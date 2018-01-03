Before the Bell: Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

Equity Markets

North American markets are looking ahead to a strong open Wednesday following in the footsteps of global markets which hit record highs. The TSX is also getting a lift from strong oil prices.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange closed at a record high while Wall Street saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record closing highs as investors were optimistic that 2018 will bring more gains for the market.

World stocks hit fresh highs on Wednesday with European markets joining the party as early indications suggest 2018 will be another year of synchronized global growth led by a shining European economy.

After its biggest one-day gain in more than two weeks on Tuesday, in the wake of its best year since 2009 in 2017, MSCI's index of global stocks, which tracks shares in 47 countries, pushed on to new record highs.

The pan-European stock index opened 0.3 per cent higher, adding to gains for their Asian and the United States counterparts overnight as manufacturing surveys pointed to a strong start for the European economy.

"Investors have woken up in the new year and looked forward to another firm year for global growth with very muted downside risk," said Investec economist Philip Shaw, though he warned against reading too much into the first two trading days of the new year.

"The converse is the sell-off in bond markets: the idea that inflation pressures may be firmer than expected and central banks could take a slightly more aggressive approach than previously thought," he said.

Britain's FTSE was up 0.03 per cent, Germany's DAX gained 0.44 per cent and France's CAC added 0.37 per cent.

Earlier in the session, Asian stocks struck a range of new peaks: a record high for Philippine stocks, a 24-year top for Thailand and a decade-high for Hong Kong.

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent, having jumped 1.4 per cent on Tuesday in its best performance since last March.

Japan's Nikkei was closed while China's Shanghai gained 0.65 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.15 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices held steady on Wednesday near mid-2015 highs reached the previous session as high output in the United States and Russia balanced tensions from a sixth day of unrest in OPEC member Iran.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $60.50 (U.S) a barrel, up 13 cents from their last close, though still not far off the $60.74 reached on the previous day that was the highest since June 2015.

Brent crude futures - the international benchmark for oil prices - were at $66.74 a barrel, up 17 cents but still trailing Tuesday's high of $67.29 that was the most since May, 2015.

Traders said lags to Tuesday highs followed indications that markets had recently overshot as U.S. production is set to rise further and doubts are emerging about whether demand growth can continue at current levels.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark's Saxo Bank, warned "multiple but temporary supply disruptions" like the North Sea Forties and Libyan pipeline outages and protests across Iran "helped create a record speculative long bet."

With the pipeline outages resolved and the protests in Iran showing no signs of impacting its oil production, Mr. Hansen said there was potential for a price downturn in early 2018, especially due to rising U.S. output.

"It is only a matter of time before the 10 million barrel per day [U.S.] production target will be reached," Mr. Hansen said.

Still, David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets, said concerns over unrest in Iran would keep prices firm and should prevent any selloff as traders factored in the risks of potential supply disruptions.

"With this in mind, WTI will be hanging north of $60 until the market is confident tensions in Iran are cooling," Mr. Madden said.

Gold eased from an earlier 3-1/2 month high on Wednesday and was on track for its first day of losses in nearly three weeks as a firmer tone to the dollar pressured assets priced in the U.S. currency.

The dollar's late December retreat drove gold sharply higher over the same period, leading to fears that the metal was becoming overbought.

Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $1,314.03 an ounce, off an earlier peak of $1,321.33, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery were down 80 cents an ounce at $1,315.30.

"It's still the [U.S.] dollar which is still very much in the driving seat for gold," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. "We're bearish on the euro versus the U.S. dollar, so if that materializes, and this close relationship holds between gold and the dollar, it should move towards $1,225 or so."

Among other precious metals, palladium was down 1 per cent at $1,080.99 an ounce, after hitting a record high on Tuesday at $1,096.50.

The metal soared 56 per cent in 2017 due to fears that strong demand from car makers, which use the metal in catalytic converters, chiefly in gasoline-powered vehicles, would tighten the market further after years of deficit. Spot silver was down 0.7 per cent at $17.07 an ounce after hitting a six-week high at $17.21 earlier in the session, while platinum was 0.3 per cent lower at $941 an ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar slid slightly but held steady near 80 cents (U.S.) after strengthening Tuesday to a 10-week high of 79.96 cents (U.S.) against its U.S. counterpart as the greenback broadly fell and the price of oil held near its highest in 2-1/2 years.

The U.S. dollar bounced on Wednesday, snapping a three-week losing streak as investors consolidated positions before manufacturing data and minutes of a December U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due later in the day. But despite the dollar's rebound, market strategists remain downbeat about the prospects of the greenback in the near term on concerns that future U.S. rate hikes were broadly priced into the markets.

"From a DXY basis, there is very little going on for the dollar from current levels as we are seeing the continuation of very easy financial conditions with accompanying fiscal stimulus," said Timothy Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street Global Markets referring to the dollar's trade-weighted basket against its rivals by its popular acronym.

Evidence of easy financial conditions were evident with real interest rates in the U.S. holding near their lowest in nearly five years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The greenback bounced 0.3 per cent on the day to 92.10 after falling 2.5 per cent over the last three weeks. On an annual basis, 017 was the biggest annual drop for the greenback in 14 years.

Despite the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years passed by U.S. policy makers in late-December, market analysts believe the worrying lack of inflation pressures would keep the dollar on the back foot in the coming months.

"The key question for markets is what is the game changer for the dollar in the short term and unless we see a significant pick up in inflation, the dollar will remain on the back foot," said Viraj Patel, an FX strategist at ING in London.

U.S. government bond prices were lower Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) December meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was slightly higher at around 2.468 per cent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.821 per cent. Canada's 10-year bond was up slightly at 2.06 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Chinese search-engine giant Baidu Inc. has selected BlackBerry Ltd. to provide the safety operating system for the Apollo autonomous driving system, which is being developed in co-operation with several vehicle makers. The Apollo system is a key part of Baidu's plans for developing driverless cars with Chinese automobile makers such as Chery Automobile, the FAW Group, Changan Automobile and Great Wall Motors. BlackBerry stock in New York rose 4.75 per cent in premarket trading.

A U.S. court on Tuesday asked Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. and activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square to appear for a hearing to discuss the proposed settlement in an insider trading lawsuit. The hearing, set for Jan. 16, comes after Pershing Square and Valeant last week decided to pay $290-million to settle the lawsuit that accused them of insider trading before bidding for Allergan Plc in 2014. Valeant stock rose 2.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Drinks bottler Refresco is willing to offer remedies to concerns voiced by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over the Dutch company's $1.25-billion acquisition of Cott Corp.'s bottling activities. The CMA, which has undertaken an initial investigation of the deal, said on Wednesday that it had concluded the purchase could result in higher prices or lead to lower quality standards for some juice drinks that both companies supply in the U.K.

A sudden executive shuffle at DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., one of Canada's promising growth companies, sparked a major sell-off of its shares on Tuesday as the board of directors struggled to calm investors. The stock could see further action on Wednesday.

Some Toronto-Dominion Bank customers are having problems using its WebBroker internet brokerage service and taking to social media with their complaints. Several Twitter and Facebook users are complaining about problems logging into or using TD's WebBroker website since Friday.

More reading: The best and worst performers in a 'breakout year' for Canadian IPOs

More reading: BMO's best and worst stock calls for 2017

Economic News

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. manufacturing ISM for December is released. The Street is expecting 58.0, down from 58.2 in November.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for November is announced. Consensus is an increase of 0.7 per cent from the previous month.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed minutes from Dec. 12-13 meeting are released.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg