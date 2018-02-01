Before the Bell: Wall Street awaits Apple, Amazon; TSX eyes weaker start

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were mixed with tech shares moving squarely to centre stage Thursday as investors await results from Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Nasdaq futures were lower ahead of the North American open, with a drop in Microsoft shares weighing. On Bay Street, TSX futures shifted lower even as oil prices bumped higher on strong compliance with OPEC's current production caps.

The Dow and S&P 500 both finished January with their best monthly showings since March 2016. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, saw gains of 7.3 per cent for the month. That's its best monthly performance since fall of 2015.

On Wall Street, tech companies will attract a lot of attention Thursday. For Apple, analysts are looking for earnings per share of $3.86, although the market will be paying close attention for hints about sales of the tech giant's flagship iPhone and its higher priced iPhone X. Apple's projected revenue for the holiday quarter is seen coming in between $84-billion and $87-billion. However, suppliers including Qualcomm and Broadcom have suggested that orders related to the iPhone have fallen off more than normal this year. Apple results are due after the close of trading.

Retail giant Amazon also reports after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings per share of $1.85. The market may also be looking for an indication of how close the company is to finding a location for its second North American headquarters. In January, Amazon announced a 20-city short list that included Toronto as the only Canadian possibility for the facility. Google-parent Alphabet's results are also due after the close of trading.

In a recent note, Credit Suisse said earnings per share for the broader tech sector are expected to grow 18 per cent in the fourth quarter, with surprises running about 8 per cent for the group.

On Bay Street, shares of loyalty program operator Aimia could get some attention after the company announced it has sold its Nectar program and related assets to Britain's Sainsbury chain for about $105-million. Last year, Air Canada announced it will sever ties with the customer loyalty plan and set up its own program in 2020.

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. stock could also be in the spotlight after Alberta Premier Rachel Notley threatened a legal and trade battle over British Columbia's plan to block the Trans Mountain pipeline. Earlier this week, B.C. proposed a regulation that would prohibit increased shipments of heavy crude through the province.

On Wall Street, Facebook shares were up about 2 per cent after the company offered an upbeat outlook for ad revenue, assuaging some concern over news that time spent on the social media site waning at the end of last year by about 50 million hours a day. That decline was seen even before Facebook announced a number of news feed changes that could further reduce time spent on the site. The site's 1.4 billion daily active users was up 14 per cent from the same quarter a year earlier, but below analysts' estimate of 1.41 billion for the fourth quarter, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Microsoft, which reported results after the close Wednesday, saw its stock fall more than 1 per cent despite topping Street profit forecasts. Some analysts suggested the stock's decline reflected high expectations ahead of the earnings release.

Overseas, world stocks were higher after three days of losses. The MSCI's all-country equity index rose 0.2 per cent in early going.

In Europe, markets were mostly higher with Nokia shares jumping 8 per cent after the company topped analysts' earnings expectations. Britain's FTSE 100 was largely flat at last check. Germany's DAX rose 0.23 per cent and France's CAC 40 gained 0.46 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei surged 1.68 per cent to end a six-day losing streak. Gains by energy-related stocks helped bolster the index. Nintendo shares also finished the session up after the company said third-quarter profit rose 261 per cent, topping analysts' forecasts. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost earning gains to finish down 0.75 per cent and the Shanghai composite index was off 0.99 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices rose early Thursday as strong OPEC compliance with current production caps offset rising U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude was higher with a day range of US$68.81 a barrel to US$69.67. Brent rose more than 3 per cent last month to put in its best start to the year in five years. West Texas Intermediate was also up with a range for the day of US$64.63 to US$65.42.

A Reuters survey found that output from OPEC countries increased in January from an eight-month low on higher production from Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, although that increase was offset by a decline in Venezuela. However, the survey also said that adherence by producers included in the program to cap production rose to 138 per cent from 137 per cent in December.

The report came as the U.S. Energy Information Administration posted the biggest increase in crude inventories since last March, with stocks climbing by 6.8 million barrels. The administration also said in a report released Wednesday that U.S. oil production surpassed 10 million barrels a day for the first time since 1970 and was nearing record levels.

"The EIA reported relatively bearish results on the crude oil inventories front, featuring a significant 6.8 (million barrels) build relative to the more modest builds called for by consensus and the API survey," Desjardins Capital Markets said in a report. "That said, refined products remained supportive, with motor gasoline and distillate fuel inventories falling by 2.0 and 1.9 (million barrels), respectively."

In other commodities, gold prices were steady ahead of the release of Friday's U.S. employment report. Spot gold was mostly flat at last check. Gold futures were up. Silver prices were lower.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was lower in early trading and hovered above 81 U.S. cents as its American counterpart struggled to hold initial gains seen after the Federal Reserve said inflation was likely to rise this year.

The day range on the loonie so far is 81.09 US cents to 81.33 US cents. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the dollar against a basket of world currencies, was initially higher in Asian trading but quickly gave back those gains to hold near three-year lows. Traders said expected tightening by the Fed later this year has already been factored into the markets, which are now awaiting Friday's employment report for further signals about the strength of the U.S. economy. The U.S. dollar was down about 3 per cent last month.

"The U.S. dollar is continuing to have a rough time, even a more optimistic sounding Fed did little to lift the greenback which continues to languish around three year lows," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said. "Yields on near-term U.S. debt have risen in the aftermath of the Fed statement, with a rate hike in March now almost entirely priced in and a further two this year around 65 per cent priced in. This would typically be positive for the dollar any gains were short-lived."

The U.S. dollar was lower against the euro, giving back early gains. The euro rose 3.5 per cent last month against the U.S. dollar. The greenback also failed to hang onto early gains against the yen, turning lower in early going.

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields rose following the Fed's comments on inflation. The yield on the 10-year note was higher at 2.746 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.969 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

The Bank of Nova Scotia says it has reached an agreement to buy Citibank's consumer and small and medium enterprise operations in Colombia as it looks to expand its reach in Latin America. The bank did not disclose the terms of the deal, but says the transaction through its subsidiary Banco Colpatria Multibanca Colpatria S.A. is not financially material. Citibank's operations in Colombia include 47 branches and 424 automated banking machines, while the addition of Citibank's local credit card division will add more than 500,000 new customers to Banco Colpatria's operations. Scotiabank bought a 51 per cent stake in Banco Colpatria in 2012 and also has a presence in several other Latin American countries including Mexico, Chile and Peru.

India is raising custom duties on imported mobile phones to 20 per cent from 15 per cent, a bid to promote domestic manufacturing that may hurt Apple Inc.'s ability to compete in the world's fastest-growing smartphone market. The iPhone maker has been seeking to expand its presence in India and has negotiated with the government for lower tariffs on certain components. But the latest duties – part of a budget unveiled Thursday – show the country moving in the opposite direction.

Britain's Sainsbury's said on Thursday it has purchased the Nectar loyalty card business from Canada's Aimia, boosting the supermarket group's control of customer data. Sainsbury's, which has been part of the Nectar scheme since it launched in 2002, said it has acquired all the assets, staff, systems and licences required for the independent operation of the Nectar loyalty program in Britain from Aimia, a data, marketing and analytics company. Loyalty cards, pioneered by market leader Tesco's Clubcard over two decades ago, are widespread throughout Britain's retail sector as they allow store operators to garner information on the likes and dislikes of their customers. Sainsbury's said the transaction will be immediately cash positive and earnings accretive.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., China's biggest e-commerce company, reported a 56 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, beating analysts' expectations as the firm shrugged off any concerns about a market slowdown. The company also said it would buy a 33-per-cent stake in its payment affiliate Ant Financial in exchange for certain intellectual property rights owned by the ecommerce giant. Revenue for the October-December period rose to 83.03 billion yuan (US$13.19-billion), up from 53.25 billion yuan a year earlier. Its New York-listed shares fell 5 per cent in premarket trading.

Shares of eBay Inc. jumped nearly 11 percent on Thursday after it reported strong results and launched a new partnership to take more control of payments on its sites from long-term partner PayPal Holdings Inc. Dutch firm Adyen will become eBay's primary payments processor under the scheme, which seeks to see more transactions conducted directly on eBay's sites. Analysts said that might bring in more revenue for eBay while lowering costs, adding to optimism from a strong holiday quarter for the company. "There is no denying eBay has got its groove back and a series of shrewd moves by management has the company reinvigorated and well positioned for future growth," Tom Forte, analyst at brokerage D.A. Davidson & Co wrote in a note. Shares of eBay rose 10 per cent in premarket trading but PayPal shares slid 6 per cent.

McKesson Corp., the biggest U.S. drug distributor, reported a 42.6-per-cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, partly helped by a US$370-million tax benefit related to changes to U.S. tax laws. Net income attributable to McKesson rose to $903-million, or $4.33 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$633-million, or $2.85 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose about 7 per cent to US$53.62-billion.

Mastercard Inc., the world's second-biggest payments network, reported a 76-per-cent drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a one-time charge of $981-million related to changes to U.S. tax laws. Net income fell to $227 million, or 21 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $933 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 per share. Analysts had been expecting earnings of $1.12 a share. Mastercard shares were up 3 per cent in premarket trading.

Microsoft Corp. beat Wall Street's profit forecast on Wednesday, helped by growth in its cloud computing business, but took a US$13.8-billion one-time charge due to the new U.S. tax law. Microsoft shares were slightly lower in premarket trading Thursday. The quarter was the 10th in a row of more than 90 per cent revenue growth for its flagship Azure cloud computing service, which directly competes with Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Web Services. Microsoft's results were reported after the close of trading Wednesday. Shares were down more than 1 per cent with traders citing analysts' high expectations heading into the earnings report.

Netflix is set to announce on Thursday that it will be showcasing Les Affamés (Ravenous) on its international service starting in March. Future projects are already in discussion with the movie's Quebec-based director, Robin Aubert, and other Quebec artists as part of Netflix Inc.'s growing investment in francophone productions.

U.S. chemicals producer DowDuPont reported a 14 per cent rise in net sales for the fourth quarter and beat Wall Street profit estimates as a strong global economy led to robust demand and higher prices for its products. For the quarter DowDuPont saw a $1.1-billion benefit from lower U.S corporate taxes, but still posted a net loss of $1.2 billion from continuing operations - substantially the result of merger-related costs. Adjusted for those and other one time effects, the company said it earned 83 cents on a share. Ahead of the numbers Wall Street was expecting it to make 67 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S numbers. Its shares were slightly lower in premarket trading.

Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest manager of alternative assets, said on Thursday a key measure of its earnings rose by 5 percent, helped by large gains in its private equity unit and strong performance by its real estate, credit, and hedge fund businesses. Quarterly economic net income was 71 cents per share, ahead of analysts' average expectation of 67 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. New York-based Blackstone agreed this week to buy a majority stake in the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters Corp , the parent of Reuters News. Blackstone shares rose 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000 for the week ended Jan. 27, the U.S. Labor Department said on Thursday. Figures for the prior week were revised to show 2,000 fewer claims received than previously reported.

U.S. productivity slipped 0.1 per cent in the final quarter of last year, marking the weakest showing in almost two years. The U.S. Labor Department said the fourth-quarter drop came after a 2.7-per-cent increase in the preceding quarter. Labor costs rose at a 2-per-cent rate in the fourth quarter after falling for the two previous quarters.



(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Markit Manufacturing PMI for January.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing Index for January. Consensus is 59.0, down from 59.7 in December.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for December. Consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent from the previous month.

Also: U.S. and Canada auto sales for January.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg