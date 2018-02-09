Before the Bell: U.S. futures signal another volatile day; TSX weighs jobs data

Equity Markets

U.S. stock struggled for direction Friday after the previous session's sharp sell-off which saw the Dow and S&P 500 both fall into correction territory on concerns over spiking bond yields and surging volatility. U.S. stocks now look set for their worst week in six years. On Bay Street, futures slid after a weaker-than-expected jobs report.

Dow futures had been trading up by triple digits early on, but gave up those gains to trade modestly positive. S&P 500 futures wavered through much of the premarket settling just above break even at last check. Nasdaq futures followed a similar course. On Thursday, the Dow marked its second day this week of losses of more than 1,000 points. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 fell into correction territory, dropping more than 10 per cent from recent peaks. The TSX, by comparison, is down 8.2 per cent from its Jan. 4 closing high. Overnight, world shares struggled with Asian markets tanking and European bourses starting the week's final trading day in the red. Reuters notes that capital flow figures showed a record $30-billion had already been yanked out of stocks during the rout.

The MSCI's 47-country index was off by more than 6 per cent and was running the risk of seeing its biggest decline since September 2011.

"Clearly there remains a lot of volatility and nervousness in the markets and I don't expect this to ease up heading into the weekend," OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam said Friday. "Stock markets will likely remain vulnerable to further shocks heading into today's close and possible even next week. That said, with a 10-per-cent correction having now completed, I wonder whether investors will now start looking to buy the dips as the fundamental backdrop remains strong."

Although U.S. futures were trading higher early Friday, he noted, that doesn't necessarily indicate a calm is returning to the markets, noting Thursday's 1,000-plus decline came after futures ahead of the open being relatively unchanged from the previous day's close.

In this country, markets were weighing the latest jobs number. Statistics Canada said the economy lost 88,000 jobs in January. The jobless rate jumped to 5.9 per cent from 5.8 per cent. The report is weaker than economists had been expecting. Most forecast an increase of about 10,000 new jobs last month, although some warned a weaker number could be in the offing as the pace of GDP growth slowed in the second half of last year.

"January saw an 88,000 drop in employment, reversing about half of the spectacular gains we registered late last year," CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld said. "But the details also looking wonky, with all of the job losses in part time work (-137K), and the jobless rate only moving up one tick to 5.9 per cent as the participation rate took a big three point drop."

On Wall Street, shares in Expedia were down 19 per cent after after the online travel company's latest quarterly profit fell short of analysts' forecasts. The declines came as the company's marketing costs rose 16 per cent in the quarter. Expedia also said it expected that selling and marketing costs would continue to outpace revenue growth through 2018. On an adjusted basis, Expedia earned 84 US cents a share in the fourth quarter. Analysts had been looking for earnings in the quarter of US$1.15.

Ratings agency Moody's is slated to report results Friday.

Continued drama in Washington overnight appeared to have limited impact on sentiment. The U.S. government saw a brief partial shutdown after lawmakers failed to meet a funding deadline. The House moved quickly to subsequently reopen the federal government and pass a US$400-billion budget deal

Overseas, European markets remained under pressure in early trading although the losses were narrower than those seen in Asia overnight. Britain's FTSE 100 was trading down 0.37 per cent at last check, while France's CAC 40 was down 0.68 per cent. Germany's DAX was 0.55 per cent lower. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.65 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 2.32 per cent or 508.24 points with losses spread across most sectors. For the week, the Nikkei was down 81. per cent, its worst showing since February 2016.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 3.10 per cent. The Shanghai composite index fell 4.02 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower for the sixth straight day Friday and looked set for the biggest weekly losses in 10 months. In early going, Brent crude was trading lower with a day range of US$64.17 to US$64.64. During Thursday's session, Brent fell more than 1 per cent to its lowest close since Dec. 20. West Texas Intermediate was also down and had a range for the day of US$60.34 to US$60.77. WTI fell 1 per cent on Thursday to its lowest finish since early January.

Both are now down more than 9 per cent from late January highs. Brent appeared set for a weekly loss of about 6 per cent. That would be its biggest decline since last April. WTI looked headed for a decline of about 7 per cent.

The recent downturn has been largely triggered by concerns over rising U.S. production. Figures released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. domestic production hit a record 10.25 million barrels a day last week. OPEC member Iran also announced plans earlier this week to increase production within the next four years to at least 700,000 barrels a day, adding to worries over global oversupply.

In other commodities, gold prices were lower on a firmer U.S. dollar, falling stock prices and concerns about rising interest rates. The declines, however, were tempered by gold's status as a safe-haven investment.

Spot gold was lower early Friday and looked set for a weekly decline of about 1 per cent. If that happens, it would be the second weekly decline in a row for the precious metal. Gold futures were also weaker.

"Gold prices, which normally rise on the back of rising uncertainty, have remained steady and are currently languishing near two week lows," CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said in a note.

Silver prices were also in the red.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar fell after the release of disappointing jobs figures but rebounded somewhat as the details of the report suggested a gain in full-time hiring. The loonie lost about a quarter of a cent i mmediately after the release of the report that showed the economy lost 88,000 jobs last month. However, as traders digested the news, the Canadian dollar clawed back most of the losses to trade down slightly. The day range on the loonie so far is 78.92 US cents to 79.46 US cents.

Economists had been expecting an increase of about 10,000 new jobs for the month. January's decline was the result of the economy shedding 137,000 part-time jobs but gaining 49,000 full-time positions. The jobless rate edged up to 5.9 per cent from a revised 5.8 per cent.

In world currencies, the U.S. dollar index was higher at 90.453 at last check. The index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, is up more than 1 per cent for the week, but down more than 2 per cent for the year so far. The greenback showed limited reaction to overnight drama on Capitol Hill which saw the U.S. government briefly enter a partial shutdown after funding efforts failed.

The euro saw early gains against the U.S. dollar but was still looking at its worst week since October.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note was lower at 2.84 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was higher at 3.14 per cent. The yield on the 10-year note touched a four-year high on Monday of 2.885 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

L'Oréal signalled its readiness to buy Nestlé's 23-per-cent stake in the world's biggest cosmetics firm on Friday, which along with strong results lifted the French company's shares. L'Oréal said it could finance a purchase of the holding, which is now worth around €22.3-billion ($27.4-billion), with cash, by selling its stake in French pharmaceutical group Sanofi or through borrowing. "If Nestlé one day wants to sell, we are ready," Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said after L'Oréal released fourth-quarter earnings. Billionaire Liliane Bettencourt's death in September has focused attention on how L'Oréal's founding family and its major shareholder Swiss food group Nestlé would manage their stakes. Investor Daniel Loeb, founder of hedge fund Third Point, has pushed for Nestlé to sell its L'Oréal stake among his demands for the Swiss firm to speed a strategy overhaul.

U.S. online travel services company Expedia Inc missed analysts' quarterly profit estimate on higher marketing expenses, sending its shares tumbling 16 per cent in premarket trading on Friday. The company, which includes brands Expedia.com, Hotels.com and Hotwire, said selling and marketing costs jumped 16 percent to US$1.12-billion in the fourth quarter. "The year did not end up as we planned from a financial perspective," Chief Executive Mark Okerstrom said in the company's quarterly earnings call. Through 2018, the company forecast that selling and marketing costs would continue to outpace revenue growth. On an adjusted basis, Expedia earned 84 US cents per share in the fourth quarter, falling well short of analysts' average estimate of US$1.15, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cameco Corp. on Friday reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier, helped by higher prices and its efforts to streamline its business. Cameco, one of the world's largest uranium producers, said net loss narrowed to US$62-million, or 16 US cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$144-million, or 36 US cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to US$809-million from US$887-million.

Qualcomm Inc. said on Friday that it might lose two major customers if the revised US$121-billion deal with chip maker Broadcom Ltd. goes forward. "Two customers providing Qualcomm chipset revenues in excess of US$1-billion each per year have stated that they are likely to move designs away from Qualcomm in the event that this transaction moves forward," according to a filing. "This is due to their lack of confidence in Broadcom's ability to continue to lead in technology." Qualcomm on Thursday rejected Broadcom's revised buyout offer, but proposed a meeting with the company to see whether they can address what it called the bid's "serious deficiencies in value and certainty." Qualcomm and Broadcom shares were up slightly in premarket trading.

Chipmaker Nvidia was up 10 per cent in premarket trading after its upbeat results and forecast.

UPS shares were off 3.5 per cent and FedEx stock fell 3.8 per cent in premarket trading after reports said Amazon.com was planning to launch a delivery service for businesses, which would compete with UPS and FedEx. Amazon stock was up 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Economic News

Canada's economy lost 88,000 jobs in January. The jobless rate edged up to 5.9 per cent.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg