1,268.91 in the previous session. It was up 0.95 percent for the week.

U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $1,270.40 an ounce.

"(We are seeing) normal market activity ahead of the holiday weekend. Expect some profit-taking to be seen from bargain-hunters who bought at the start of the week at the $1,254 level," said Mun Chun Loh, director of private wealth at GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd in Singapore.

Palladium prices jumped to 17-year peaks on Friday as strong demand from autocatalyst makers reinforced the prospects of market shortages, but slowing car sales are expected to challenge further gains.

Spot palladium was trading down 0.5 percent at $1,032.2 an ounce from an earlier $1,042.50, its highest since February, 2001.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was up above 78.5 cents (U.S.) after Thursday news that the country's annual inflation rate accelerated to 2.1 per cent last month to reach its highest mark in nearly a year, and the Toronto stock index hit another record high.

The loonie closed Thursday at an average trading price of 78.53 cents (U.S.), up 0.66 of a U.S. cent as Statistics Canada said Thursday that its inflation reading for November came in hotter than the 1.4 per cent number for October compared with a year earlier.

The U.S. dollar was steady at 113.370 yen, with its index against a basket of six major currencies 0.1 percent higher at 93.392.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.482 percent, having pulled back slightly from a nine-month peak above 2.50 per cent scaled the previous day.

Treasury yields rose earlier this week after Congress approved a U.S. tax code overhaul that was expected to lift economic growth but add at least $1 trillion to the national debt in 10 years.

The Canada 10-year bond was yielding 2.03 per cent, down slightly.

Stocks set to see action

Canadian National Railway Co. is pushing ahead with a project to solidify and ship bitumen in soap-bar-shaped chunks in a bid to open overseas markets for the oil sands product.

Planemakers Boeing Co. and Embraer SA are discussing a "potential combination," they said on Thursday, in a move that could consolidate a global passenger jet duopoly provided Brazil's government gives its blessing.

Alphabet Inc., the parent of Google, said its Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt will step down in January, ending a 17-year-run in which he played a central role in building a promising startup called Google into a global technology powerhouse.

Moody's Investors Service Inc. has downgraded Enbridge Inc.'s debt to one notch above junk status, saying the pipeline company's new plans to strengthen its finances will be slow to deliver results. The agency cut its rating on Enbridge's senior unsecured debt to Baa3 from Baa2, which puts it at the bottom of investment-grade territory – an unusual position for a company operating in largely regulated businesses. Moody's changed its outlook for Enbridge to stable from negative.

Papa John's founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by players – comments for which the company later apologized.

Nike dipped more than 2 per cent in premarket trading after the company forecast muted current-quarter revenue growth, highlighting its struggles to regain market share in North America from a resurgent Adidas.

Celgene shares fell 4.52 percent after the company's follicular lymphoma regimen failed in a clinical trial.

Shares of Ignyta soared 72 percent after Swiss drugmaker Roche said it would buy the U.S. cancer drug specialist for $1.7-billion.

Economic News

Statistics Canada said Friday that GDP was essentially unchanged in October following 0.2-per-cent growth in September.

U.S. consumer spending rose a sharp 0.6 per cent from October, outpacing a 0.3 per cent increase in personal income, according to The Associated Press. As a result, the savings rate fell to 2.9 per cent of after-tax income in November, lowest since November 2007.

The U.S. Commerce Department said durable goods orders rose last month by 1.3 per cent, boosted by orders for both commercial and defence aircraft.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for November are released. The consensus is an annualized rate drop of 5.1 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for December is revealed.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg