Before the Bell: Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

Equity Markets

North American markets look poised to continue their record-setting start of the year, with futures pointing to a positive open on both Wall Street and Bay Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to breach the 25,000 mark for the first time on Thursday as upbeat economic data from around the world boosted sentiment Dow futures were trading 50 points short of the mark. The blue-chip index crossed 20,000 in early 2017, spurred by President Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda.

Investors will be digesting a slew of economic reports. Payroll processor ADP says that businesses added 250,000 jobs last month, up from 185,000 in November. That was partly offset as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose for a third straight week last week, but that likely does not suggest a material shift in labor market conditions as claims tend to be volatile around holidays. In Canada, Producer prices in Canada increased by 1.4 per cent in November, the most in almost three years, thanks mainly to higher prices for energy and energy products, Statistics Canada said.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 closed above the 2,700-mark for the first time, and other stock indexes also hit record highs during trading. The Toronto Stock Exchange also notched another record high close, boosted by shares of BlackBerry Ltd.

In global market, bulls resumed their charge on Thursday as strong data from the world's biggest economies sent stock indexes to record highs and oil prices to their highest since mid-2015.

In an apparent acceleration of last year's global equity boom, MSCI's world stocks index and London's FTSE both set records as Europe opened.

Tokyo's Nikkei - Asia's biggest market - earlier shot to its highest since 1991 with a 3.3 per cent surge. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan also scaled a decade-high peak as a fifth day of gains in China helped emerging market stocks to a 6-1/2 year high as well.

"It is a continuation of the goldilocks story," said State Street Global Markets' head of macro strategy Michael Metcalfe.

"The main theme last year was strong growth and accommodative (monetary) policy and the data we have had so far suggest that the growth is expected to accelerate, and without inflation."

Data published on Thursday also reinforced expectations that solid world growth will boost demand for goods, including oil, and lift corporate earnings.

China's services sector activity hit its highest level in more than three years, manufacturing data from Japan came in strong and euro zone surveys showed the bloc enjoying its strongest run in nearly seven years.

IHS Markit's Final Composite Purchasing Managers' Index - seen as a good overall growth indicator for the 19-country region - rose to 58.1 in December from 57.5 in November and up slightly from a flash estimate of 58.0.

"A stellar end to 2017 for the euro zone rounded off the best year for over a decade, continuing to confound widely held fears that rising political uncertainty would curb economic growth," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.

Another factor behind the upbeat mood was that minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's mid-December meeting released on Wednesday did little to change that view that it will stick to measured increases in U.S. interest rates.

In Europe, Britain's FTSE rose 0.01 per cent, Germany's DAX gained 1 per cent, and France's CAC was up 1.23 per cent.

In Asia, the Nikkei soared 3.3 per cent, China's Shanghai was up 0.52 per cent and the Hang Seng added 0.57 per cent.

Commodities

Brent crude rose further above $68 (U.S.) a barrel on Thursday to the highest since May, 2015, supported by unrest in Iran that has raised concerns about supply risks, cold weather in the United States, which is boosting demand, and OPEC-led output cuts.

Six days of anti-government protests in OPEC's third-largest producer have added a geopolitical risk premium to oil prices, although Iran's production and exports have not been affected.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was unchanged at $67.84 a barrel and traded as high as $68.27. U.S. crude rose 20 cents to $61.83 and also touched the highest since May, 2015.

"The protests in Iran add more fuel to the already bullish oil market mood," said Norbert Rucker, head of commodity research at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

"We believe that today's oil prices project an overly rosy picture, stick to our cautious view and see the market at risk of profit-taking," Rucker added.

Freezing weather in the United States and Canada has spurred short-term demand, especially for heating oil.

Aside from the spike in May, 2015, oil is trading at its highest since December, 2014 - the month in which the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided to stop cutting output, a move that deepened a price collapse.

Gold steadied on Thursday after hitting a 3-1/2 month high in the previous session as profit-taking set in amid worries over looming U.S. rate hikes, while palladium touched its highest ever levels on tight supplies and bets on growing demand.

"[Gold] is beginning to look overvalued. Our fair value for gold assuming a (U.S.) rate hike in March and June is around $1,230 so at current prices it looks expensive," said James Butterfill, head of research at ETF Securities.

He added, however: "Gold is being used very much as an insurance policy against geopolitics and uncertain monetary policy, that's why we think its likely to continue to range trade between $1,200-1,300 over the next six months."

Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent at $1,313.68 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.3 per cent to $1,314.80 an ounce.

Spot gold marked its highest since Sept. 15 at $1,321.33 on Wednesday, but then dropped as the dollar recovered after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting bolstered expectations for more U.S. interest rate hikes.

Palladium rose 1.3 per cent to $1,097.10, having touched a record high of $1,099.50, surpassing the mark set on Tuesday.

Palladium jumped 57 per cent last year as Chinese car sales growth, tightening emissions controls and a swing away from diesel cars in Europe fuelled fears of a metal shortage.

"We see no reason that the fundamental tightness in the [palladium] market will change any time soon. We see palladium prices remaining well supported, although there is a danger from here of a short-term pullback as investors take profits," said Mitsubishi in a note.

Silver fell 0.1 per cent to $17.11, after hitting a six-week high on Wednesday at $17.24. Platinum was down over 0.5 per cent at $952.10.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar gained ground Thursday as oil prices rose and gold steadied. It remained close to the 80-cent (U.S.) mark.

The U.S. dollar edged down, having recovered modestly on Wednesday from a three-month low, with upbeat U.S. data and minutes from the Federal Reserve unable to lift pressure from the struggling currency.

The dollar index, which measures it against a basket of six major currencies, slipped to its lowest since Sept. 20 on Tuesday, as optimism about the euro zone economy drove the single currency above $1.20 for the first time in 3-1/2 months.

The U.S. currency was given some reprieve on Wednesday, bouncing after strong manufacturing and construction data. It gained further support from the Fed's latest minutes, which indicated the central bank is still poised to raise interest rates several times this year.

But by early trading on Thursday it was back in negative territory, with its index down 0.1 per cent on the day.

The euro had dipped in early trade in Asia, reaching $1.2005, but it then bounced back to trade at $1.2029, up 0.1 per cent on the day.

"We see some very positive euro sentiment in the market right now, and if it goes down too much against the U.S. dollar that's going to begin again... The market is not confident enough right now that levels below $1.20 are justified," said Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt in Frankfurt.

"That might change with the U.S. employment data coming in strong," she said, adding that U.S. wages numbers due on Friday could be key in determining the dollar's direction.

U.S. Treasury yields were higher Thursday as investors digested the latest minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was higher at 2.474 per cent, while the 30-year Treasury bond was at 2.813 per cent.

Canada's 10-year bond yield was slightly lower at 2.06.

Stocks set to see action

Auto stocks could get a boost today after they reported that they sold more than two million vehicles in Canada in 2017 for the first time ever as drivers snapped up crossovers and large pickup trucks and pushed the market to its fifth straight record tally. Among the 2,038,798 vehicles that left dealers' lots last year were just 639,823 passenger cars, the lowest level for cars since 1964 and another sign that the mid-sized crossover has replaced the sedan as the vehicle of choice for families.

Clients of Canada's two largest online discount trading platforms have been frustrated by glitches that stopped them from buying and selling securities over the past few days. Both Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada acknowledged intermittent outages on their direct investing platforms, and the on-and-off disruptions extended to RBC's main online banking website. Whereas TD said the primary issue was "capacity" on its systems, RBC blamed "heavy trading volumes."

Shaw Communications is mourning the passing of Jim Shaw, the colourful and plain-spoken former chief executive officer of Shaw Communications Inc. The Shaw family announced his death Wednesday, saying the 60-year-old "died peacefully surrounded by family and friends" following what was described only as "a brief illness."

Tesla Inc. shares fell 3.5 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday, setting the company up to lose nearly $1.9-billion in market value after it pushed back a production target for its much-anticipated Model 3 sedan yet again. Analysts, however, stayed upbeat, saying the electric car maker had finally set an achievable target for their mass-market sedan that is priced at $35,000.

More reading: Why stock investors need to be nervous about bond markets in 2018

More reading: The top performers of 2017 inspire the template for this portfolio

Economic News

U.S. companies closed out 2017 with strong hiring in December, adding the most jobs in nine months. Payroll processor ADP says that businesses added 250,000 jobs last month, up from 185,000 in November. The gains were led by robust hiring in health care, professional services such as accounting and engineering, and retail. Consensus was for an increase of 190,000 from November.

The figures suggest that businesses are optimistic about the economic outlook and are staffing up to meet greater demand. ADP's data bodes well for the government's monthly jobs report, to be released Friday. Economists forecast that will show a gain of 189,000 jobs, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. The unemployment rate is projected to remain at a 17-year low of 4.1 per cent.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose for a third straight week last week, but that likely does not suggest a material shift in labor market conditions as data for several states, including California, were estimated. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 250,000 for the week ended Dec. 30, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims falling to 240,000 in the latest week. Claims tend to be volatile around holidays.

Producer prices in Canada increased by 1.4 per cent in November, the most in almost three years, thanks mainly to higher prices for energy and energy products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast prices would grow by 0.8 per cent from October. The advance was the largest since the 1.9 per cent recorded in February, 2015. Of the 21 major commodity groups, 16 were up, four fell and one remained unchanged. Estimates were for increases of 1.0 per cent and 5.0 per cent from October, respectively.

Prices for energy and petroleum products strengthened for the fifth straight month, jumping by 6.3 per cent on higher demand for gasoline, light fuel oils and diesel fuel. The increase was the largest since May, 2016.

Prices for motorized and recreational vehicles grew by 0.7 per cent thanks largely to a 1.3 per cent fall in the value of the Canadian dollar against the greenback in November. Many vehicles are priced in U.S. dollars and become more expensive when the Canadian currency weakens. The producer price index would have increased by 1.1 per cent had the exchange rate stayed constant.

Raw material prices rose by 5.5 per cent, pushed up by higher prices for crude energy products. Analysts had expected a 4.5-per-cent gain.

(11 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg