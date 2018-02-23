Before the Bell: Bay Street futures firmer on bank results; Wall Street cautious

Equity Markets

U.S. stock futures were firmer Friday as caution continues to stalk world markets. On Bay Street, futures were modestly higher as Royal Bank of Canada posted better-than-forecast profit and hiked its dividend. Overnight, world markets were little changed with MSCI's 47-country world index holding just above break even. That index is looking at its third losing week in four.

"Investors appear to be wrestling on the horns of a dilemma in the wake of this weeks Fed minutes which suggested that the prospect of four Fed rate rises this year might not be outside the realms of possibility, despite FOMC member and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's warnings about being too aggressive on the hiking cycle yesterday," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets U.K., said.

"Will the prospect of rising interest rates and more importantly a move beyond the 3-per-cent level and the 2013 highs on the U.S. 10 year mark a shift in sentiment, as concerns that rising wages and prices, may start to eat into company profit margins, and prompt a more critical eye on which companies can absorb higher costs and those that can't."

He said yesterday's decline in U.S. yields from a four-year high of 2.95 per cent may help explain why U.S. markets were able to rally yesterday "but the inability of U.S. stocks to close anywhere near the highs of the day only serves to highlight the lack of conviction buyers in the market, as well as some significant indecision, quite a contrast to the complacency of January."

In Canada, RBC continued bank earnings season, posting adjusted earnings per share of $2.05 in the latest quarter, topping analysts forecasts of $1.99. The bank also raised its dividend by 3 per cent. A day earlier, CIBC kicked off bank earnings with results that also exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Ahead of the open, investors also got a reading inflation. Statistics Canada said the annual rate of inflation in January was 1.7 per cent, down from 1.9 per cent in December. Prices were higher in all eight major components of the consumer price index. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.7 per cent, the agency said.

South of the border, General Mills announced it would buy natural pet food maker Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. for US$8-billion. The deal values Blue Buffalo at US$40 a share, representing a premium of 17 per cent over Thursday's closing price. Blue Buffalo shares were up more than 5 per cent in premarket trading on the news.

Overseas, European markets were lower with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling 0.12 per cent. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.31 per cent. Germany's DAX fell 0.07 per cent and France's CAC 40 was off 0.20 per cent.

In Asia, markets finished higher with Japan's Nikkei adding 0.72 per cent with oil stocks and auto makers advancing. Tech shares were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.97 per cent and the Shanghai composite index was up 0.63 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices fell early on as a firmer U.S. dollar and concerns over climbing U.S. production weighed. Brent crude was lower - slipping below US$66 a barrel - and had a day range of US$65.79 to US$66.49. West Texas Intermediate was also down and had a range so far of US$62.33 to US$62.92.

U.S. oil production last week held steady last week at 10.27 million barrels a day, which represent record levels. Crude exports rose more than 2 million barrels a day, nearing October's record of 2.1 million.

"The U.S. is pumping out a record amount of oil," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets UK Ltd, told Reuters

"The bull rally which we have seen for the black gold could fade away as the U.S. oil production undermines the OPEC production cut commitments," he said.

However, Desjardins Capital Markets said in a morning note that recent inventory figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration "provided another bullish weekly inventory reading from our perspective."

The figures showed that crude stocks fell 1.6 million barrels. Desjardins noted that was in sharp contrast to the 2.9 million barrel build markets had been expecting.

"Trade flows were the key driver, following a sharp pullback in imports while exports surged," Desjardin said.

In other commodities, gold prices slid and looked set for their biggest weekly decline in more than two months as the U.S. dollar advanced. Spot gold was lower, marking its fifth session of losses in six. Spot gold prices are down 1.4 per cent so far this week. Gold futures were also lower.

Silver prices also slid in early going. London copper was lower after marking a small gain in the previous session.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar jumped after Statistics Canada said the headline rate of inflation cooled in January to 1.7 per cent but underlying price pressures remain. The loonie, which had been lower in early going, turned positive on the report and now has a day range of 78.58 US cents to 79.14 US cents.

Although the overall annual rate of inflation slid from December's 1.8 per cent, the Bank of Canada's three measures of core inflation rose to 1.8 per cent, the highest since 2012.

"You wouldn't know it from the headline number, but Canadian inflationary pressures are heating up," CIBC economist Royce Mendes said, noting CIBC still expects the Bank of Canada to remain patient in terms of raising rates.

"The economy is still facing a number of potential headwinds, including NAFTA renegotiations, US tax cuts and new mortgage rules. The data will be positive for the loonie and negative for fixed income."

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, rose against a basket of world currencies. The U.S. dollar index reached a 10-day high of 90.235 on Thursday, up from a three-year low of 88.253 last week.

In terms of news affecting the greenback, Mr. Cole notes that the Federal Reserve releases its Monetary Policy report "which is essentially a preview of (new Fed chair Jerome) Powell's first testimony as Chair to the House Financial Services Committee, which takes place next Wednesday." The report is due at 11 a.m. (ET). Elsewhere, a U.S. monetary policy forum being held in New York will hear from four key Fed officials. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, New York Fed President William Dudley and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren are all set to speak at the event.

In other currencies, the euro slid ahead of key political events in Europe. The outcome of the Italian general election is due March 4 and Germany's Social Democrats poll its members on joining another coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives the same day.

The yen, meanwhile, showed little reaction to a report showing Japan's annual core consumer inflation rate was unchanged in January.

In bonds, the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.893 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 3.178 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Royal Bank of Canada reported first-quarter earnings that were above market expectations helped by a strong performance in wealth management. Canada's biggest bank by market value reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of $2.05 for the quarter to Jan. 31. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of $1.99 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed. RBC reported net income of $3-billion, up 7 per cent from a year earlier. That included a writedown of $178-million as a result of a tax overhaul in the United States. Net income at its wealth management business rose 39 per cent benefiting in part from the U.S. tax changes. The bank reported an increase of 3 cents in its quarterly dividend to $0.94 and said it planned to buy back shares.

Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc will buy Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc for nearly US$8-billion in cash, looking to enter the fast-growing market for natural pet foods, the companies said on Friday. General Mills' offer price of US$40 per Blue Buffalo share represents a premium of 17.2 per cent to Blue Buffalo's Thursday closing price. Blue Buffalo's shares were higher at US$39.88 in premarket trading. The deal, which marks Minneapolis-based General Mills' entry into the pet food business, will also help the company offset intensifying competition in the packaged food industry.

CIBC cut its rating on Barrick Gold to 'neutral' from 'outperformer.' It also cut its price target ty $4 to $17.

Canfor Corp. says its going ahead with the construction of a US$120-million sawmill in Washington, Ga., as Canada's softwood lumber industry continues to deal with punitive duties from the U.S But the Vancouver-based lumber company said early Friday that construction of the new 275-million board feet mill may not start in the second quarter of 2018 as initially planned.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's annual rate of inflation fell to 1.7 per cent in January, from 1.9 per cent in December. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.7 per cent in January.

Also: Canadian budget balance for December.

