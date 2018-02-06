Before the Bell: Dow set for third day of sharp losses, TSX falls with oil prices

Equity Markets

After suffering a drop of 4.6 per cent on Monday, the Dow is set for a triple-digit loss at the open, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also set to open sharply lower, as global markets plunged in reaction to the 1,100-point drop to the Dow on Monday. It fell as much as 1,600 points on Monday -- its biggest intraday point drop ever.

Monday's more than 4 per cent drop on the S&P and Dow were their biggest declines since August, 2011.

The S&P/TSX was also pointing to a negative open as commodity prices tumbled, with oil off nearly 1 per cent. Canada's main stock index slumped to a 4-1/2-month low on Monday as a global selloff and weakness in energy prices hit investor sentiment.

World stock markets nosedived for a fourth day running on Tuesday, with US$4-trillion wiped off since indexes hit record highs eight days ago.

Many had viewed the drop as healthy, with markets repeatedly hitting record highs but, as it snowballed through Asia and then Europe, nerves were starting to fray.

The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of expected swings in the S&P 500, jumped 8 points to 45.29, its highest level since August, 2015, on Tuesday.

The stock market has been on a bull run for the past nine years, helped by a growing economy, strong corporate earnings and an extremely loose monetary policy by central banks.

U.S. share values have also climbed further since President Donald Trump's election on the prospect of tax cuts, corporate deregulation and infrastructure spending, and the S&P 500 is still up 23.8 percent since his victory.

However, some investors say the market is over-stretched in the context of rising bond yields as central banks withdraw their easy money policies of recent years, leading to speculation about much higher interest rates ahead.

European markets were sharply lower, with Britain's FTSE 100 sinking to its lowest level since December, 2016. The FTSE was down 2.3 per cent, Germany's DAX dropped 2.15 per cent and France's CAC was off 2.3 per cent.

"There's a sense of relief that we finally have a meaningful correction, it's long overdue. We have been positioned for it for a while, so we can actually breathe again," said Christopher Peel, chief investment officer at Tavistock Wealth.

"This type of price action, where you have a correction as severe as it has been, is a great reminder to investors, traders and regulators that it's not all a one-way bet," he added.

"It's ultimately a good thing, so that we get some long-term investors that do have cash on the sidelines selectively adding to their positions."

Asian markets reacted to Monday's drubbing on the Dow and fell sharply, with the Nikkei briefly falling as much as 7 per cent. It closed down 4.7 per cent.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index plummeted 5.1 per cent, its biggest daily percentage drop since August, 2015. Hong Kong is particularly exposed to U.S. rate moves because its currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar. China's Shanghai index was also down sharply, off 3.4 per cent.

Commodities

Oil fell for a third day on Tuesday, as a rout in global equities triggered losses across bonds, cryptocurrencies and commodities, although the crude price is in positive territory so far this year.

Even with Wall Street stocks posting their largest one-day fall since late 2011 on Monday and measures of volatility spiking to multi-year highs, reflecting heightened investor nervousness, oil has not suffered to the same extent.

Brent crude futures were down but are still up 1 per cent so far in 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also fell.

"It is, however, worth remembering that global oil demand is set to grow at a healthy rate this year, that OPEC and its 10 non-OPEC peers are impressively disciplined at keeping their quotas and that geopolitics also helps to balance the supply/demand equation," PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga said.

"For these reasons, although the current sentiment has turned negative and lower prices are likely in the immediate future, the downside potential is limited, too."

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday but did not see a larger safe-haven boost from tumbling equity markets because the global economy is largely robust and shares were thought likely to rebound.

Gold is seen as a safe-haven investment due to its ability to retain value even at times of financial or political uncertainty. It is also used as a hedge against inflation. But spot gold was up only 0.3 per cent at $1,343 per ounce, barely extending Monday's 0.5-per-cent gain. U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7 per cent to $1,345.90 per ounce on Tuesday.

Platinum gained 0.6 per cent to US$995.50 per ounce, while palladium was down 1 per cent to US$1,020.22 per ounce after touching US$1,006.10, its lowest since Dec. 14, 2017.

"The PGMs (platinum group metals) are certainly going to benefit from the better economic backdrop we're now seeing in 2018. In fact, I think the rest of the complex will certainly outperform gold in the medium term," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

Palladium rose to an all-time high of US$1,138 on Jan. 15 on higher automotive demand and supply shortages.

Currencies and bonds

The original trigger for the stock market sell-off was a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields late last week after data showed U.S. wages increasing at the fastest pace since 2009. That raised the alarm about higher inflation and, with it, potentially higher interest rates.

That could be painful for markets that have been propped up by central banks' stimulus for many years.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to as high as 2.885 per cent on Monday, its highest in four years and up 47 basis points since the end of 2017.

But a massive decline in share prices prompted an about-turn, and on Tuesday, it fell back to as low as 2.662 per cent. German Bunds, Europe's equivalent benchmark then fell 5 basis points in early trading, their biggest drop in over two months.

Canada's 10-year bond was flat at 2.29 per cent.

The U.S. dollar slipped on Tuesday after earlier gaining when investors had dumped riskier assets for the relative safety of the greenback, but currency markets were generally calm compared with the rout in equity markets.

The sell-off across world stock markets sent investors rushing into the dollar on Monday, helping the U.S. currency perform well against the euro, British pound and commodity-linked currencies.

But in early European trading on Tuesday the dollar gave back some of those gains, with currency markets not showing the sort of panic movements seen in other asset classes.

The euro rose 0.4 per cent, clawing back some of Monday's drop, to trade above US$1.2417. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was down 0.1 per cent, after a big jump on Monday.

With the rise in the U.S. dollar, the Canadian dollar was down slightly, below the 80 US cent level.

Bitcoin also fell, dropping to below US$6,000 on Tuesday, losing half of its value in 2018. It had peaked near US$20,000 in December.

Stocks set to see action

General Motors Co. posted a loss due to a US$7-billion non-cash charge related to deferred tax assets, but excluding items reported earnings well above Wall Street expectations. The No. 1 U.S. automaker reported a fourth-quarter loss of US$4.9-billion or US$3.46 per share, compared with a profit of US$2.1-billion or US$1.36 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, GM posted earnings per share of US$1.65. On that basis analysts had expected earnings per share of US$1.38. Its shares rose 1.24 per cent in premarket trading.

Canada's WestJet Airlines Ltd. on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent fall in fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by higher operating expenses as fuel prices increase. The company's net earnings fell to $48.5-million, or 42 cents per share, from $55.2-million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 10 per cent to $1.12-billion.

There could be some reaction with Lululemon stock after CEO Laurent Potdevin has abruptly resigned Monday, as the fitness-clothing company said the executive "fell short" of its standards of conduct. The specific reasons for Mr. Potdevin's resignation, which includes stepping down from Lululemon's board of directors, were unclear.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is making a big wager on recreational marijuana retailing. The company said on Monday it struck a deal to acquire a 19.9-per-cent stake in Edmonton-based Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. for $103.5-million in cash, with a plan to increase that to 40 per cent. The transaction gives Aurora a claim to the largest alcohol retailer in Alberta, with a presence in British Columbia, provinces where private stores are set to sell cannabis when recreational use is legalized this summer. Liquor Stores has 231 retail outlets, and the plan is to convert some to cannabis stores.

Hudson's Bay Co. has named a new CEO. A veteran U.S. pharmacy executive who has a track record of bolstering companies' performance will take the top job at struggling Hudson's Bay Co., which has been rocked by a fast-changing retail sector in the shift to online shopping. Helena Foulkes, president of CVS Pharmacy, the drugstore division of CVS Health Corp., will start Feb. 19 in the role of chief executive officer of HBC, the first female CEO of Canada's oldest retailer.

Wells Fargo fell 6.9 per cent in premarket trading after the Fed imposed new regulatory restrictions over compliance issues.

Qualcomm fell 2.3 per cent after Broadcom raised its offer to buy the chipmaker. Broadcom was up 0.8 per cent.

Bristol-Myers Squibb was up 3.2 per cent after the drugmaker said a late-stage trial for a lung cancer drug met its main goal.

BP's profits more than doubled in 2017 to US$6.2-billion powered by higher prices and output of oil and gas, allowing the company to resume share buybacks as it recovers from a three-year downturn. Its shares were down slightly in premarket trading.

Allergan Plc on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected profit on strong demand, and the company said its migraine treatment met the main goals in a late-stage study. The company's net profit attributable to shareholders was US$3.05-billion, or US$8.88 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of US$70.2-million, or 20 US cents per share, a year earlier. Allergan recorded a gain of about US$2.8-billion related to recent changes to the U.S. tax law, helping the company report a profit after six straight quarters of loss. Excluding items, the company earned US$4.86 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of US$4.74, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Allergan's net revenue rose to US$4.33-billion from US$3.86-billion, and beat analysts' estimates of US$4.28-billion. Its shares were up slightly in premarket trading.

Economic News

Canada's trade deficit unexpectedly ballooned to $3.19-billion in December as imports grew faster than exports for the second month in a row, data from Statistics Canada indicated on Tuesday. The shortfall, the 11th in a row, was greater than the $2.20-billion deficit predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and was the seventh largest on record. Imports rose by 1.5 per cent to a record $49.70-billion on increases in nine of 11 sections as volumes posted a 1.0 per cent gain. Imports of energy products jumped by 16.9 per cent. Exports increased for the third month in a row, strengthening by 0.6 per cent to $46.51-billion. Exports of energy products, which were hit by pipeline disruptions in November, expanded by 6.2 per cent to reach the highest in more than three years.

The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in December to its highest level since 2008, as robust domestic demand pushed imports to a record high, potentially putting pressure on the Trump administration as it renegotiates trade deals. The import-driven surge in the trade gap reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday also suggests a 3 per cent annual economic growth may be hard to achieve. Imports, which subtract from gross domestic product, could get a further boost from a US$1.5-trillion tax cut package that became effective in January.

The fiscal stimulus comes when the economy is almost at full employment, which means the resulting increase in demand will likely be satisfied with imports. The trade deficit increased 5.3 per cent to US$53.1-billion, the highest level since October, 2008. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap widening to US$52-billion in December. Part of the rise in the trade gap reflected higher commodity price increases. The deficit surged 12.1 per cent to US$566-billion in 2017, the highest since 2008. That represented 2.9 per cent of GDP, up from 2.7 per cent in 2016.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey PMI.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for December.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg