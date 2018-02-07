Before the Bell: Dow, TSX futures point to a weak start to trading

Equity Markets

Volatility is going to be the word of the day on the stock markets Wednesday as futures point to a weak open for the Dow. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also look set to fall at the opening bell.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX is poised to follow the U.S. markets lower, with oil declining and investor attention focused on a few specific stocks, such as Element Fleet Management, which fell nearly 30 per cent on Tuesday after it announced that its CEO was departing and that it lost a big customer.

On Tuesday, stocks went for a wild ride, starting the day down and gyrating through triple-digit swings to the negative and positive before closing up nearly more than 550 points.

Investors have the jitters amid fears of rising interest rates and inflation, while moves were exacerbated by leveraged volatility funds and some computer-driven trading.

Wall Street's move higher gave a boost to global stocks that clawed back from two-month lows on Wednesday. But Asian stocks slipped as the trading day progressed, closing mixed.

European shares opened firmer after plumbing six-month depths on Tuesday, the tail-end of a selloff induced by a volatility spike that took Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX index, as high as 50, more than three times its closing level last Thursday.

That rout had wiped US$4-trillion off world equities and sent investors scurrying for the safety of German and U.S. bonds, briefly reversing the steady rise in global yields.

MSCI's all-country index, however, was up 0.25 per cent after four days in the red, boosted by gains in Europe, Japan and emerging markets.

"People are still shaken after such a ferocious correction, especially as it came after a very long time. It is clear that there will be more volatility going forward," said Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

"But that's a healthy development so markets can focus on areas that are generally stronger. The upward (equity) trend can stay but it will be less steep than last year."

As calm returned, bond buying by panicky investors also abated and yields on "safe" German, Japanese and U.S. debt edged up, resuming the trend of recent weeks as markets price further U.S. rate rises and the withdrawal of stimulus in Europe.

Britain's FTSE was up 0.84 per cent, Germany's DAX gained 0.6 per cent and France's CAC added 0.4 per cent.

Asian shares reversed their earlier gains on Wednesday as investors dumped U.S. stock futures for safer harbours, a sign market participants remain jittery after this week's global markets rout.

The Nikkei closed up 0.16 per cent, while China's Shanghai index fell 1.8 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was off 0.9 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were broadly steady on Wednesday, as the boost from a report showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week was offset by evidence of soaring U.S. output.

The oil price has fallen by 3.2 per cent in the last week, but has still performed better than shares on Wall Street, which have lost more than 4 per cent.

"The risk-off move impacted oil, but that impact has been limited because commodities are consumption or real assets, as opposed to equities or bonds, which are investment assets," BNP Paribas head of commodity strategy Harry Tchilinguirian said.

"The curve pays you for being long oil," he said, adding the main issue affecting oil prices was "the efforts of supply restraint by producers that in the second half of 2017 started to bear fruit."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, have cut production since January, 2017 to force down global inventories.

Gold rose on Wednesday as investors overlooked the precious metal's failure to capitalize on this week's global stock market rout and held onto the view that the dollar's bear run remains in place despite rate hike expectations.

The dollar rose slightly against a currency basket but fell half a percent to the yen as investors remained cautious after a heavy selloff in stock markets, with many viewing safe havens like the yen as undervalued. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-U.S. investors.

"The general scenario for gold is still positive. What we are seeing now (on the stock markets) is just a correction, and the dollar is still weakening," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at Activtrades.

"I'm expecting gold to remain above US$1,300 in the next few months. The problem for gold would be four (U.S.) rate hikes, but I don't believe (that will happen). At this stage inflation is still under control," he added.

Spot silver climbed 0.3 per cent to US$16.68 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.6 per cent to US$983.50 per ounce after touching its lowest since Dec. 12 earlier. Palladium edged down 1.1 per cent to US$997.75 per ounce, having touched its lowest since Dec. 8.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was lower in early trading Wednesday, remaining below the 80-US-cent mark.

The U.S. dollar lost half a per cent against the yen on Wednesday, handing back earlier gains, as investors remained cautious after a heavy selloff in stock markets, and with many viewing the Japanese currency as undervalued.

A sharp decline in global share markets in recent days has had only a muted effect on the currency market, with traditional safe havens such as the yen and Swiss franc seeing only modest gains this week.

While most analysts believe this week's heavy selloff across stock markets has run its course for the moment, allowing volatility to abate a little, the prospect of monetary tightening across the globe remains a challenge for the long term, and pushed up the yen against the U.S. currency.

The dollar traded as low as 108.92 yen, erasing all of the previous day's gains.

The greenback had reached a high of 109.720 yen earlier in the day as regional equities such as Japan's Nikkei soared, taking their cue from a late rebound on Wall Street.

But it drifted lower as the Nikkei, which rose as much as 3.4 per cent, gave back most of its gains on anxiety over more weakness in U.S. share markets. U.S. stock futures fell during Asian trade, stoking such fears.

"Everybody in the world can see dollar/yen is going to break lower at some point again and that the yen is going to make a move (higher) like the euro did and head back towards fair value, 30 seconds after the Bank of Japan even hints about tapering," said Societe Generale macro strategist Kit Juckes, in London.

Bond buying by panicky investors also abated and yields on "safe" German, Japanese and U.S. debt edged up, resuming the trend of recent weeks as markets price further U.S. rate rises and the withdrawal of stimulus in Europe.

Markets are also wary about U.S. lawmaker wrangling to extend the so-called debt ceiling - funding for the U.S. government runs out on Feb. 8 unless a stopgap bill manages to pass the Senate later on Wednesday.

U.S. 10-year yields rose back as high as 2.80 per cent after approaching two-week lows around 2.65 per cent on Tuesday . They were last at 2.77 per cent.

"What's clear is that the general direction for yields is up. During the selloff you got the natural reaction of bond yields going up but the moment you get some stability, yields zoom up again," Ahmed said. "So the balance between bond yields and equities will be important to watch."

Canada's 10-year bond yield edged higher to 2.34 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Canadian mining billionaire Robert Friedland has pleaded with investors not to "freak out" over a Congolese plan to hike mining taxes, despite the heavy damage that the plan has already inflicted on the stock prices of miners in the country. Mr. Friedland, founder and executive chairman of Ivanhoe Mines, says the international miners have been "gored" but they are like "a herd of antelopes with our horns pointing out" as they co-operate on a united campaign against the sharp tax increases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ivanhoe's stock price has fallen by 24 per cent since the new mining code was enacted last week. Ivanhoe is developing the huge Kamoa-Kakula copper project in Congo, which Mr. Friedland predicts could eventually become the biggest producing copper mine in the world.

Element Fleet Management Corp. fell sharply on Tuesday after it announced the departure of CEO Brad Nullmeyer and the loss of a big client. The board said it expects earnings from its core fleet business to fall by three to five per cent in fiscal 2018 after losing the servicing business of a large client.

Lululemon's stock could also continue to come under pressure after CEO Laurent Potdevin suddenly departed for "falling short" of the Canadian athleisure company's conduct standards. Shareholder advocates and analysts are calling on Lululemon Athletica for more disclosure surrounding the abrupt resignation of its chief executive.

Barrick Gold Corp. says it will incur a pre-tax charge of $429-million in its upcoming fourth-quarter results as a result of downgrading a portion of its gold reserves at its troubled Pascua-Lama project in South America.

Quebec's Innergex Reneweable Energy Inc. is refocusing on the buoyant U.S. renewable energy market after closing its $1.1-billion acquisition of Alterra Power Corp. on Tuesday.

TerraForm Power, controlled by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, has launched a 995 million euro ($1.2-billion) takeover bid for Spanish renewable energy firm Saeta Yield to expand its presence in Western Europe.

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. rose 8.1 per cent in premarket trading after the company announced that Matt Maddox will take the reins at the casino operator. The shares have been hammered following reports of sexual misconduct allegations against former CEO Steve Wynn broke over a week ago. Mr. Wynn, 76, who resigned as CEO on Tuesday, has denied the allegations. Analysts have applauded the decision to move a veteran of the company to the top post. Wynn's shares fell briefly in premarket trading on Wednesday, but then rose. The company has lost nearly a fifth of its value since Jan. 26 when reports of the allegations first surfaced.

Walt Disney was up 1.9 per cent in premarket trading after the media company's quarterly profit topped forecasts.

Snapchat owner Snap soared 22.5 per cent after it reported surging growth in users and revenue in its latest quarter.

Toymaker Hasbro Inc. reported a surprise fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday due to a decline in sales of its toys based on the Star Wars franchise and the lingering impact of the bankruptcy of retailer Toys 'R' Us. Net revenue from the company's partner brands unit, which includes toys based on movie franchises, fell 21 per cent to US$342.9 million. Revenue fell 2.1 per cent to US$1.6-billion, while analysts had expected it to rise to US$1.72-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Excluding items, the company earned US$2.30 per share. Its shares fell 5 per cent in premarket trading.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill were off nearly 10 per cent in premarket trading after the restaurant owner posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings, but said it expected traffic would continue to decline through the middle of the year and an analyst downgraded the stock to "sell" from "hold" and cut his price target to US$250 from US$310.

Earnings expected to be released today include: Allstate Corp.; ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.; Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP; Calian Group Ltd.; Cognizant Technology Solutions; DTE Energy Co.; Firstservice Corp.; Fiserv Inc.; GGP Inc.; Heroux-Devtek Inc.; Humana Inc.; Intercontinental Exchange Inc.; Just Energy Group Inc.; MEG Energy Corp .; Manulife Financial Corp.; NXP Semiconductors NV; O'Reilly Automotive Inc.; Prudential Financial Inc.; Rio Tinto PLC; Softbank Corp.; Southern Copper Corp.; Suncor Energy Inc.; Tesla Inc.; Theratechnologies Inc.; Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.; Xcel Energy Inc.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for December. Analyst estimate is a 1.0-per-cent rise from December.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

