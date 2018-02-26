Before the Bell: Wall Street aims for higher start; Bay Street awaits budget, banks

Equity Markets

U.S. futures were higher early Monday as global markets firmed ahead of a raft of central bank news this week, including Fed chair Jerome Powell's first appearance before the U.S. House. On Bay Street, futures were up as investors awaited the second round of bank earnings and the release of the Federal budget on Tuesday. Overnight, world stocks were higher with MSCI's index of world shares rising 0.4 per cent, helped by gains in Europe and Asia.

"The mood in the markets had improved by the end of last week, with expectations that the Fed will keep rate hikes gradual, pulling treasury yields and the dollar lower," London Capital Group's Jasper Lawler said in a morning note. "No surprises are expected from Jerome Powell as he appears before the House on Tuesday. The fact that treasury yields have eased off is proof itself that the markets aren't expecting Powell to rock the boat, particularly in light of the risk aversion that we saw at the beginning of the month."

Mr. Powell's appearance Tuesday will be followed by remarks to the U.S. Senate on Thursday. Meanwhile, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi is set to speak in Brussels on Monday with markets keeping watch for further signs of an increasingly hawkish tone from the central bank. Later in the week, Bank of England's Mark Carney will also speak. Last week, Mr. Carney indicated that central bank is looking to raise interest rates later this year.

On Bay Street, steady oil prices could help boost energy stocks. Investors will also be keeping an eye on financials after both CIBC and Royal Bank released results last week that topped analysts' profit forecasts. Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal release their results on Tuesday. TD Bank is set to report on Thursday.

Rail stocks could also get some attention on Monday. The Globe's Eric Atkins reports that grain companies in Western Canada say they're losing sales and being forced to pay penalties to foreign buyers as Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway struggle to get commodities to port. The two railways delivered just 38 per cent of the grain cars ordered in the latest week, with CN supplying only 17 per cent of what it was asked for, according to the Ag Transport Coalition.

On Wall Street, the tail end of earnings season sees results from Scripps Networks Interactive and Fitbit.

Overseas, European markets were higher with the pan-European STOXX 600 advancing 0.43 per cent at last check with tech shares leading the gains. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.29 per cent. Germany's DAX rose 0.32 per cent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.49 per cent.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished up 1.19 per cent after seeing gains of more than 300 points earlier in the session. Tech companies, financials and auto makers were all higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.74 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.25 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices held near their highest levels in three weeks after Saudi Arabia said it will continue to cap shipments in line with OPEC's pledge to curb global crude stocks. Brent crude was around break even after climbing nearly 4 per cent last week. That was its biggest weekly gain since October. The day range on Brent so far is US$67.04 a barrel to US$67.58. West Texas Intermediate was up a touch and had a range for the day of US$63.33 to US$63.90. WTI gained 3 per cent last week.

Crude prices were supported Monday by comments from Saudi Arabian oil minister Khalid al-Falih who said over the weekend that Saudi crude production in the January-to-March period would be below output caps, with exports averaging less than 7 million barrels a day. He also said Saudi Arabia would like to see OPEC keep its current production cuts in place next year. As well, he said, he would like to see a permanent framework in place to stabilize crude markets.

"A study is taking place and once we know exactly what balancing the market will entail, we will announce what is the next step. The next step may be easing of the production constraints," he told reporters in New Delhi.

In other commodities, gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar wakened and bond yields fell. Spot gold higher. Earlier in the session, gold touched US$1,340.85, the highest in about a week. Silver prices wee up by more than 1 per cent at last check. London copper prices were higher, erasing some of the previous session's losses.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was trading above 79 US cents early Monday as its U.S. counterpart fell against world currencies. The day range on the loonie so far is 78.99 US cents to 79.27 US cents. For the loonie, the next big event will be the release Tuesday afternoon of the federal budget.

"Federal Budget is expected to show a lower deficit projection for the current fiscal year based on improved monthly deficit figures through November 2017," Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy for RBC, said in a note. "However, there is unlikely to be any new significant tax or spending measures introduced and the overall stance of fiscal policy should be unchanged."

Later in the week, she said, currency traders will have an eye on Statistics Canada's planned capital and repair expenditures survey, which offers a key indicator of business plans in 2018.

"Actual spending and economic data received since last year's survey suggests that overall private investment may have been firmer than original survey estimates as investment intentions in the BoC's Business Outlook Survey have been elevated in 2017," she said.

On Friday, the markets get a reading on Canada's GDP in the fourth quarter. The market is looking for an annualized increase of about 2.1 per cent.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, was lower at 89.569. The euro and the yen were both higher against the U.S. dollar.

In bonds, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield eased in Monday's Asian trade to 2.866 per cent, continuing to fall from the four-year high of 2.957 per cent seen on Wednesday.

Stocks set to see action

DHX Media says Dana Landry is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer and from the board of directors "to pursue other projects." Executive Chair, Michael Donovan, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Qualcomm Inc urged peer Broadcom Ltd to enter into direct negotiations on a price for merging the two companies and said they had made progress on regulatory and other deal certainty issues at a meeting last week. Qualcomm maintained that all of Broadcom's previous offers materially undervalued the company. "The Board encourages Broadcom to enter into mutual due diligence and price negotiations," Qualcomm said.

Boeing Co will have a 51-per-cent stake in a joint company currently being negotiated with Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer, O Globo newspaper columnist Lauro Jardim reported on Sunday. Boeing has agreed to a Brazilian government demand that the U.S. company have no more than a 51-per-cent controlling share, Jardim said, without citing sources. Embraer said it would not comment on the matter, according to Reuters.

Newcrest Mining Ltd said it had invested $250-million to buy a 27.1-per-cent stake in Canadian miner Lundin Gold Inc. as the gold major ramps up its exposure to Ecuador to secure growth.

Brookfield Energia Renovável SA, a Brazil-based unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, abandoned a plan to make a capital injection of 1.4 billion reais in Brazil's Renova Energia SA, which would give it a controlling stake in the company.

United Parcel Service Inc., the world's largest package delivery company, is seeking US$2.15-billion in damages from EU antitrust regulators after they blocked its bid to buy Dutch peer TNT five years ago. The move was expected after an EU court agreed with UPS in March 2017 that the European Commission had been wrong to prevent the deal. The Commission's 2013 decision "is tainted with serious breaches of rules of law," UPS said in a filing with the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest.

Economic News

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for January. The Street expects an annualized rate increase of 4.0 per cent.

Also: Canada's budget balance for December of 2017.

With files from Reuters and Bloomberg