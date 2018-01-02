Before the Bell: Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

Equity Markets

U.S. markets were set to start the first day of trading for 2018 slightly higher as investors looked ahead but were a bit cautious amid geopolitical news as Iranian protests continued and concerns remained over North Korea.

The Toronto stock market appeared set for a slightly higher open as gold and oil prices gained.

U.S. markets closed last Friday -- the last day of trading for 2017 -- on a down note, but the S&P 500 posted its best year since 2013.

Overseas, Europe had a groggy start to trading and surprisingly positive Chinese manufacturing data ensured there was no serious new year hangover for world shares.

Sentiment was also helped by news that North Korea had offered an olive branch to South Korea, with Kim Jong Un saying he was "open to dialog" with Seoul.

MSCI's broadest index of world shares climbed 0.15 per cent, having set scores of record highs and risen by one-fifth in value last year alone.

The driver had again been Asia and its emerging markets.

Shanghai blue chips climbed 1.4 per cent and MSCIs 24-country EM index jumped over 1 per cent after the Caixin index of Chinese industry rose to a four-month high of 51.5 in December, confounding forecasts for a decline.

The reading pointed to resilience in the world's second-largest economy even as Beijing cracks down on industrial pollution and engineers a cooling property market.

"Manufacturing operating conditions improved in December, reinforcing the notion that economic growth has stabilized in 2017 and has even performed better than expected," said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group.

Auto shares weighed on European stocks. Britain's FTSE was down 0.47 per cent, Germany's DAX was off 0.74 per cent and France's CAC declined 0.89 per cent.

In Asia, the Nikkei was closed, the Shanghai index was up 1.27 per cent, and the Hang Seng gained 1.99 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices posted their strongest opening to a year since 2014 on Tuesday, with crude rising to mid-2015 highs amid large anti-government rallies in Iran and ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $60.63 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.4 per cent, after hitting $60.74 earlier in the day, their highest since June 2015.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, were at $67.18 a barrel, up 31 cents, or 0.5 per cent, after hitting a May 2015 high of $67.29 a barrel earlier in the day.

It was the first time since January 2014 that the two crude oil benchmarks opened the year above $60 per barrel.

"Growing unrest in Iran set the table for a bullish start to 2018," the U.S.-based Schork Report said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Anti-government protesters demonstrated in Iran on Sunday in defiance of a warning by authorities of a crackdown, extending for a fourth day one of the most audacious challenges to the clerical leadership since pro-reform unrest in 2009.

Even without the unrest in Iran, which is a major oil exporter, market sentiment was bullish.

"Falling inventories globally and strong economic growth offset the restart of the Forties pipeline and the resumption of production following a pipeline outage in Libya," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

The 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity Forties pipeline system in the North Sea returned to full operations on Dec. 30 after an unplanned shutdown.

Gold hit its highest since late September on Tuesday, extending a year-end rally that saw the metal rise 4.4 per cent in the last three weeks of 2017, as a further retreat in the dollar drove prices above $1,310 an ounce.

The weaker dollar, which posted its biggest annual drop since 2003 last year, helped to lift gold by more than 13 percent in 2017. The metal surged $55 an ounce in the last three weeks of the year alone.

While technical analysts warn that gold's rally is now looking overstretched, spot prices rose to a peak of $1,312.34 an ounce early on Tuesday.

Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $1,311.30 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery were up $3.90 an ounce at $1,313.20.

"Gold starts 2018 at the highest level since September, and the highest January opening since 2013," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said. "It is only the fourth time ever that gold has opened the year above $1,300."

"The key questions for gold in 2018 will be how quickly developed economies can normalize interest rates after more than a decade of monetary largesse; how much further global equity market rallies can extend; what the longer-term impact of the Trump tax reforms will be on corporations and on U.S. government debt levels; and when inflation will finally start to pick up."

Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.7 per cent at $17.06.

Spot platinum was 1.2 per cent higher at $936.90.

Palladium was at $1,075.80, up 1.4 per cent, after earlier hitting its highest since Jan. 2001 at $1,077. It was the standout performer among the major precious metals last year, rising 56 per cent to hit a series of multiyear highs.

Currencies and bonds

In currency markets, the dollar remained out of favour having already hit a three-month low against a basket of its peers on Friday. That brought its losses for 2017 to 9.8 per cent, its worse performance since 2003.

The loonie edged up near the 80-cent (U.S.) mark.

Its pain was the euro's gain though, with the single currency enjoying its strongest year against the dollar in 14 years.

On Tuesday, it jetted to a three-month top of $1.2045 as data showed that euro zone manufacturers had ramped up activity last month at the fastest pace in more than two decades.

It had already sliced through major resistance on the yen in Asia too, reaching highs not seen since late 2015 at 135.45 yen .

"Forward-looking indicators bode well for the new year," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit which compiled the manufacturing data, pointing to a near record pace of new orders and job creation.

The pound, Swiss franc and Scandinavian currencies were also up solidly against the dollar.

A major hurdle for the U.S. currency will be Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting when it raised interest rates. Two policy makers voted against the move amid doubts inflation would accelerate as hoped.

With the market now pricing in a 68 per cent chance of a March hike and two hikes for 2018, there will be close inspection to assess just how shaky their confidence is for any pick-up in inflationary trends said Chris Weston, chief markets strategist at broker IG in Sydney.

"That said, the U.S. dollar is underloved and oversold and it won't take much to promote a bout of profit-taking from the shorts."

U.S. bond prices started the year lower on Tuesday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.430 per cent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.777 per cent.

Canada 10-year bond yield slipped 0.13 to 2.06 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Bombardier Transportation says the New Jersey Transit Corp. has exercised an option for 17 additional ALP-45 dual-power locomotives. The option is worth about $160-million (U.S.) and is based on a contract for 26 locomotives signed in 2008. NJ Transit bought nine units in 2011 and its contract with Bombardier includes options for up to 37 more units.

BP will take a one-off $1.5-billion charge in its 2017 fourth quarter earnings as a result of new U.S. corporate income tax rules, joining rival Royal Dutch Shell. The British oil and gas company said on Tuesday the cut in U.S. corporate income tax from 35 per cent to 21 per cent was expected to positively impact its U.S. earnings in the long run. But in the short term, lower tax rates would affect its deferred tax assets and liabilities, resulting in a one-off, non-cash charge of $1.5-billion to its fourth-quarter results, which are due to be announced on Feb. 8, it said.

Wynn Resorts declined about 5 per cent in premarket trading after a report showed lower-than-expected rise in gambling revenue in December. Shares of other U.S. casino operators including Las Vegas Sands and Melco Resorts & Entertainment were down about 2 per cent.

Netflix rose 1.6 per cent after brokerage Macquire upgraded the company's stock to "outperform" from "neutral."

U.S.-listed shares of Embraer rose 6.2 per cent following a newspaper report that tie-up talks between the Brazilian planemaker and Boeing did not involve a change of control.

Economic News

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Markit manufacturing PMI for December is released.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI for December is revealed.

Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales for December.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg