Before the Bell: U.S. futures shift gears; Bay Street eyes telecom

U.S. stock futures pushed higher ahead of the North American open even as world markets remained under pressure with U.S. bond yields edging back to four-year highs after U.S. Senate leaders reached a two-year budget deal. On Bay Street, futures were also up a bit after a weak start with oil trading lower and telecom earnings moving to the forefront.

Overseas, shares in Europe started lower, but Asian markets were mostly higher, shaking off Wall Street's weak lead in. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX, fell 2.25 points to 27.73 at last check, although current levels remain well above those seen in recent months. Heading into the North American open, Dow e-minis were up by triple digits.

"The broader trend from the lows of earlier in the week is still higher, but markets remain under pressure this morning, with a clear sense that we are not out of the woods yet," IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said. "Yesterday afternoon all seemed rosy, but a powerful bout of selling late on in the U.S. session acted as a reminder that the bears may not be done just yet."

In Canada, telecom shares will be in focus as investors weigh results from both Telus and BCE.

Ahead of the open, Telus reported net income of $282-million or 47 cents a share, compared with $87-million or 14 cents in the same period a year earlier. Operating revenue rose to $3.48-million from $3.31-million.

BCE, meanwhile, reported a 12.5-per-cent drop in quarterly profit on higher expenses and asset impairment charges of $82-million. BCE said net income attributable to shareholders dropped to $575-million or 64 cents a share in the fourth quarter from $657-million or 75 cents a share a year earlier. Operating revenue rose 4.5 per cent.

Suncor shares could also get some attention after the energy company announced overnight that it would raise its quarterly dividend 12.5 per cent to 36 cents a share. Suncor had vowed last year to increase investor payouts in 2018 as production from its Fort Hills operation in Alberta and the Hebron offshore project increases. Suncor also posted net income of $1.382-billion or 84 cents a share were up from $531-million or 32 cents in the same period a year ago.

On Wall Street, Tesla shares were lower in premarket trading after the company posted a mixed fourth quarter with CEO Elon Musk saying the company would stick with its latest production target for the Model 3 sedan. The company, however, also said it plans to raise spending this year. Tesla also said its loss widened to US$675.4-million or US$4.01 a share in the fourth quater, from US$121.3-million or 78 US cents last year. Revenue rose to US$3.29-billion from US$2.28-billion.

U.S. markets will also see earnings from heavy hitters including Twitter, Viacom and Kellogg.

Twitter shares surged more than 25 per cent in premarket trading after the social media giant posted its first quarter profit, topping Wall Street estimates. Twitter posted a net profit of US$91.1-million, or 12 US cents a share, in the fourth quarter, from a loss of US$167.1-million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted profit totalled 19 US cents a share in the latest quarter. Analysts had been expecting earnings closer to 14 US cents.

Overseas, European markets started lower as traders weigh a suggestion from the Bank of England that it would have to raise interest rates sooner than expected and possibly by a greater degree. The markets now see a rate hike as early as June. Britain's FTSE 100 was off 0.95 per cent in the wake of the central bank's policy announcement. Germany's DAX fell 1.09 per cent and France's CAC 40 was off 0.77 per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.78 per cent at last check.

In Asia, markets shook off a weak U.S. lead with Japan's Nikkei rising 1.13 per cent with financials, auto makers and manufacturers trading higher. Technology shares were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.42 per cent. The Shanghai composite index, however, bucked the trend ending down 1.42 per cent. Trade data released Thursday showed China's imports rose 36.9 per cent in January, while exports rose 11.1 per cent.

Crude prices were lower early on with Brent crude touching a six-week low. Rising U.S. output and the reopening of the North Sea's biggest crude pipeline reopening following an outage. The day range on Brent so far is US$65.01 to US$65.60. West Texas Intermediate was also down with a range for the day of US$61.22 to US$61.78.

"The oil sector had been basking in the success of the OPEC oil production cuts, which started 18 months ago," LG's Jasper Lawler said in a morning note. "The OPEC led production limits successfully picked the price of oil up from lows of US$27 per barrel, to a recent 3-year high of over US$70."

However, he said, the danger "was always going to the U.S. producers, which had been patiently waiting in the background for the price of oil to move to more attractive levels."

"Concerns are growing that US output, which is predicted to pass that of Russia and Saudi Arabia, could offset the benefits of the OPEC led cuts, which would put more downward pressure on the price of oil," he said.

Earlier this week, The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2018 average output forecast to 10.59 million barrels a day, from 320,000 barrels in its last forecast. Reuters notes that, at 10.25 million bpd, U.S. output is now higher than the previous 10.044 million bpd record from 1970 and above that of top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Rising U.S. bond yields, which have been pushing the greenback higher, have also been taking a toll on commodities, which are priced in the U.S. demonimation.

Adding to the price pressure Thursday was news that the Forties pipeline, which carries about a quarter of all North Sea crude, had reopened after being shut the day before.

In other commodities, gold fell to its lowest level in four weeks as the U.S. dollar firmed. Spot gold was lower and U.S. gold futures for April delivery were roughly flat at last check. Silver prices were also little changed.

The Canadian dollar was up slightly ahead of the North American open, trading above the mid-79 US cent mark after a positive reading on the country's housing market. The day range on the loonie so far is 79.38 US cents to 79.68 US cents, with the dollar sitting in the upper end of that spread at last check.

The loonie caught a modest updraft after Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 216,210 units in January, roughly unchanged from 216,275 units in December. The latest number is a bit ahead of the 210,000 economists had been expecting. The rate of urban starts increased slightly by 0.2 per cent in January to 198,400 units. Multiple urban starts essentially held steady at 134,685 units in January while single-detached urban starts increased by 0.6 per cent to 63,715 units.

"Canadian homebuilders didn't seem to be impacted by a cold January as starts held up at a relatively strong 216,000 annualized pace," RBC economist Josh Nye said. "That follows decade-high housing starts last quarter and in 2017 as a whole. We doubt last year's 220,000 pace can be sustained but the underlying trend in homebuilding is clearly stronger than some household formation data would indicate."

Later Thursday, Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins will be speaking at a G7 symposium on innovation and inclusive growth.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar managed a two-week high against a broad basket of currencies, underpinned by rising bond yields. At last check, the index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.23 per cent at 90.461. However, a Reuters polled published Thursday also suggested that the U.S. dollar's recent gains are likely unsustainable despite the expectation that interest rates will continue to rise.

The euro, which started the day higher against the U.S. dollar, fell back after the European markets started lower following Wednesday's modest gains.

The pound, meanwhile, rose against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of England said interest rates would likely have to rise sooner and by a greater degree than it expected just months earlier. Investors now see a rate increase as early as June.

Of the major world currencies, the New Zealand dollar was the biggest mover, losing as much as 0.6 per cent to touch four-week lows against the greenback after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates unchanged.

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields were higher. The yield on the 10-year note was up at 2.833 per cent at last check. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.233 per cent.

Oil sands producer MEG Energy said on Thursday it had agreed to sell some pipeline and storage assets in Alberta to Wolf Midstream Inc for $1.61-billion to pay down debt and fund its flagship project in Athabasca. MEG said it would sell its 50 per cent interest in the Access Pipeline for $1.4 billion and its full interest in the 900,000-barrel Stonefell oil storage facility for $210-million. MEG said it will get $1.52-billion in cash when the deal closes, and a credit of $90 million toward future expansions of the Access Pipeline.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc reported higher earnings for its third fiscal quarter, benefiting partly from strong winter demand. The company said on Thursday net income rose to $62.9-million or 56 cents per share in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $39.1-million or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $265.8-million from $209.1 million.

Thomson Reuters Corp reported a 3-per-cent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday to $2.94-billion, helped in part by currency. The news and information company reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $591-million, or 81 cents per share, down from $2.24-billion, or $3.03 per share a year earlier. Adjusted for special items, earnings were 60 cents per share.

Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday reported a decline in fourth-quarter earnings, due to higher investment gains boosting earnings in the same period a year earlier. Canada's biggest insurer said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, were 59 cents in the final quarter of 2017, compared with 63 cents in the same period the previous year. Analysts on average expected earnings of 58 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. Core earnings for the quarter were $1.2-billion, compared with $1.3-billion the year before.

Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it was sticking with Chief Executive Elon Musk's revised production targets for its Model 3 electric sedan, but posted its worst-ever quarterly loss, and warned that spending would increase slightly this year. Net loss widened to US$675.4-million, or US$4.01 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from US$121.3-million, or 78 US cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose to US$3.29-billion from US$2.28-billion. Excluding items, the company lost US$3.04 per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of US$3.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Samsung Electronics' ailing chairman, Lee Kun-hee, was named by South Korean police on Thursday as a suspect in an 8.2 billion won ($7.5-million) tax evasion case that involved the use of bank accounts held by employees. A series of scandals have dogged the family of Samsung, the country's biggest business empire. The chairman's son Jay Y. Lee, heir to the Samsung Group, was released from detention earlier this week after an appeals court halved his sentence for bribery and corruption to 2-1/2 years and suspended it for four years.

Walmart Inc. is asking vendors to supply it with more merchandise priced at $10 and up, as part of a major push to finally turn a profit at its online business, according to four people with knowledge of the matter. The new focus at the world's largest retailer is on dry grocery products such as sauces, soaps and general merchandise items such as toys and home furnishings, the sources said.

Yelp fell 7.5 per cent after a host of brokerages cut their price targets on the consumer review website operator's stock following quarterly results.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 216,210 units in January, roughly unchanged from 216,275 units in December. The rate of urban starts increased slightly by 0.2 per cent in January to 198,400 units. Multiple urban starts essentially held steady at 134,685 units in January while single-detached urban starts increased by 0.6 per cent to 63,715 units.

Initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits decreased 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 221,000 for the week ended Feb. 3, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Claims fell to 216,000 in mid-January, which was the lowest level since January 1973.



(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for Q4. Consensus is annualized rate increases of 1.3 per cent and 1.0 per cent from Q3, respectively.



(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada's Markit Manufacturing PMI for January.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing Index for January. Consensus is 59.0, down from 59.7 in December.



(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for December. Consensus is an increase of 0.4 per cent from the previous month.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg