Before the Bell: Five things every Canadian investor needs to know

U.S. markets were set to rise sharply Tuesday, with the Dow set to top the 26,000 milestone, as trading resumed following a long weekend and ahead of earnings from big names including Citigroup, UnitedHealth, Comerica and CSX. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday.

On Bay Street, the Toronto Stock Exchange was also set for a higher open tracking gains in global shares, despite a dip in the price of metals and crude. Also as BlackBerry continued to promote its latest software at the Detroit auto show and marijuana stocks got a boost with Aphria Inc.'s deal to buy Broken Coast Cannabis Inc.

Bitcoin tumbled 18 per cent on Tuesday to a four-week trough close to $11,000, after reports that a ban on trading of cryptocurrencies in South Korea was still an option drove fears grew of a wider regulatory crackdown.

Overseas, Asia and Europe's big stock markets kept world shares on their record-breaking run on Tuesday, though a steadier U.S. dollar halted the sizzling start to the year for the euro, yen and yuan and sent metals markets sprawling.

The U.K.'s top share index edged higher on Tuesday thanks to a fall in sterling, though weaker commodity stocks kept gains in check.

Heavyweight commodity stocks weighed on the FTSE, with shares in BP down 1.5 per cent after the energy company said it would take a charge of around $1.7-billion (U.S.) in its fourth quarter results as part of the settlement of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the United States.

Britain's FTSE slipped 0.09 per cent, Germany's DAX rose 1.01 per cent and France's CAC added 0.32 per cent.

MSCI's all-country world index notched its third consecutive all-time high as growing confidence about the global economy pushed Japan's heavyweight Nikkei to its best level since 1991 during a lively Asian session.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose to a record closing high on Tuesday, led by index heavyweight Tencent Holdings and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

The Nikkei closed up 1 per cent, the Hang Seng added 1.81 per cent and China's Shanghai index rose 0.79 per cent.

Brent crude oil shed some of its recent gains by falling just over $1 a barrel on Tuesday but healthy demand underpinned prices near $70 (U.S.), a level not seen since 2014's market slump.

Prices have been driven up by oil production curbs in OPEC nations and Russia, as well as strong demand thanks to healthy economic growth.

Brent futures fell by $1.08, or 1.54 per cent, to $69.18 per barrel. Traders said Brent was well supported overall at around $70.

Brent hit $70.37 on Monday, a high from December, 2014, when markets were at the beginning of a three-year decline.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.87 a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.67 per cent. WTI hit a December, 2014, peak of $64.89 in early trading.

"The market is hitting technical resistance. We need to see a confirmation of a true break past $70 a barrel," Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix consultancy said.

"There is lots of speculative length in WTI at the moment ... the force is from the U.S. market right now so we need the direction they give coming back from holiday."

Gold fell on Tuesday from the previous day's four-month high, reflecting losses across precious metals and commodities more widely, as the U.S. dollar clawed back some lost ground after hitting a three-year low against a currency basket.

Gold's move lower snapped four straight days of gains in the metal after the retreat of the dollar, in which it is priced, made it cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $1,334.55 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery were 10 cents an ounce lower at $1,334.80.

"Dollar weakness has calmed down, and that is one reason why gold is retracing lower," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said. "It went up quite quickly up at the start of the year, and I think it was a bit overstretched."

"In general the precious metals complex and other commodities are facing downwards today. There is a bit of profit-taking, and also a lot of it is linked the dollar weakness, which came to a halt."

In other metals markets, copper slumped 1.8 percent, while nickel plunged almost 4 per cent. For both it was their biggest drop since early December, after which they went on to surge 10 and 20 per cent respectively.

Analysts put the wobble partly down to supply issues after stockpiles of iron ore at China's ports leapt to the highest since at least 2004, but also the dollar -- used to price commodities -- pulling out of a four-day dive.

"Everything this year (in commodity markets) has been largely about the dollar," said Crédit Agricole FX Strategist Manuel Oliveri.

"It has been selling off regardless of rate expectations, regardless of the growth outlook," he added, saying he expected it to start to stabilize.

Palladium, which hit a record high of $1,138 an ounce on Monday, was down 1.2 per cent at $1,112.47. The metal has seen a sustained rally as high demand in the auto industry fuelled concerns over a persistent supply deficit, sending net long positions in Nymex palladium futures to record highs.

Silver was down 1.8 per cent to $17.05 an ounce, off the previous day's three-month high of $17.42. Platinum was 1.4 per cent lower at $982.24, after touching its strongest since Sept. 11 at $1,001.40 on Monday.

The Canadian dollar slid Tuesday as oil and gold prices dipped and the U.S. dollar regained some strength.

A steadier U.S. dollar brought an end to the euro's four-day hot-streak. The single currency was also being buffeted by reports that parts of Germany's main opposition party are resistant to reforming a 'Grand Coalition' with Angela Merkel's conservatives.

The euro slipped back to $1.2235 but was still up 2 per cent since the start of the year, helped by talk of a quicker end to European Central Bank stimulus. The yen was 0.15 per cent lower at 110.6 per dollar.

The euro had climbed 2.7 per cent since Thursday, making gains not seen since February, 2016, and hit as high as $1.22965 on Monday, its strongest since December, 2014.

"This is just some pull-back after strong gains in recent days, and some headline risk came through this morning today raising concern over whether the new government would be formed in Germany," said MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman, in London.

"I don't think that's a big deal for the euro but the fact the euro did weaken on the news just highlights the fact that we've had very strong gains in recent days so there's just a risk of a small correction," Hardman said.

U.S. bond prices were higher Tuesday as investors waited for the latest news on auctions. The 10-year Treasury was down 2.531 per cent while the 30-year Treasury was at 2.83 per cent.

The Canada 10-year bond edged up 0.20 to 2.16 per cent and head of a potential interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada when it holds its next policy meeting on Wednesday.

Canadian software maker BlackBerry Ltd. launched a new cybersecurity software, which identifies vulnerabilities in programs used in self-driving cars. The product, called BlackBerry Jarvis, is being marketed first to automakers – a group of customers the former smartphone maker is hoping will power its turnaround efforts – but could also have applications in healthcare and industrial automation. BlackBerry said it was offering Jarvis on a pay-as-you-go basis. Its shares were up nearly 5 per cent in premarket trading.

McDonald’s Corp

. said it is responding to customers' No. 1 request by setting goals for switching to environmentally friendly packaging materials and offering recycling in all of its restaurants. The world's biggest restaurant chain will aim to get 100 per cent of its packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources by 2025, with a preference for Forest Stewardship Council certification, which ensures that products come from responsibly managed forests. Its shares were up 0.32 per cent in premarket trading.

Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers aims to launch the first industry-wide blockchain this year to track gems each time they change hands starting from the moment they are dug from the ground, its chief executive said on Tuesday. De Beers, the world's biggest diamond producer by the value of its gems, has led industry efforts to verify the authenticity of diamonds and ensure they are not from conflict zones where gems could be used to finance violence. The firm says blockchain, the technology underpinning cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, complements its existing methods. It offers a secure way to track diamonds and can provide a digital record they are conflict-free, it says.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. raised its outlook for 2018 earnings per share by more than 16 per cent due to the U.S. corporate tax cuts and said it would speed up investments in data analytics and technology to better serve consumers. UnitedHealth is the largest U.S. health insurer and the first to report fourth-quarter earnings, which it said rose to $2.59 per share, beating analyst expectations of $2.51 per share. Its shares rose about 1 per cent to $231.65 in premarket trading.

Citigroup Inc. posted an $18.3-billion quarterly net loss on one-time tax charges, but said adjusted income rose 4 per cent from a year earlier as consumer businesses made up for lower revenue from bond and currency trading. The loss for the fourth quarter was due to a $19-billion write-down on the value of deferred tax assets left from losses in the financial crisis and $3-billion of expenses for the new U.S. tax on past profits earned and kept abroad. Adjusted to exclude the major tax items, net income rose to$3.70-billion from $3.57-billion. Earnings per share rose to $1.28 per share from $1.14 a year earlier. Excluding the major tax charges, analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.19, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its shares rose 2.4 per cent in premarket trading.

Yellow Pages Ltd. announced a plan to cut roughly 500 jobs on Tuesday in an effort to reduce spending and improve its results. The company said the job losses will amount to close to 18 per cent of its employees.

Magna International Inc. says it expects to earn $2.3-billion to $2.5-billion this year. In its guidance for 2018, the auto parts company says it expects sales to total between $39.3-billion and $41.5-billion. Sales are expected to grow to $42.7-billion to $45.7-billion in 2020. Its shares in New York fell 0.74 per cent in premarket trading.

Canada's gold producer GoldCorp Inc. said its all-in sustaining costs are expected to fall further to $800 (U.S.) per ounce in 2018 from $825 per ounce in 2017. The company's 2017 preliminary gold production of 2.6 million ounces was at the high end of its forecast range. U.S.-listed shares of the company were up 5.5 per cent at $15.14 premarket, on track to hit a nine-month high when market opens.

Auto stocks could see some action Tuesday following a report presented to the Automotive Partnership Council of Canada by Ray Tanguay, special automotive adviser to the federal and Ontario governments and a long-time senior executive at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. and Toyota Motor Corp. It stated that For the auto sector to thrive, Canada must remain competitive in manufacturing, develop talented people at all levels, invest in new technology and do a better job of selling itself. As well, the issue of the North America Free Trade Agreement and a North American content rule continues to be discussed.

Canada's six biggest banks could also see stock reaction after news they are facing a lawsuit filed with a New York court that alleges they conspired with three other global banking giants to rig a Canadian interest-rate benchmark and boost profits. The complaint from a Colorado pension fund covers a period of nearly seven years, from 2007-14, and alleges that nine banks worked in concert to suppress the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR). Among the defendants are Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada.

Shaw Communications is shutting its Freedom Mobile call centre in Windsor, Ont. and the union representing the employees there is protesting the decision.

General Electric Co. will record an after-tax charge of $6.2-billion in its fourth quarter results as part of an ongoing review of its finance arm's insurance portfolio, the company said. GE shares were down 3.7 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for January is released. The consensus on the Street is 18.7, up from 18.0 in the previous month.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg