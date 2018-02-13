Before the Bell: U.S. markets brace for weaker start; Bay Street futures slip

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were back in the red early Tuesday suggesting a weaker start after two back-to-back higher finishes for U.S. indexes. On Bay Street, futures were slightly lower with oil prices holding steady and a handful of earnings on deck.

Overnight, world markets held in positive territory with MSCI's 47-country world stocks index up 0.2 per cent even as European indexes posted a weaker start out of the gate.

"It's fair to say that whilst volatility has eased up from the 1000 plus swings last week, these are still much more volatile sessions than what we are used to," LCG's Jasper Lawler said in an early note.

On Monday, the Dow posted its best finish in two years, with gains at the close topping 400 points. Those gains spilled over to Asia overnight, with the exception of Japan's Nikkei which finished Tuesday's session lower. The Cboe volatility index edged higher after two days of declines. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note slid to 2.83 per cent in early going after spiking to a four-year high on Monday of 2.902 per cent.

On Bay Street, Kinder Morgan Canada shares could get some attention after federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said Ottawa won't let British Columbia "stall or stop" the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Two weeks ago, B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman said that the province is considering restricting any additional flow through the province of diluted bitumen from the oil sands until there is certainty that spills can be adequately cleaned up. That announcement triggered a trade row between B.C. and Alberta over the issue.

In earnings, DHX Media said second-quarter revenue rose 55 per cent while net income rose to $7.4-million or 6 cents a share, from $5.8-million or 4 cents a year earlier, with Peanuts contributing steady cash flow. Elsewhere, Hydro One topped analysts' expectations as fourth-quarter profit rose 20 per cent. Hydro One posted a profit attributable to shareholders of $155-million or 26 cents a share, from $128-million or 21 cents a year earlier. Adjusted earnings totalled 28 cents in the latest quarter. Analysts had been expecting earnings by that measure of 25 cents.

Trade issues could also cast a pall after U.S. President Donald Trump complained about Canada's trade practices and threatened an international tax, saying: "Canada does not treat us right in terms of the farming and the crossing the borders." The White House subsequently played down the comments while media reports said there was no imminent plan to launch a tax.

On Wall Street, soft-drink giant PepsiCo reported sales ahead of analysts' forecats for the fourth quarter. The gains were led by increases at its Frito-Lay unit. PepsiCo said revenue rose to US$19.53-billion in the quarter ended Dec. 30. Analysts on average had expected US$19.39-billion. The company recorded a net loss of US$710-million or 50 US cents a share, compared to a year-earlier profit of US$1.40-billion or 97 US cents per share. The most recent quarter included a US$2.5-billion charge related to new U.S. tax laws. PepsiCo share were down slightly in premarket trading.

Overseas, European markets were in the red as caution continues to linger after last week's wild swings. The pan-European STOXX 600 was 0.31 per cent in early going, with telecom stocks among the worst performers. Britain's FTSE 100 slid 0.02 per cent. Germany's DAX fell 0.53 per cent and France's CAC 40 was down 0.50 per cent.

In Asia, markets were mostly higher after Wall Street's strong close on Monday. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend finished down 0.65 per cent with auto makers finishing mixed on the session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.29 per cent. The Shanghai composite index rose 1 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were mostly steady after the International Energy Agency hiked its forecast for oil demand for the year, easing concerns about the impact of rising U.S. production. Brent crude was trading modestly higher and had a range so far of US$62.26 a barrel to US$63.10 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate was just below break even with a range for the day of US58.94 to US$59.73.

Early Tuesday, the Paris-based IEA raised its forecast for oil demand growth in 2018 to 1.4 million barrels per day, from a previous projection of 1.3 million barrels after the International Monetary Fund raised its outlook for global economic growth this year and next. However, the agency also suggested that a rise in output, particularly in the United States, could result in production exceeding demand.

"Today, having cut costs dramatically, U.S. producers are enjoying a second wave of growth so extraordinary that in 2018 their increase in liquids production could equal global demand growth," the IEA said in the report.

"In just three months to November, (U.S.) crude output increased by a colossal 846,000 bpd and will soon overtake that of Saudi Arabia. By the end of this year, it might also overtake Russia to become the global leader."

The U.S. Energy Information Agency has suggested that U.S. output could reach 11 million barrels a day by the end of this year.

"Despite factors supporting oil slowly starting to stack up, there are still multiple bearish factors weighing on sentiment towards crude," Mr. Lawler said, noting an OPEC report released Monday pointed to global growth bolstering demand. "The principal factor being increased domestic oil production, which will cap any rally in the price of oil."

He said investors will now look towards American Petroleum Institute (API) inventories report, which set for release later Tuesday. Another unexpected drawn down, like the one seen last week, "could propel crude comfortably back above US$60 per barrel," he said.

In other commodities, gold rose for a second session as the U.S. dollar lost altitude. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures were both higher early on.

"Gold is moving up when risk appetite is improving, and that's happening because the dollar is weakening - otherwise that should not happen," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele told Reuters.

Silver prices were also higher.

London copper prices also rose for a second day after touching two-month lows last weak. The weaker U.S. dollar was seen also seen bolster prices for that metal.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was a touch weaker early on after trading in a fairly narrow range overnight. The day range on the loonie so far is 79.37 US cents to 79.57 US cents.

"CAD has failed to strengthen in response to firmer equities and an improvement in the risk backdrop," Elsa Lignos, RBC's global head of FX strategy, said in a note.

There were no economic reports scheduled for release Tuesday to offer direction for the currency.

In global currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basked of its world counterparts, was down about half a percentage point at last check, continuing to pull back after notching its best showing since 2016 last week.

"USD is generally softer overnight, not helped by Trump comments that he soon plans to unveil a 'reciprocal tax' on goods imported to the U.S. (effectively acting as a tariff)," Ms. Lignos said. "There were no details on the size of the proposed tax or how it would be applied." She also noted that a senior administration official later said nothing formal was in the works and that Trump was just reiterating his long-held views on trade.

In other currencies, the yen managed a five-month high against the greenback. The U.S. dollar had initially benefited from a return by investors to riskier assets but the glow faded as Japanese stocks slid into the red. The euro, meanwhile, advanced against the U.S. dollar alongside a rise in global equities.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.833 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 3.125 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

General Motors Co. said it will close one of its four plants in South Korea and incur an $850-million (£630.9 million) impairment charge as part of a restructuring of its money-losing business in Asia's fourth-biggest economy. The U.S. auto maker said it would decide the future of its remaining South Korean operations within weeks, and is in talks with the government and labour unions on how to cut costs and make the business profitable. "Time is short and everyone must move with urgency," GM President Dan Ammann told Reuters.

Hydro One Ltd. topped expectations as it reported its fourth-quarter profit was up more than 20 per cent compared with a year ago. The parent company of Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution utility says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $155 million or 26 cents per diluted share in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a profit of $128 million or 21 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2016. On an adjusted basis, Hydro One says it earned $170 million or 28 cents per diluted share, up from $128 million or 21 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

DHX Media Ltd. reported a profit of $7.4-million in its latest quarter, up from $5.8-million in the same quarter a year earlier. The children's entertainment company says the profit amounted to six cents per diluted share for the three months ended Dec. 31. That compared with a profit of four cents per diluted share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, DHX says it earned a profit of nearly $9.1-million or 7 cents per share, up from $6.3-million or 5 cents per share. Revenue in what was the company's second quarter totalled $121.9-million, up from $78.9-million.

The largest U.S. drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has made a takeover approach to drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp., the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, outlining a deal that would accelerate health-care sector consolidation. AmerisourceBergen shares rose 11.6 per cent in premarket trading. Walgreens was off 1.55 per cent.

Under Armour Inc. on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates, as it sold more footwear and apparel through its own stores and online. The company reported fourth-quarter loss of US$87.9-million, or 20 US cents per Class C share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of US$103.2-million, or 23 US cents per share, a year earlier, as it incurred a one-time charge due to changes in the U.S. tax code. Net revenue rose to US$1.37-billion from $1.31-billion, beating analysts' estimate of US$1.31-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Under Armour shares were up nearly 10 per cent in premarket trading.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares jumped 11.3 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday after the meal-kit maker reported a smaller-than-expected drop in sales and a tick up in average revenue per customer in the fourth quarter. Average revenue per customer rose to US$248 from US$245 in the third quarter and US$246 a year earlier, even amid fierce competition from meal-kit rivals and Amazon.com Inc. Total orders and customers fell. Revenue was US$187.7-million, down 13 per cent but exceeding analyst estimates for US$185.1-million.

Economic News

Japanese government leaders reaffirmed their confidence in Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday, bolstering expectations that he will be reappointed for a rare second term. A source told Reuters over the weekend that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would nominate Kuroda for another five-year term when this one expires in April, a sign that ultra-loose monetary policy will remain in place. Abe said on Tuesday he hadn't decided yet whom to pick as next BOJ governor, but rebuffed calls from an opposition lawmaker to replace Kuroda given the pain the BOJ's negative interest rate policy was inflicting on commercial banks.

